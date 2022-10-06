ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight – Patchy frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear,...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
SPONSORED: West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Celebrating National Physical Therapy Month by Offering Free Screenings

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab and Diagnostics is celebrating National Physical Therapy Month by offering a limited number of free screenings. Free screenings include Musculoskeletal Ultrasound and Walking/Running Analysis using Digitsole. Screenings will be performed on Monday, October 10, in Franklin and Monday, October 24, in Seneca.
SENECA, PA
Erie Philharmonic to Perform in Oil City Next Weekend

OIL CITY, Pa. – The Erie Philharmonic will perform a public concert at Trinity United Methodist Church in Oil City Sunday, October 16 at 4:00 p.m. The performance has been made possible by multiple funders and has been facilitated by the Oil City Main Street Program. The concert will...
OIL CITY, PA
Patricia A. (Reinsel) Geary

Patricia A. (Reinsel) Geary, age 81, of Clarion, passed away on October 5, 2022 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Brookville on December 26, 1940, to the late Jerome and Ethel (Keck) Reinsel. Pat lived in Frogtown, Pa. where she enjoyed the small-town life. She had...
CLARION, PA
Featured Local Job: Homeless Shelter Worker

Emmaus Haven of Venango currently has an opening for a Homeless Shelter Worker. This is a part-time position, 24 – 32 hours per week, must be available 2nd and 3rd shifts, (4 pm to Midnight and midnight to 8 am) and weekends. Duties include but are not limited to...
VENANGO, PA
Oil City Woman Accused of Entering School Bus, Screaming Expletives at Children

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water after she allegedly entered a school bus and harassed young children she believed bullied her daughter. Court documents indicate the Cranberry School District Police Department filed criminal charges against Brandy Lee Bell, of Oil City, on October 3, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
Featured Local Job: Full-Time Custodial Position

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Full-Time Custodian. This position is available immediately at the Keystone School District. Interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest, Current Act 34, 151, 168 and FBI Clearances, and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:. Mr. Michael McCormick. Acting Superintendent. 451...
KNOX, PA
Barbara Guthrie Sayers

Barbara Guthrie Sayers, 93, of Lower Burrell, PA, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. She was born April 12, 1929, in Summerville, PA to Joseph and Nessa Guthrie. She grew up in Akron, Ohio when her father found work at Goodrich and then Goodyear during WWII. Years...
LOWER BURRELL, PA
Oil City Man Accused of Choking His 76-Year-Old Grandmother

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars for allegedly choking his 76-year-old grandmother during a domestic altercation on Tuesday evening. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Brandon David Jaco in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Tuesday, October 4.
OIL CITY, PA
Featured Local Job: Administrative Assistant

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. in Leeper PA currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant. Duties include, but are not limited to, answering phones, entering accounts payable, shipping items via FedEx, entering customer invoices, and filing. Applicant should be proficient in Microsoft Office, have good communication skills, and be able...
JOBS
Featured Local Job: Non-CDL Drivers

Heeter Lumber currently has openings for Non-CDL Drivers at their Knox location. This position starts immediately. Primary duties are to load and deliver customer orders including lumber and building materials, as well as assist with sales inside the store. Stop in for an application or apply on Indeed. Responsibilities:. Greeting...
JOBS
One Dead in Route 8 Crash

ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

