Conroe dad becomes a detective to find evidence in hit-and-run crash that seriously hurt son in The Woodlands

Read full article on original website
SA Ander
3d ago
they found the kid, saying because he is a juvie nothing much will happen. should be tried as sn adult...10 yrs plus in huntsville would be a start
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A security guard at a Houston cabaret accidentally shoots robbery victim he was trying to help, before detaining suspecthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Murder-attempted suicide shuts down I-45 for hours, HPD investigating
All southbound lanes were shut down for hours after police found both of the victims with gunshot wounds to the head
82-year-old man shot and killed in senior living facility in southeast Houston, police say
The victim's sister said she spoke with him the night before but received a "suspicious" call Saturday morning before he was found dead.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff investigates Hit-and-Run Crash in The Woodlands
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has been asked for details surrounding a hit-and-run accident that happened in The Woodlands area on September 26, 2022 where the father of the victim is reporting his actions to investigate the incident to local media outlets. We would like to share the following to help our community better understand this situation.
fox26houston.com
3-year-old went missing for 3 days a year ago, reunited with law enforcement, man who found him
HOUSTON - Today, Christopher Ramirez reunited with the law enforcement who searched for him and the man who found him. A year ago, Ramirez was only 3-years-old when he went missing in Grimes County in the woods for three days last October before he was located. He was outside while his grandmother and mother were unloading groceries from the car at their home on the 1000 block of Deer Park Lane off FM 1774 around 1:30 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17-year-old accused of throwing objects, shooting at Bacliff bicyclists, pedestrians, deputies say
Deputies believe a 17-year-old they arrested this week is the one who terrorized the Bacliff area with objects thrown out of a moving vehicle.
Two men arrested, facing felony charge after armed robbery turns into shootout and ends in wreck
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two men already facing a felony charge could possibly face more charges after an armed robbery gave way to a shooting that ended in a wreck. All three incidents took place on Friday, October 7, 2022. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu shortly after 11:20 p.m., after receiving a call about a shooting and a vehicle in a ditch.
Click2Houston.com
2 men arrested, charged in connection with double shooting that left woman killed in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection with a double shooting that left a woman killed in northeast Houston in December of last year, according to Houston police. Brandon Grable Fielding, 40, and John Lindsey Daniels, 40, are both charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting happened on Dec. 29, 2021 in the 3500 block of Gillespie Street at around 11:40 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Suspected drunk driver in hit-and-run that killed HCSO sergeant accused of violating her bond
HOUSTON – The suspected drunken driver accused of fatally striking a sergeant from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office violated conditions of her bond after traces of alcohol were reported in her system, court documents and sources with direct knowledge of the case confirmed Thursday to KPRC2. Lavillia Spry,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police arrest 19-year-old in murder of convenience store worker after receiving tip
After releasing surveillance video of the suspect on Wednesday, police said a tip led them to the arrest of 19-year-old Jaylon Boston.
Click2Houston.com
Family demands justice after video appears to show Houston police repeatedly punching suspect
HOUSTON – Keuindarius St. Julien was arrested Wednesday night, but it’s what allegedly happened leading up to the handcuffs being put on that has his family and witnesses in an uproar demanding justice. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Brielle Ramos says she witnessed the arrest outside of the...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for alleged ‘Peeping Tom’ in Fort Bend County, neighbors report
BOOTH, Texas – Residents of a recently constructed subdivision south of Rosenberg expressed concern Friday following multiple cases of a man caught on surveillance cameras peeking into homes, climbing into yards, and leaving many neighbors worried for their safety. “At this point, we’re frustrated because we don’t know what...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FIRE AT CONROE ANIMAL SHELTER
Before noon Saturday, Conroe Firefighters responded to the Conroe Animal Shelter in the 400 block of Sgt. Ed Holcomb. They arrived with heavy smoke visible. A container holding ashes burned through and caught the fence on fire. One outside wall had some damage and some damage to a freezer unit. No animals were injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured below. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and p…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mctxsheriff-attempting-to-identify-diesel-fuel-theft-suspect/
Baytown police kill man accused of shooting 4 people, killing 2 of them
Police believe all four people allegedly shot by the 33-year-old were his neighbors at Bay Oaks Harbor Trailer Park, though the motive of the shootings was unclear.
Teen suspect deemed a 'terror' to be tried as adult in fatal shooting in NE Harris Co., judge rules
The 16-year-old, whose identity has not been released, is said to have terrorized the neighborhood he lived in before killing 20-year-old Francisco Orozco in 2021, records state.
The Redford Apartments in SE Houston inspected after multiple deaths in 2022, officials say
The complex has been the center of two back-to-back incidents after two bodies were found. One was found five days following a massive fire at the residence.
W. Houston love triangle shooting was 'catastrophic situation that exploded,' activist says
The suspect's representative claims the man panicked when he shot his romantic rival. Now, they say the woman in the middle needs to tell the truth.
cw39.com
Man shot, killed by girlfriend co-worker in west Houston apartment, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An altercation between two men at a woman’s apartment leads to a deadly shooting in west Houston. It happened Thursday night at an apartment complex on the 12000 block of Overbrook Lane, east of South Dairy Ashford Road. Officers arrived at the scene just after...
marioncoherald.com
Jefferson Native among Conroe PD’s first mounted patrol unit
Editor’s note: This story was first published in the The Courier of Montgomery County. Patrol member Shana House is a native of Jefferson. The Conroe Police Department has launched its first mounted patrol unit, which will provide horse-back police patrols in both neighborhoods and residential and business areas, shopping centers and the downtown area.
bluebonnetnews.com
Humble man killed in Dayton accident
An Humble man was killed in a two-vehicle accident around 3:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Dayton. According to a statement from Lt. Eric Ibarra, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.
Comments / 7