SAN JOSE -- A pedestrian struck in a July hit-and-run traffic collision on Auzerais Avenue in San Jose has died of his injuries becoming the 27th pedestrian fatality in the city of 2022. San Jose police said the driver involved in the collision remains at large. No description of the suspect has been released.Investigators said officers responded to the 400 block of Auzerais Avenue on a report of a traffic collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on July 30 at 4:19 p.m.A 2020 Dodge truck driving west on Auzerais Avenue left the roadway and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. The unoccupied vehicle was pushed onto the sidewalk and struck a tree and a man.The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with significant injuries. On Sept. 30, investigators learned the man succumbed to his injuries after being hospitalized for a time and then placed in a recovery center. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO