Cheboygan Main Street: Festival Square a great community gathering place

Festival Square, love it, hate it, ambivalent? There are many different opinions about this focal point of Cheboygan's downtown. It was designed and built to complement the look of Cheboygan's City Hall and Opera House.

A couple of years ago, while music was being played on the speakers in Festival Square, we were sitting at one of the picnic tables with a couple from out of town. We were asked "does anyone ever use this place?" I couldn't stop myself from saying "yes, we are right now. So are those four people who are dancing but you can't see because your back is to them."

I frequently see families enjoying an ice cream cone, a drink or a snack at festival Square. Festival Square is in fact used by many people on many different occasions. As Cheboygan's downtown continues to grow, so does the use of Festival Square.

However, Festival Square's popularity isn't due only to downtown growth. I think festival Square has become so ingrained in our community's identity we take it for granted. Try to imagine community life without it. The farmers market on Wednesdays and Saturdays is when the community gathers in Festival Square. When Thursday night's summer concert series is rained out at Washington Park, we gather in festival Square. Community worship is held in Festival Square.

From where would our Christmas and fourth of July parades be announced if not festival Square? We celebrate our community Christmas tree at Festival Square. Festival Square boasts a bike repair station and beautiful flowers surrounding it. Artistically painted quilt squares are displayed there all summer. Many festivals have been centered in the square over the years. When committees are planning events Festival Square is always considered or chosen as the site. On Oct. 22, a free pumpkin-carving event will be held there beginning at 5 p.m., for example. The Cheboygan Parks and Recreation crew has kept an ice rink flooded in Festival Square. Overflow parking for the Opera House and downtown utilize the spaces around Festival Square. I've taken shelter there when riding my bike during summer downpours.

Nothing is ever as easy as it seems including designing a place for the community to gather. I respect all those who put the effort into creating this community gathering space. It may not be perfect, but it is one more thing that makes Cheboygan unique. I, for one, will continue to say "meet me in Festival Square" because it is where our community gathers.

— Connie Rieger is a Cheboygan volunteer and advocate.