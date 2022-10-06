ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

SUSPECT DEAD AFTER OPEN FIRING ON YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES

SUSPECT DEAD AFTER OPEN FIRING ON YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES. BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA – (October 8, 2022) – At approximately 10:30 p.m. last evening, YCSO deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman on School House Road in Black Canyon City, who stated her husband Thomas Henzler was intoxicated and had fired a bullet into the ceiling to get her attention.
AZFamily

Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Yavapai sheriff’s deputies

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after shooting at Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies in Black Canyon City Friday night. YCSO dispatchers got a call around 10:30 p.m. from a woman who lives on School House Road, near the Black Canyon Ranch RV Resort. She said her husband, Thomas Henzler, was drunk and shot a bullet into the ceiling. While on the phone with dispatch, the woman said her husband was setting up an ambush for deputies on the bridge in front of their home which was surrounded by a remote-access gate. Dispatch officials said they overheard Henzler telling his wife that he was going to fire at the responding deputies.
CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN

CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN. The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in a candlelight vigil for Captain Zach Fields on Tuesday October 11th, 6.pm at the Central Arizona Regional Training Academy, 9601 Valley Rd Prescott Valley. Captain Fields passed away Oct. 2nd at his home in Surprise, Arizona.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
knau.org

Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project resumes in Dry Lake Hills

The second phase of the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project recently resumed after a seasonal hiatus. According to Coconino National Forest officials, crews will be conducting thinning work in the Dry Lake Hills north of Flagstaff in an area east Schultz Pass Road (Forest Road 420) and north of Forest Road 551.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
lakepowelllife.com

Details on the October 3rd Tornado

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On the afternoon of Monday, October 3, 2022, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) as well as the County Emergency Management Department (CCEM) began to receive reports of indications that a possible tornado had touched down in the Junipine Estates neighborhood ten miles north of Williams, Ariz. Later in the afternoon the weather event was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Flagstaff as an EF-1 Tornado, with sustained winds between 86 – 110 m.p.h.
WILLIAMS, AZ
Outsider.com

F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins

A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
WILLIAMS, AZ
12news.com

Monday's storms destroyed a Denny's sign, and 3 cars parked beneath it

WILLIAMS, Arizona — Mother nature kicked up quite a bit of weather activity Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through a northern Arizona community. At least 10 homes were damaged by the twister that formed north of Williams, shutting down parts of state road 64...
WILLIAMS, AZ
SignalsAZ

Flagstaff’s Buffalo Park Closed Oct 10 and 11

A full closure of Buffalo Park will take place on Monday, October 10 and Tuesday, October 11 to allow for construction activities related to the Arizona State Parks Grant for the Buffalo Park Trail Accessibility project. The full closure will include the closure of the parking lot, ramada, restrooms and all other areas within Buffalo Park.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
iheart.com

One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season

October has already brought along some wild weather for Arizona. An EF-1 tornado touched down north of Williams to start the month off. Then the state was hit by a massive storm that brought along rain, strong wind, and dust. And now one city has already received some snow, according to 12 News.
ARIZONA STATE
SKUNKS- NOTHING TO MAKE A STINK ABOUT

Skunks are a common sight here in Prescott Valley and these animals are mostly nocturnal by nature. Even though skunks are extremely cute and shy, having skunks around your home can present health and safety risks. Aside from being sprayed with their noxious musk, skunks are known carriers of rabies and other diseases that can be harmful to your family or pets. Skunks can spray their musk up to 10 feet. The smell can last for days and even weeks. There are several things you can do to dissuade skunks from hanging around your property which include:
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting husband, young son

KAIBETO, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son on Sept. 28, according to authorities. The FBI said 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

What Were the Monsoon 2022 Rainfall Totals?

October 1st marked the end of Monsoon 2022, Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona saw a lot of rainfall! US National Weather Service-Flagstaff reported a few spots recorded their wettest Monsoon on record, including Blue Ridge, Sunset Crater, and Walnut Canyon. Quite a few others made the top 5!
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
aztv.com

Yavapai Humane Society Pet of The Week #3

Loree Walden of the Yavapai Humane society introduces us to some new animals up for adoption! This time we are meeting an adorable 4 1/2 year old American Pit Bull Terrier Mix named Lady! For more information on Yavapai Humane society, visit yavapaihumane.org or call (928) 445-2666.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

