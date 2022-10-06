PHOENIX - Men were detained and several guns were found after reports came in of a shooting at the Arizona State Fair on Saturday night, the Phoenix Police Department said. Reports began coming in around 10 p.m. Witnesses told officers a car left the area with the shooters inside, and police were able to stop the car and detain 4 men, who haven't been named as official suspects.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO