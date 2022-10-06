Read full article on original website
Related
theprescotttimes.com
SUSPECT DEAD AFTER OPEN FIRING ON YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES
SUSPECT DEAD AFTER OPEN FIRING ON YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES. BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA – (October 8, 2022) – At approximately 10:30 p.m. last evening, YCSO deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman on School House Road in Black Canyon City, who stated her husband Thomas Henzler was intoxicated and had fired a bullet into the ceiling to get her attention.
Man dead after exchanging gunfire with YCSO deputies Friday night
A man is dead after he reportedly was shot in an exchange of gunfire with Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies late Friday night.
12news.com
Black Canyon City man shot and killed by police after trying to ambush and opening fire on deputies
BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — Deputies shot and killed a man in Black Canyon City after he tried to set up an ambush for police who had been called to his home for a domestic dispute, and opened fire on deputies, officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.
AZFamily
Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Yavapai sheriff’s deputies
BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after shooting at Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies in Black Canyon City Friday night. YCSO dispatchers got a call around 10:30 p.m. from a woman who lives on School House Road, near the Black Canyon Ranch RV Resort. She said her husband, Thomas Henzler, was drunk and shot a bullet into the ceiling. While on the phone with dispatch, the woman said her husband was setting up an ambush for deputies on the bridge in front of their home which was surrounded by a remote-access gate. Dispatch officials said they overheard Henzler telling his wife that he was going to fire at the responding deputies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theprescotttimes.com
CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN
CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN. The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in a candlelight vigil for Captain Zach Fields on Tuesday October 11th, 6.pm at the Central Arizona Regional Training Academy, 9601 Valley Rd Prescott Valley. Captain Fields passed away Oct. 2nd at his home in Surprise, Arizona.
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona police on lookout for suspects and information after possible luring incidents
The Sedona Police Department would like to make the community aware of three incidents over the last week involving suspicious activity of adult males approaching minors. The Police Department is investigating each incident thoroughly and is unsure at this time if they are connected or random. Statements about these incidents...
knau.org
Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project resumes in Dry Lake Hills
The second phase of the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project recently resumed after a seasonal hiatus. According to Coconino National Forest officials, crews will be conducting thinning work in the Dry Lake Hills north of Flagstaff in an area east Schultz Pass Road (Forest Road 420) and north of Forest Road 551.
lakepowelllife.com
Details on the October 3rd Tornado
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On the afternoon of Monday, October 3, 2022, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) as well as the County Emergency Management Department (CCEM) began to receive reports of indications that a possible tornado had touched down in the Junipine Estates neighborhood ten miles north of Williams, Ariz. Later in the afternoon the weather event was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Flagstaff as an EF-1 Tornado, with sustained winds between 86 – 110 m.p.h.
IN THIS ARTICLE
F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins
A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
12news.com
Monday's storms destroyed a Denny's sign, and 3 cars parked beneath it
WILLIAMS, Arizona — Mother nature kicked up quite a bit of weather activity Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through a northern Arizona community. At least 10 homes were damaged by the twister that formed north of Williams, shutting down parts of state road 64...
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff’s Buffalo Park Closed Oct 10 and 11
A full closure of Buffalo Park will take place on Monday, October 10 and Tuesday, October 11 to allow for construction activities related to the Arizona State Parks Grant for the Buffalo Park Trail Accessibility project. The full closure will include the closure of the parking lot, ramada, restrooms and all other areas within Buffalo Park.
iheart.com
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
October has already brought along some wild weather for Arizona. An EF-1 tornado touched down north of Williams to start the month off. Then the state was hit by a massive storm that brought along rain, strong wind, and dust. And now one city has already received some snow, according to 12 News.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theprescotttimes.com
SKUNKS- NOTHING TO MAKE A STINK ABOUT
Skunks are a common sight here in Prescott Valley and these animals are mostly nocturnal by nature. Even though skunks are extremely cute and shy, having skunks around your home can present health and safety risks. Aside from being sprayed with their noxious musk, skunks are known carriers of rabies and other diseases that can be harmful to your family or pets. Skunks can spray their musk up to 10 feet. The smell can last for days and even weeks. There are several things you can do to dissuade skunks from hanging around your property which include:
Tornado strikes in northern Arizona, near Williams, Monday afternoon
Storms developed in the high country Monday morning and continued through the afternoon, from Lake Havasu City up north to the Flagstaff area.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting husband, young son
KAIBETO, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son on Sept. 28, according to authorities. The FBI said 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a...
Arizona woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing her husband, son
KAIBETO, Ariz. — A woman in northern Arizona has been arrested and is facing federal charges. She allegedly shot and killed her husband and their son. According to The Associated Press, Lydia Carol King, 28, was arrested and booked on recommended charges of two counts of first-degree murder. In...
SignalsAZ
What Were the Monsoon 2022 Rainfall Totals?
October 1st marked the end of Monsoon 2022, Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona saw a lot of rainfall! US National Weather Service-Flagstaff reported a few spots recorded their wettest Monsoon on record, including Blue Ridge, Sunset Crater, and Walnut Canyon. Quite a few others made the top 5!
aztv.com
Yavapai Humane Society Pet of The Week #3
Loree Walden of the Yavapai Humane society introduces us to some new animals up for adoption! This time we are meeting an adorable 4 1/2 year old American Pit Bull Terrier Mix named Lady! For more information on Yavapai Humane society, visit yavapaihumane.org or call (928) 445-2666.
Arizona hiker found dead days after texting husband she had ‘gotten off route’
Search and rescuers recovered the body of 60-year-old hiker Kathleen Patterson three days after she went missing on the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, Arizona.
Comments / 1