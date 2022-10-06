Letter: Vote no Nov. 8 on Prop 2

Proposal 2 would amend the Michigan Constitution to:

Allow nine days of early voting. What would the cost of all these poll workers be for nine days? Where are you going to find the people to do this?

Continue to allow registered voters without a state ID to sign an affidavit attesting to their identity. This part of the current voter laws needs to be changed. Who are the handwriting experts at the various voting polls who check the signatures? Are they trained? Are they experts? A picture ID is required for almost everything in this day and age. You need one to board a plane, check into a hotel, rent a car, buy liquor or beer at more and more stores every week, see a doctor or a dentist, cash a check and the list goes on and on.

If the worry is that some people in 2022 are unable to get a state ID card, then the state should offer free voter ID cards to any citizen of this state that requests one. Then no one is disenfranchised. A word that the Dems love throw around.

Allow public sources and charities to fund elections. No, bad idea. Elections are run by local governments.

Allow voters to register once for absentee ballots for all future elections. Another bad idea. People move to different addresses and different states and some people die. Those people will still get a ballot at their former address if this proposal passes. And chances are some or many or all of those ballots will be sent in to be counted.

Everyone who wants to receive an absentee ballot should have to request it for every election. My wife and I have done this for years here with no problems.

I also think the state should pay the postage needed to send the requested ballot out and to send them back. And again no one is disenfranchised.

Prop 2 will make our elections less secure. The right to vote in this country is a sacred right that we have as citizens and registered voters of this state but it is also our duty as voters to prove who we are. Every illegal vote wipes out a legal vote. I don’t want my vote wiped out. Do you? Vote no on Prop 2.

Paul HawkinsRogers City