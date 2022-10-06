Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Relatives arrested in drowning of 9-year-old Mountain View boy
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Mountain View police on Friday announced the arrest of two family members of 9-year-old boy who drowned at a pool in July. Rocio Berberli Ochoa, a 25-year-old woman, and Pedro Rivera, a 42-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment in connection with the drowning reported around 4 p.m. on July 6 in the 1800 block of Ednamary Way, police said.
Mountain View police arrest 2 family members in July drowning of 9-year-old boy
MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) — Mountain View police on Friday announced the arrest of two family members of a 9-year-old boy who drowned at a pool in July. Rocio Berberli Ochoa, a 25-year-old woman, and Pedro Rivera, a 42-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment in connection with the drowning reported around 4 […]
What led to Merced family of four being found dead
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office laid out the timeline leading up to the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri being found in an orchard field near Dos Palos on Wednesday night. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said around 11:30 a.m. on […]
1 victim identified in possible Pescadero double accidental drowning
Two people were found dead on a farm in Pescadero last week. On Friday, one of the victims was identified as 19-year-old Rosa Perez Jimenez of Salinas, according to the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSBW.com
Man in vehicle that killed Salinas mom pleads no contest
SALINAS, Calif. — A Carmel Valley man was in court Wednesday where he pleaded no contest in connection to a deadly DUI accident that claimed the life of a Salinas mother more than two years ago. Video From Past Coverage: Family of Rosie Figueroa hopes for justice years after...
Gilroy police investigating girl’s death
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding a girl who was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to a 911 caller who reported that the girl was unconscious. “Upon arrival, the juvenile was found to be deceased,” police wrote. The Santa Clara County Office of […]
Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man has filed a civil lawsuit at the Santa Cruz County Superior Court claiming that the former mayor of Watsonville, Jimmy Dutra molested him when he was 12. The current candidate for Santa Cruz County Supervisor denies the allegations saying the following: It is completely disappointing in today’s age of politics The post Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child appeared first on KION546.
Pedestrian dies of injuries suffered in San Jose hit-and-run
SAN JOSE -- A pedestrian struck in a July hit-and-run traffic collision on Auzerais Avenue in San Jose has died of his injuries becoming the 27th pedestrian fatality in the city of 2022. San Jose police said the driver involved in the collision remains at large. No description of the suspect has been released.Investigators said officers responded to the 400 block of Auzerais Avenue on a report of a traffic collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on July 30 at 4:19 p.m.A 2020 Dodge truck driving west on Auzerais Avenue left the roadway and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. The unoccupied vehicle was pushed onto the sidewalk and struck a tree and a man.The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with significant injuries. On Sept. 30, investigators learned the man succumbed to his injuries after being hospitalized for a time and then placed in a recovery center. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspected gang members arrested after drug bust in Coalinga
Suspected gang members connected to a Mexican drug cartel are behind bars after a large meth bust in Coalinga.
KSBW.com
Hartnell College struck by ransomware attack, students told to monitor credit reports
SALINAS, Calif. — Hartnell College confirmed on Friday that their school's network had been the target of a ransomware attack. According to the school, the Information and Technology Resources team at the college detected "abnormal network activity." The school says they manually shut down their network after learning of...
Salinas man arrested after warrant searches in Greenfield and Salinas
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The South Monterey County Task Force arrested a man after finding a 9mm handgun and gang indicia on Wednesday morning. The South Monterey County Task Force served two search warrants in Greenfield and another in Salinas for firearms investigation, said police. In Greenfield, investigators found ammunition and gang indicia. A loaded 9mm The post Salinas man arrested after warrant searches in Greenfield and Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz police arrest 4 following alleged gang-related shooting
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested four suspects in Santa Cruz on suspicion of taking part in a shooting involving a local street gang, police announced Tuesday. On Sept. 26, Santa Cruz police responded to the Municipal Wharf on reports of a shooting at 12:27 a.m. Upon arrival, officers encountered the relatives of a 17-year-old boy wounded by a gunshot who were driving him to the emergency room. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said. Police looked at surveillance footage and saw three male victims in a dark Jaguar SUV had been parked on the wharf. Two suspicious vehicles, a white...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kprl.com
Paul & Ruben Flores Trial 10.06.2022
In Salinas, the fate of Paul and Ruben Flores is now in the hands of the jury. The final round of closing arguments in the murder of Kristin Smart concluded yesterday. Each suspect has his own trial. Each trial has its own jury. Paul Flores jury began deliberations Tuesday. Yesterday,...
Another Scandal at the Jail
Alarming developments about sexual harassment at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department are now being compounded with new reports of a commander placed on leave for allegedly receiving drugs illegally obtained for him from the jail’s stockpile. Dustin Hedberg, head of special operations for the Sheriff’s Office, was placed...
Police arrest two teens in alleged Ocean Street attack on homeless man
Santa Cruz Police Department investigators are still trying to understand what initiated an attack on a homeless male on Ocean Street on Friday night; Scotts Valley police have arrested two teens on assault charges. While attacks on homeless people seem to be on the rise nationally, there is little tracking of such violence, and none locally. Local police could not recall a similar case here and acknowledge it is likely incidents are underreported.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz Police Department reporting an uptick in gang violence
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department is reporting an uptick in the recent string of gang-related crimes. The most recent case is a shooting at the municipal wharf last week and a stabbing in Downtown, just last night. Police are tying both to gang violence. "Gang...
Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville PD arrested 34-year-old George Cristea on charges of placing skimming devices on credit card readers and possession of a stolen car on Tuesday morning. Cristea placed skimming devices inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. According to Watsonville PD, the case originated in Salinas where Cristea placed skimming devices The post Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Sheriff’s office identifies 73-year-old woman killed in Solvang car crash Wednesday
The 73-year-old woman who died in a two-car crash on Wednesday in Solvang has been identified as Linda McIntyre of San Juan Bautista, California, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Sheriff’s office identifies 73-year-old woman killed in Solvang car crash Wednesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Drive-by shooting leaves woman struck in back at Acosta Plaza
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert that said multiple shots were fired near the 900 block of Acosta Plaza Wednesday at 9:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old woman with a bullet wound. Police said she was hit by a bullet that went through the wall of her The post Drive-by shooting leaves woman struck in back at Acosta Plaza appeared first on KION546.
Multiple shots fired on Front Street in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday near Front Street and Work Street across from Hayward Lumber. Salinas Police said the shooting occurred around 12:40 p.m., and no victims were found. Police said multiple shots were fired and a suspect fled on foot. This a developing story. The post Multiple shots fired on Front Street in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 2