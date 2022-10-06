ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleroi, PA

Comments / 0

Related
monvalleyindependent.com

Monessen: Mayor places demolition bet

The name of the game in Monessen these days is blight removal, and Mayor Ron Mozer decided it was time to make it a little more interesting. There are two buildings in town that must be demolished as soon as possible, Mozer said. They are the building at 123-129 Sixth St., the site of the former Valley Independent’s old office, and 544 Donner Ave., which most recently housed a pet grooming service at least a decade ago.
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Charleroi council discusses Act 47

While Charleroi works to develop a more realistic budget for 2023, the borough will likely have to pinch pennies for the next few months to cover costs through the fourth quarter. During a financial presentation to council Wednesday, Borough Manager Matt Staniszewski said the borough has spent 91.5% of its $2.6 million budget so far this year.
CHARLEROI, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Allegheny County: Funds to help battle blight

Several blighted properties in the Mon Valley will be demolished thanks to funds awarded Thursday by Allegheny County. The county has allocated $2,114,946 in funding to support 33 applications and demolish 95 structures through the Act 152 Demolition Fund. This is the second year in which applications were accepted for funding through the program. The grants, averaging $123,027, were awarded to municipalities and councils of governments across the county.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleroi, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Charleroi, PA
Government
cranberryeagle.com

Survey invites Cranberry residents to weigh in on park use

Cranberry residents can now make their voices heard on the future of township parks and recreation areas through a newly available survey. The Cranberry Township Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan Survey opened officially at the beginning of October. It invites locals to share their opinions on priorities and hopes for the parks of Cranberry Township.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

New Hollywood Pavilion unveiled in California

California Borough officials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for a new pavilion that rose from the rubble of the old Hollywood Theater. California residents huddled under the new Hollywood Pavilion for the brisk afternoon event, where they drank apple cider, enjoyed cookies from Monessen’s Keystone Bakery and listened to public officials give credit where it was due.
CALIFORNIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com

Greyhounds fall one score short in Carmichaels shootout

Monessen and Carmichaels were scoring at will Friday night in their Tri-County South Conference showdown at Coaches Field. The Greyhounds’ gritty run game battled the Mikes’ mighty passing attack, but Carmichaels’ defense had the last stand in the final minutes of a 40-36 win over the Greyhounds.
CARMICHAELS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Finland pedestrian bridge demolished, Bigelow Boulevard reopens

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 10/8/22 6:30 p.m. The City of Pittsburgh said Bigelow Boulevard has reopened after the demolition of the Finland pedestrian bridge. “I am incredibly thankful and proud of the team from DOMI and our partners at PENNDOT who came together quickly and efficiently in order to keep our residents safe and re-open this critical piece of our infrastructure,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “I would also like to thank the contractor Mele & Mele for their quick work in helping us re-open Bigelow Blvd as quickly and as safely as possible.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wajr.com

Fatality reported on FirstEnergy Pennsylvania demolition site

CARMICHAELS, Pa. — An investigation is underway at a power plant demolition site just north of Morgantown in Greene County, Pennsylvania following a recent death. Officials with First Energy confirm a contract worker was killed Sept. 28 at the site where the Hatfield Ferry Power Plant near Carmichaels, Pa. is being torn down.
CARMICHAELS, PA
Metro News

WVU prepares former Viatris facility for various companies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University continues to prepare its move into the former Viatris Inc. facility in Morgantown. The WVU Innovation Corporation will provide 1.2 million square feet of space for various organizations. The pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment is still in the building, and former employees of Viatris and its predecessor Mylan Pharmaceuticals will maintain the facility.
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Body of missing woman found in North Union Township

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in Fayette County say the search for a missing woman is over.Police say the body of Keisha Hottinger was found and two men face charges. Five days shy of her 27th birthday, her family is now planning her funeral."The last time I talked to her in person was the 19th of September," said Karen West, Hottinger's mother.West said she knew something was wrong when her calls to her 26-year-old daughter went straight to voicemail."My daughter never goes that long without talking to me," she said. "Basically every day, she calls me to let me...
UNIONTOWN, PA
visitwashingtoncountypa.com

Eat Like a Local: Southwest Washington County

Throughout Washington County, Pennsylvania there are an abundance of restaurants that the locals just can’t get enough of. When visiting Washington County one area in particular, Southwest Washington County, is known for its restaurants with a friendly atmosphere, affordable prices, and a delicious menu offering a diverse menu that is sure to please your palate.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Mary (Maharovchak) Goda

Mary (Maharovchak) Goda, 92, of Forward Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Jefferson Hospital surrounded by her beloved family. Born Aug. 10, 1930, in Clairton, she was the daughter of the late George and Helen (Stoyak) Maharovchak. In 1931, Mary and her mother left the United States and went to Konus, Slovakia, where she spent 16 years. In 1947, she and her mother returned to the United States and Clairton on the Queen Mary via Ellis Island. She worked at Faye’s Restaurant in Duquesne for four years as a waitress. She met her husband, Mike, at Kennywood Park on Slovak Day in 1958, and they built a beautiful life together for 60 years. Mary was a member of Ascension of Our Lord Byzantine Catholic Church. She enjoyed telling her family about growing up in Slovakia, singing Slovak songs and treating everyone to her amazing Slovak cooking and kolachi. Mary loved her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren and was so proud of their accomplishments. She had a heart of gold and was always happy to help anyone. Mary is survived by her two children, Mary Ann and Tom Goda; grandchildren, Lena (Brian) Knapp, Marquis (Rachel) Johnson and Devin Goda; great-grandchildren, Alexa, Ava and Adalyn Knapp, Sienna Johnson and a fifth great-grandchild on the way; along with many special nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Maharovchak. Friends will be received at PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Ave., Elizabeth, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, from 2 p.m. until the time of Parastas at 5 p.m. Panachida is Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by the liturgy at 10:30 a.m. in Ascension of Our Lord Byzantine Catholic Church with the Rev. Ivan Mina officiating. Burial will follow in Ascension Cemetery. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
CLAIRTON, PA
WTRF- 7News

Woman stabbed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 confirms that a woman was stabbed in that county on Thursday. The woman showed up injured at a Big Lots store in Wintersville. She was not stabbed at the store, though. The victim was transported to Trinity West Hospital. The Wintersville Police Department is handling the investigation. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy