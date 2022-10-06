ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roman Forest, TX

Comments / 0

Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIRE AT CONROE ANIMAL SHELTER

Before noon Saturday, Conroe Firefighters responded to the Conroe Animal Shelter in the 400 block of Sgt. Ed Holcomb. They arrived with heavy smoke visible. A container holding ashes burned through and caught the fence on fire. One outside wall had some damage and some damage to a freezer unit. No animals were injured.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured below. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and p…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mctxsheriff-attempting-to-identify-diesel-fuel-theft-suspect/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Humble man killed in Dayton accident

An Humble man was killed in a two-vehicle accident around 3:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Dayton. According to a statement from Lt. Eric Ibarra, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.
DAYTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Roman Forest, TX
thevindicator.com

UPDATE ON FATLITY WRECK IN DAYTON

On Thursday, Oct. 6, at approximately 3:31 pm, officers with Dayton Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck. Upon arrival, Investigating Officers determined that an 18- wheeler driven by 41-year-old Samuel...
DAYTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSE FIRE CLOSES FM 1010

10AM-Firefighters are battling a house fire on FM 1010 just south of the Family Dollar. The road is closed as additional tankers respond from EMC Fire to assist Plum Grove and Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trench#Fire Department#Roman Forest Police#Ems#Emc Fire
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NEW UPDATE-CONROE DAD BECOMES A DETECTIVE TO FIND EVIDENCE IN HIT AND RUN CRASHTHAT SERIOUSLY INJURED HIS SON IN THE WOODLANDS

NEW UPDATE FROM MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. MCTXSheriff has been asked for details surrounding a hit-and-run accident that happened in The Woodlands area on September 26, 2022, where the father of the victim is reporting his actions to investigate the incident to local media outlets. We would like to share the following to help our community better understand this situation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Chambers County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery and shooting

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that on October 7, 2022 at 11:23 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu, Texas, in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, and a vehicle in the ditch. Deputies arrived shortly after and located a black Chrysler 300 wrecked in the ditch on the northbound service road near HEB. Multiple witnesses on scene advised that the Chrysler 300 and a black sports car were involved in a shootout in the intersection and it appeared that the Chrysler was attempting to flee from the other involved car.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kwhi.com

26 ANIMALS RESCUED FROM WASHINGTON CO. PROPERTY

Animal rescue workers on Wednesday removed 26 animals from a property in Washington County. The Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigation Team worked with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to rescue 17 equine, including three donkeys, as well as nine felines from a property located off Old Navasota Road. According...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

RESERVE DEPUTY VOLUNTEERS TO PROTECT THE CHILDREN OF GRIMES COUNTY SCHOOL

Grime County Reserve Deputy Michael Donnelly has volunteered to fill one of the School Resource Officer positions. He has been filling in at Navasota High Point Elementary for the past two weeks. Grimes County patrol deputies have helped out as well until we they are able to hire a permanent replacement for that campus.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

‘Safe’tober Fest is TODAY in Old Town Spring!

Get ready and Boo There! Safe fun and important information for the whole family in Old Town Spring from 10a-1p TODAY. Who: 24 local first responder agencies, emergency management, and health and safety organizations. Over two dozen local first responder agencies and safety organizations will be in Old Town Spring...
SPRING, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS IN WALLER

Three teens have been transported from different locations in the Waller area. A 19-year-old male was shot in the neck, an 18-year-old female was shot in the chest, and another 18-year-old female was shot. Just before 2 am, three Life Flight helicopters were requested to the area of Pine Island Road. One female was said to have been shot in front of a church. Waller County is investigating. We will update you as soon as possible.
WALLER, TX
Aviation International News

Police Helicopter Crash Stumps NTSB

The fatal 2020 crash of a Houston Police MD Helicopters MD530E has stumped NTSB investigators. In its final report on the accident issued this week, the Board found the probable cause to be “an uncommanded right yaw that occurred for reasons that could not be determined based on the available evidence, which resulted in a loss [of] control.”
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy