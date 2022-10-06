Mary (Maharovchak) Goda, 92, of Forward Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Jefferson Hospital surrounded by her beloved family. Born Aug. 10, 1930, in Clairton, she was the daughter of the late George and Helen (Stoyak) Maharovchak. In 1931, Mary and her mother left the United States and went to Konus, Slovakia, where she spent 16 years. In 1947, she and her mother returned to the United States and Clairton on the Queen Mary via Ellis Island. She worked at Faye’s Restaurant in Duquesne for four years as a waitress. She met her husband, Mike, at Kennywood Park on Slovak Day in 1958, and they built a beautiful life together for 60 years. Mary was a member of Ascension of Our Lord Byzantine Catholic Church. She enjoyed telling her family about growing up in Slovakia, singing Slovak songs and treating everyone to her amazing Slovak cooking and kolachi. Mary loved her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren and was so proud of their accomplishments. She had a heart of gold and was always happy to help anyone. Mary is survived by her two children, Mary Ann and Tom Goda; grandchildren, Lena (Brian) Knapp, Marquis (Rachel) Johnson and Devin Goda; great-grandchildren, Alexa, Ava and Adalyn Knapp, Sienna Johnson and a fifth great-grandchild on the way; along with many special nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Maharovchak. Friends will be received at PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Ave., Elizabeth, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, from 2 p.m. until the time of Parastas at 5 p.m. Panachida is Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by the liturgy at 10:30 a.m. in Ascension of Our Lord Byzantine Catholic Church with the Rev. Ivan Mina officiating. Burial will follow in Ascension Cemetery. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.

