Tucson, AZ

Tucson man arrested, accused of killing mother

TUCSON, Ariz. - A man is behind bars in Tucson after being accused of killing his own mother, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Office. Tucson officers found the body of 67-year-old Carmen Ruiz with "signs of trauma" at a home near 10th Avenue and 29th Street on Oct. 4.
Several men detained, guns found following Arizona State Fair shooting reports

PHOENIX - Men were detained and several guns were found after reports came in of a shooting at the Arizona State Fair on Saturday night, the Phoenix Police Department said. Reports began coming in around 10 p.m. Witnesses told officers a car left the area with the shooters inside, and police were able to stop the car and detain 4 men, who haven't been named as official suspects.
PCSD investigates inmate death after finding him unresponsive in cell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an inmate's death after finding him unresponsive in his cell. The incident occurred on October 6 around 5:10 p.m. at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. The inmate was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 41-year-old Benjamin...
Video: Man points gun at police K-9’s head; cops fatally shoot him

Recently-released body camera footage shows the moment an Arizona SWAT team fatally shot an armed suspect who pointed his gun at the head of the K-9 who took him down. According to footage shard by the Tucson Police Department on Facebook, officers with the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team were conducting surveillance on Francisco Galarza, 49, who was wanted for felony home invasion and bank robbery.
Authorities searching for suspect in attempted kidnapping

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect after a man reportedly kidnapped a seven-year-old girl on Friday, Oct. 7. Deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 8600 block of Nogales Highway in response to reports of a child in distress. A bystander had stopped out with the child and called 911.
Suspect on the loose after woman gunned down in south Phoenix

PHOENIX - Detectives are working to find a suspect after a woman died in a shooting at a south Phoenix home on Friday night. Police say they visited a home near 16th Street and Broadway Road on a shooting call at around 9:30 p.m. and found 34-year-old Edna Aragon-Baca lying on the ground.
Shots fired outside Carl Hayden High School during football game

PHOENIX - It was a scary situation for families at Carl Hayden High School after shots were fired outside of campus during a football game Friday night. Gunshots were reported at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 7 - right in the middle of a game against Douglas High School. Video...
Alleged UArizona Shooter: ‘i Felt Degraded By That Entire Department’

On Wednesday, Arizona professor Thomas Meixner was shot and died, and court filings have shed further light on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The interim complaint filed in Pima County Superior Court alleges that the alleged shooter, Murad Dervish, was dismissed from UArizona in February 2022 and prohibited from campus following many allegations of threats to staff members at the Harshbarger building.
Man dead after early morning shooting in Avondale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Saturday in Avondale. Avondale Police officers said they got a call about a shooting in a neighborhood near Elwood Street and El Mirage Road around 3:17 a.m. When officers showed up, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Charges filed after killing of UA professor

Former University of Arizona student, 46-year-old Murad Dervish has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following Wednesday’s shooting. UAPD officials say before the shooting, they were in the process of filing an exclusionary order against the suspect but were not able to make...
Tucson police make arrest in fatal shooting at University of Arizona

TUCSON (AP) — One person was found and arrested outside of Gila Bend Wednesday after a fatal shooting at the University of Arizona. Police said a man fled the scene after a shooting inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences and is northwest of the student union.
