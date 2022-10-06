Read full article on original website
Tucson man arrested, accused of killing mother
TUCSON, Ariz. - A man is behind bars in Tucson after being accused of killing his own mother, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Office. Tucson officers found the body of 67-year-old Carmen Ruiz with "signs of trauma" at a home near 10th Avenue and 29th Street on Oct. 4.
Several men detained, guns found following Arizona State Fair shooting reports
PHOENIX - Men were detained and several guns were found after reports came in of a shooting at the Arizona State Fair on Saturday night, the Phoenix Police Department said. Reports began coming in around 10 p.m. Witnesses told officers a car left the area with the shooters inside, and police were able to stop the car and detain 4 men, who haven't been named as official suspects.
Southern Arizona girl kidnapped then let go a short while later by unidentified suspect
A little girl in Pima County told deputies that she had been kidnapped by an unknown person but was let go a short time after on Oct. 7. Investigators need help finding the suspect.
2 Phoenix men badly injured in a shooting next to a restaurant, police say
PHOENIX - Two men were badly injured in a shooting next to a Phoenix restaurant on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8, the police department said. The shooting happened near 9th Avenue and Dobbins Road. That's where two men were found with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital...
Attorney, family members react to Phoenix Police bodycam video of deadly shooting
The shooting, which happened on Sept. 24, resulted in the death of Ali Osman. Officials released body camera video taken during the incident on Oct. 7, 2022. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
One man dead in shooting on 4th avenue
On October 7, 2022, the Tucson Police Department was investigating a shooting that happened was 4th Avenue near East 6th Street.
PCSD investigates inmate death after finding him unresponsive in cell
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an inmate's death after finding him unresponsive in his cell. The incident occurred on October 6 around 5:10 p.m. at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. The inmate was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 41-year-old Benjamin...
Video: Man points gun at police K-9’s head; cops fatally shoot him
Recently-released body camera footage shows the moment an Arizona SWAT team fatally shot an armed suspect who pointed his gun at the head of the K-9 who took him down. According to footage shard by the Tucson Police Department on Facebook, officers with the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team were conducting surveillance on Francisco Galarza, 49, who was wanted for felony home invasion and bank robbery.
Authorities searching for suspect in attempted kidnapping
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect after a man reportedly kidnapped a seven-year-old girl on Friday, Oct. 7. Deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 8600 block of Nogales Highway in response to reports of a child in distress. A bystander had stopped out with the child and called 911.
Suspect on the loose after woman gunned down in south Phoenix
PHOENIX - Detectives are working to find a suspect after a woman died in a shooting at a south Phoenix home on Friday night. Police say they visited a home near 16th Street and Broadway Road on a shooting call at around 9:30 p.m. and found 34-year-old Edna Aragon-Baca lying on the ground.
Shots fired outside Carl Hayden High School during football game
PHOENIX - It was a scary situation for families at Carl Hayden High School after shots were fired outside of campus during a football game Friday night. Gunshots were reported at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 7 - right in the middle of a game against Douglas High School. Video...
Alleged UArizona Shooter: ‘i Felt Degraded By That Entire Department’
On Wednesday, Arizona professor Thomas Meixner was shot and died, and court filings have shed further light on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The interim complaint filed in Pima County Superior Court alleges that the alleged shooter, Murad Dervish, was dismissed from UArizona in February 2022 and prohibited from campus following many allegations of threats to staff members at the Harshbarger building.
Ex-grad student held in Arizona professor’s fatal shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former University of Arizona graduate student arrested in the fatal shooting of a hydrology professor was being held without bond Friday after a judge ruled there was enough evidence to try him on charges of first degree murder and aggravated assault. An interim complaint...
Man dead after early morning shooting in Avondale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Saturday in Avondale. Avondale Police officers said they got a call about a shooting in a neighborhood near Elwood Street and El Mirage Road around 3:17 a.m. When officers showed up, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Former student allegedly kills professor after he's expelled
After being expelled from the University of Arizona, a man entered a building at the school’s Tucson campus Wednesday and fatally shot Professor Thomas Meixner, head of the UA hydrology and atmospheric sciences department.
Shocking video shows police shooting armed suspect walking inside Phoenix 7-Eleven
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women. Linda and Tiffany say they called and emailed Ideal Image for weeks asking for their $3,500 loan to be waived since they received no services. 80 people displaced after fire destroys north Phoenix apartment. Updated:...
Charges filed after killing of UA professor
Former University of Arizona student, 46-year-old Murad Dervish has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following Wednesday’s shooting. UAPD officials say before the shooting, they were in the process of filing an exclusionary order against the suspect but were not able to make...
Tucson police make arrest in fatal shooting at University of Arizona
TUCSON (AP) — One person was found and arrested outside of Gila Bend Wednesday after a fatal shooting at the University of Arizona. Police said a man fled the scene after a shooting inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences and is northwest of the student union.
University of Arizona shooting: Court documents reveal new details on what happened
The shooting, which happened on Oct. 5, took the life of UArizona professor Thomas Meixner, and newly-released court documents are revealing additional details on the incident. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
Videos show officers shooting armed man at Phoenix 7-Eleven with customers, staff inside
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Shocking surveillance and body-cam videos released on Thursday show officers opening fire on an armed suspect walking into a Phoenix 7-Eleven store with customers and staff just inches away. Several customers and a store clerk were inside as bullets started flying, but no one was hurt.
