ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 23

votered
2d ago

Where’s our Senators on this subject? They should be fighting for border security, but they’re not! All they’re doing is voting with Biden and Schumer and leaving the border open and bankrupting America

Reply(2)
5
Related
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona

TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Yuma to Hold Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex Opening

The City of Yuma will hold the grand opening of the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex, 270 W. 13th St., 9:00 am Thursday, Oct. 20. Residents are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served. Speakers will include Mayor Douglas Nicholls, members of City staff and the City’s Water and Sewer Commission, and a member of the Allt family.
YUMA, AZ
AZFamily

Wild horse advocates react to the shooting of horses in eastern Arizona

ALPINE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to find who is responsible for killing 14 wild horses this week in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in eastern Arizona. The horses were found near Forest Road 25 in the Alpine and Springerville Ranger District with gunshots to the abdomen, face, and between the eyes. Witnesses say many more herd members are missing and fear they may be injured or killed.
ALPINE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Yuma, AZ
Government
County
Cochise County, AZ
Cochise County, AZ
Government
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
fox10phoenix.com

USPS worker in New Mexico helps missing Arizona man reunite with family

ANIMAS, N.M. - A USPS employee in New Mexico is being praised after she helped a missing Arizona man return home to his family back in September. Mary McCarty had just arrived to work at a post office in Animas, New Mexico on Sept. 3 when she found 68-year-old Glenn French wandering around the parking lot, according to USPS.
ANIMAS, NM
12news.com

Arizona 2022 Ballot Proposition Guide: Everything you need to know

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona voters can decide on which 10 propositions, if any, will be codified into state law during the 2022 election. The propositions range from everything including shining a spotlight onto political dark money, allowing in-state tuition for immigrants without legal status, and decreasing medical debt interest rates.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizonans sound off as a the near-total abortion ban is on pause

PHOENIX - The court of appeals put a pause on a near-total abortion ban in Arizona on Oct. 7, meaning Planned Parenthood and doctor's offices offering abortion can continue with the procedures while the case continues. A day later on Oct. 8, the decision didn't stop Arizona women from marching...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
theprescotttimes.com

CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN

CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN. The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in a candlelight vigil for Captain Zach Fields on Tuesday October 11th, 6.pm at the Central Arizona Regional Training Academy, 9601 Valley Rd Prescott Valley. Captain Fields passed away Oct. 2nd at his home in Surprise, Arizona.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Marijuana Grower and Brand Is Opening 3 Dispensaries in Oct

Arizona-based cannabis cultivator and brand, Mohave Cannabis Co., is launching their first official Mohave Cannabis Club dispensaries in mid-October. The three Arizona locations will be in Somerton, Safford, and Globe. The grand opening for the Somerton location is scheduled for Friday, October 14th from 3PM-7PM. Mohave leadership alongside Mayor and...
SOMERTON, AZ
kjzz.org

A guide to propositions on the 2022 Arizona midterm ballot

Arizona voters will decide on 10 ballot measures during the 2022 midterm election. Here's a guide to each proposition, including what your vote means, arguments for and against, as well as analysis of the measure. Proposition 128. Constitutional amendment — Voter protection act; court determinations. Official description: The constitutional...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Arizona faces 'very real possibility' election-denying Lake could win

Oregon Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Surgeon: This 'Ends' Neuropathy - Do this Immediately. Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. Search Electric Cars Deals /. SPONSORED. Flagship Electric Vehicles Of 2023! See Models!. Search Psoriasis...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Wall#Open Border#Shipping Containers#Border Barrier#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Governor#U S Mexico
azbigmedia.com

3 Arizona communities rank among best suburbs in the U.S.

With rising mortgage rates and crippling inflation, homebuyers are looking for new ways to save. In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed the affordability, livability, and job situation of nearly 500 suburbs across the nation. And three somewhat surprising Arizona suburbs were ranked among the best suburbs in America. Vail, Sahuarita...
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

California water agencies propose Colorado River water cuts

California water agencies say they’re willing to cut their Colorado River use by about one-tenth. The four agencies laid out their proposal in a Wednesday letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior. It marks the first time the agencies are publicly saying what they'd be willing to give up since the federal government called for significant reductions in water use this summer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch Arizona official over election fraud claims

A 64-year-old Iowa man has been arrested for threatening to lynch Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman and an employee of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for not investigating claims of fictitious voter fraud. “When we come to lynch your stupid lying Commie [expletive], you’ll remember that you lied on the [expletive] Bible, you piece of […] The post Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch Arizona official over election fraud claims appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy