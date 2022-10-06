ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

PPB: Motorcyclist killed in collision with minivan

By Matt Rawlings
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash involving a minivan and motorcycle proved to be fatal on Wednesday night, according to PPB.

Police say that officers responded to the two-vehicle crash near Southeast 6th Avenue and Southeast Morrison Street just after 7 p.m. The motorcyclist reportedly died while he was being taken to the hospital. Investigators believe that speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

The driver of the minivan, as well as a passenger, were evaluated by medical staff, but neither was taken to the hospital.

Southeast 6th Avenue will be closed between Southeast Belmont Street and Southeast Alder Street during the investigation. Additionally, Southeast Morrison Street will be closed between Southeast 7th Avenue and Southeast Grand Avenue.

If anyone has information about the incident, contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-268103.

