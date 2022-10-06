Read full article on original website
Where’s our Senators on this subject? They should be fighting for border security, but they’re not! All they’re doing is voting with Biden and Schumer and leaving the border open and bankrupting America
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona
TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
SignalsAZ
Yuma to Hold Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex Opening
The City of Yuma will hold the grand opening of the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex, 270 W. 13th St., 9:00 am Thursday, Oct. 20. Residents are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served. Speakers will include Mayor Douglas Nicholls, members of City staff and the City’s Water and Sewer Commission, and a member of the Allt family.
AZFamily
Wild horse advocates react to the shooting of horses in eastern Arizona
ALPINE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to find who is responsible for killing 14 wild horses this week in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in eastern Arizona. The horses were found near Forest Road 25 in the Alpine and Springerville Ranger District with gunshots to the abdomen, face, and between the eyes. Witnesses say many more herd members are missing and fear they may be injured or killed.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
fox10phoenix.com
USPS worker in New Mexico helps missing Arizona man reunite with family
ANIMAS, N.M. - A USPS employee in New Mexico is being praised after she helped a missing Arizona man return home to his family back in September. Mary McCarty had just arrived to work at a post office in Animas, New Mexico on Sept. 3 when she found 68-year-old Glenn French wandering around the parking lot, according to USPS.
clayconews.com
Major Bust: State Troopers Seize 52 Pounds of Suspected Fentanyl near Yuma, Arizona
Yuma, AZ (October 5, 2022) - An Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a black Ford sedan on Interstate 8 eastbound at milepost 16, near Yuma. During the traffic stop a vehicle search was conducted, and Troopers located 52 pounds of...
12news.com
Arizona 2022 Ballot Proposition Guide: Everything you need to know
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona voters can decide on which 10 propositions, if any, will be codified into state law during the 2022 election. The propositions range from everything including shining a spotlight onto political dark money, allowing in-state tuition for immigrants without legal status, and decreasing medical debt interest rates.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizonans sound off as a the near-total abortion ban is on pause
PHOENIX - The court of appeals put a pause on a near-total abortion ban in Arizona on Oct. 7, meaning Planned Parenthood and doctor's offices offering abortion can continue with the procedures while the case continues. A day later on Oct. 8, the decision didn't stop Arizona women from marching...
theprescotttimes.com
CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN
CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN. The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in a candlelight vigil for Captain Zach Fields on Tuesday October 11th, 6.pm at the Central Arizona Regional Training Academy, 9601 Valley Rd Prescott Valley. Captain Fields passed away Oct. 2nd at his home in Surprise, Arizona.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Marijuana Grower and Brand Is Opening 3 Dispensaries in Oct
Arizona-based cannabis cultivator and brand, Mohave Cannabis Co., is launching their first official Mohave Cannabis Club dispensaries in mid-October. The three Arizona locations will be in Somerton, Safford, and Globe. The grand opening for the Somerton location is scheduled for Friday, October 14th from 3PM-7PM. Mohave leadership alongside Mayor and...
kjzz.org
A guide to propositions on the 2022 Arizona midterm ballot
Arizona voters will decide on 10 ballot measures during the 2022 midterm election. Here's a guide to each proposition, including what your vote means, arguments for and against, as well as analysis of the measure. Proposition 128. Constitutional amendment — Voter protection act; court determinations. Official description: The constitutional...
MSNBC
Arizona faces 'very real possibility' election-denying Lake could win
Everyone is Paying Attention to Texas and Florida Migrants But Not this State
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are getting all of the headlines lately. But one governor has not made the news headlines as much as these other two governors have.
azbigmedia.com
3 Arizona communities rank among best suburbs in the U.S.
With rising mortgage rates and crippling inflation, homebuyers are looking for new ways to save. In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed the affordability, livability, and job situation of nearly 500 suburbs across the nation. And three somewhat surprising Arizona suburbs were ranked among the best suburbs in America. Vail, Sahuarita...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
knau.org
California water agencies propose Colorado River water cuts
California water agencies say they’re willing to cut their Colorado River use by about one-tenth. The four agencies laid out their proposal in a Wednesday letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior. It marks the first time the agencies are publicly saying what they'd be willing to give up since the federal government called for significant reductions in water use this summer.
Kari Lake was booted from Arizona town hall audience before Hobbs took the stage
Democrat Katie Hobbs won’t debate her opponent in Arizona’s race for governor, yet Republican Kari Lake tried to make it happen at a candidate town hall that organizers say she disrupted. Under the agreed-upon rules for the pre-recorded event, which was taped Monday and airs at 7 p.m....
Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch Arizona official over election fraud claims
A 64-year-old Iowa man has been arrested for threatening to lynch Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman and an employee of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for not investigating claims of fictitious voter fraud. “When we come to lynch your stupid lying Commie [expletive], you’ll remember that you lied on the [expletive] Bible, you piece of […] The post Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch Arizona official over election fraud claims appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
fox10phoenix.com
Game and Fish officials warn of avian flu in the Phoenix area
Millions of birds are dying across the country after catching a disease known as Avian Flu, and officials in Arizona are keeping a close eye on cases. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
Arizona Will Have the Lowest Flat Tax in the U.S. at 2.5% Starting Jan. 1, 2023
Arizona will have the lowest flat tax in the U.S. (other than the nine states that have a 0% state income tax). On Sept. 29, 2022, Governor Ducey ordered the AZ Dept. of Revenue to implement a 2.5% flat state tax starting on Jan. 1, 2023.
