FIRE AT CONROE ANIMAL SHELTER
Before noon Saturday, Conroe Firefighters responded to the Conroe Animal Shelter in the 400 block of Sgt. Ed Holcomb. They arrived with heavy smoke visible. A container holding ashes burned through and caught the fence on fire. One outside wall had some damage and some damage to a freezer unit. No animals were injured.
DOGS CREATING TRAFFIC HAZARD FM 1485
545pm-Two dogs are running loose in the moving lane of traffic on FM 1485 just north of Caney Creek High School.
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured below. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and p…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mctxsheriff-attempting-to-identify-diesel-fuel-theft-suspect/
Humble man killed in Dayton accident
An Humble man was killed in a two-vehicle accident around 3:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Dayton. According to a statement from Lt. Eric Ibarra, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.
UPDATE ON FATLITY WRECK IN DAYTON
On Thursday, Oct. 6, at approximately 3:31 pm, officers with Dayton Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck. Upon arrival, Investigating Officers determined that an 18- wheeler driven by 41-year-old Samuel...
HFD insists burned SE Houston apartment thoroughly searched despite body found 5 days after fire
A weekend fire forced residents to evacuate. At the time, HFD did not report injuries or deaths. Five days later, a body was found. Now, the assistant fire chief says stuff like this happens.
Man left with gunshot wound to the leg after drive-by-shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
The man was walking in front of an apartment complex when a random car drove by and opened fire before fleeing the scene, HPD said.
HOUSE FIRE CLOSES FM 1010
10AM-Firefighters are battling a house fire on FM 1010 just south of the Family Dollar. The road is closed as additional tankers respond from EMC Fire to assist Plum Grove and Cleveland.
NEW UPDATE-CONROE DAD BECOMES A DETECTIVE TO FIND EVIDENCE IN HIT AND RUN CRASHTHAT SERIOUSLY INJURED HIS SON IN THE WOODLANDS
NEW UPDATE FROM MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. MCTXSheriff has been asked for details surrounding a hit-and-run accident that happened in The Woodlands area on September 26, 2022, where the father of the victim is reporting his actions to investigate the incident to local media outlets. We would like to share the following to help our community better understand this situation.
Good Samaritans save toddler from drowning at apartment pool in southeast Houston, police say
According to police, a nurse leaving to go to work heard the commotion and another resident jumped into the pool to save the child.
'He was a human being': Family of unhoused vet struck by vehicle asking for help to identify suspect
"Somebody has to know." A homeless Army veteran's family explains the hard times that their loved one encountered before his life ended in a very brutal way.
Chambers County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery and shooting
Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that on October 7, 2022 at 11:23 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu, Texas, in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, and a vehicle in the ditch. Deputies arrived shortly after and located a black Chrysler 300 wrecked in the ditch on the northbound service road near HEB. Multiple witnesses on scene advised that the Chrysler 300 and a black sports car were involved in a shootout in the intersection and it appeared that the Chrysler was attempting to flee from the other involved car.
26 ANIMALS RESCUED FROM WASHINGTON CO. PROPERTY
Animal rescue workers on Wednesday removed 26 animals from a property in Washington County. The Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigation Team worked with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to rescue 17 equine, including three donkeys, as well as nine felines from a property located off Old Navasota Road. According...
Search underway for alleged ‘Peeping Tom’ in Fort Bend County, neighbors report
BOOTH, Texas – Residents of a recently constructed subdivision south of Rosenberg expressed concern Friday following multiple cases of a man caught on surveillance cameras peeking into homes, climbing into yards, and leaving many neighbors worried for their safety. “At this point, we’re frustrated because we don’t know what...
RESERVE DEPUTY VOLUNTEERS TO PROTECT THE CHILDREN OF GRIMES COUNTY SCHOOL
Grime County Reserve Deputy Michael Donnelly has volunteered to fill one of the School Resource Officer positions. He has been filling in at Navasota High Point Elementary for the past two weeks. Grimes County patrol deputies have helped out as well until we they are able to hire a permanent replacement for that campus.
‘Safe’tober Fest is TODAY in Old Town Spring!
Get ready and Boo There! Safe fun and important information for the whole family in Old Town Spring from 10a-1p TODAY. Who: 24 local first responder agencies, emergency management, and health and safety organizations. Over two dozen local first responder agencies and safety organizations will be in Old Town Spring...
Explosive material causes explosion, large fire at SW Houston scrap yard
HOUSTON — A huge plume of smoke could be seen Thursday coming from an area near Highway 288 and the South Loop. The Houston Fire Department said it received reports of multiple cars on fire at 2820 Holmes Road, which appears to be a recycling company. Hazmat and arson...
MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS IN WALLER
Three teens have been transported from different locations in the Waller area. A 19-year-old male was shot in the neck, an 18-year-old female was shot in the chest, and another 18-year-old female was shot. Just before 2 am, three Life Flight helicopters were requested to the area of Pine Island Road. One female was said to have been shot in front of a church. Waller County is investigating. We will update you as soon as possible.
Police Helicopter Crash Stumps NTSB
The fatal 2020 crash of a Houston Police MD Helicopters MD530E has stumped NTSB investigators. In its final report on the accident issued this week, the Board found the probable cause to be “an uncommanded right yaw that occurred for reasons that could not be determined based on the available evidence, which resulted in a loss [of] control.”
17-year-old accused of throwing objects, shooting at Bacliff bicyclists, pedestrians, deputies say
Deputies believe a 17-year-old they arrested this week is the one who terrorized the Bacliff area with objects thrown out of a moving vehicle.
