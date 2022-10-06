Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to...
Telemedicine was made easy during COVID-19. Not any more
Telemedicine exploded in popularity after COVID-19 hit, but limits are returning for care delivered across state lines. That complicates follow-up treatments for some cancer patients. It also can affect other types of care, including mental health therapy and routine doctor check-ins. Over the past year, nearly 40 states and Washington,...
“Think Soros Will Protect You?” Nebraska Man Gets 18 Months For Threatening Election Official On Instagram
A Nebraska man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Thursday, for making multiple threatening posts on an Instagram page associated with an election official. “This sentence makes clear that those who illegally threaten election workers should be prepared to face meaningful penalties,” said
DOJ Resolves Fair Housing Claims Of Discrimination Against Florida Apartment Complex
The Justice Department announced that Concord Court at Creative Village Partners LTD., Concord Management LTD., related entities and a property manager have agreed to pay $265,000 to resolve allegations that they discriminated against families with children in violation of the Fair Housing Act by imposing
IBTimes
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0