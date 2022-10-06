Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
'Dallas' Star Patrick Duffy Asking $14M for 383-Acre Ranch in Oregon
Patrick Duffy may be most famous for being part of the melodramatic fictional family who owned the Southfork Ranch in the TV series "Dallas." But in real life, the actor is the proud and peaceful owner of a bucolic retreat on the Rogue River just outside of Medford, OR. Now,...
Photo Gallery: Texas shuts out Oklahoma, 49-0
Saturday was a historic day for the Texas Longhorns in the best way. It was a historic day for the Oklahoma Sooners in the worst way, as UT defeated OU 49-0 in the 118th playing of the Red River Shootout. [Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas Plus for $1!]. Inside...
Comments / 0