Bakersfield, CA

2022 Kern County Fair had an increase in attendance, collected tons for CAPK

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is officially over and the numbers from the 12-day event and Feed the Need day are in.

The 2022 Kern County Fair had a major increase in attendance from the 2021 year and welcomed over 340,000 guests, according to organizers.

Nearly 24,000 children earned free admission to the fair by reading 200 minutes during KC’s Reading Round-Up.

The fair also gave out free admission to 6,000 people who donated a pint of blood with the Houchin Community Blood Bank during the Pint for Pass promotion, according to organizers.

The Kern County Fair partnered with CAPK for Feed the Need day to help fight food insecurity and hunger in the county.

In total, the fair collected 21,878 pounds of food, according to organizers. That is equivalent to about 17,000 meals.

Organizers said the 2023 Kern County Fair will return on Sept. 20 of 2023.

