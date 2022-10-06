Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Can’t-Eat-Just-One Cinnamon Rolls
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Can’t-Eat-Just-One Cinnamon Rolls – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 1/4 cup warm water (110° to 115°) 1/3 cup instant vanilla pudding mix (half of a 3.4-ounce package) 1 large egg, room temperature. 1/4 cup butter, melted. 1 teaspoon...
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight – Patchy frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear,...
explore venango
SPONSORED: West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Celebrating National Physical Therapy Month by Offering Free Screenings
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab and Diagnostics is celebrating National Physical Therapy Month by offering a limited number of free screenings. Free screenings include Musculoskeletal Ultrasound and Walking/Running Analysis using Digitsole. Screenings will be performed on Monday, October 10, in Franklin and Monday, October 24, in Seneca.
explore venango
Erie Philharmonic to Perform in Oil City Next Weekend
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Erie Philharmonic will perform a public concert at Trinity United Methodist Church in Oil City Sunday, October 16 at 4:00 p.m. The performance has been made possible by multiple funders and has been facilitated by the Oil City Main Street Program. The concert will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
Patricia A. (Reinsel) Geary
Patricia A. (Reinsel) Geary, age 81, of Clarion, passed away on October 5, 2022 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Brookville on December 26, 1940, to the late Jerome and Ethel (Keck) Reinsel. Pat lived in Frogtown, Pa. where she enjoyed the small-town life. She had...
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Homeless Shelter Worker
Emmaus Haven of Venango currently has an opening for a Homeless Shelter Worker. This is a part-time position, 24 – 32 hours per week, must be available 2nd and 3rd shifts, (4 pm to Midnight and midnight to 8 am) and weekends. Duties include but are not limited to...
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Entering School Bus, Screaming Expletives at Children
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water after she allegedly entered a school bus and harassed young children she believed bullied her daughter. Court documents indicate the Cranberry School District Police Department filed criminal charges against Brandy Lee Bell, of Oil City, on October 3, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Full-Time Custodial Position
Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Full-Time Custodian. This position is available immediately at the Keystone School District. Interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest, Current Act 34, 151, 168 and FBI Clearances, and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:. Mr. Michael McCormick. Acting Superintendent. 451...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Barbara Guthrie Sayers
Barbara Guthrie Sayers, 93, of Lower Burrell, PA, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. She was born April 12, 1929, in Summerville, PA to Joseph and Nessa Guthrie. She grew up in Akron, Ohio when her father found work at Goodrich and then Goodyear during WWII. Years...
explore venango
State Police Release Details on One-Vehicle Crash in Greene Township
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Mercer have released the details of a crash in which a vehicle traveled across two separate roadways in Green Township before ending up in a ditch. According to Mercer-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:47 p.m. on September 7, near...
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Choking His 76-Year-Old Grandmother
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars for allegedly choking his 76-year-old grandmother during a domestic altercation on Tuesday evening. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Brandon David Jaco in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Tuesday, October 4.
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Administrative Assistant
Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. in Leeper PA currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant. Duties include, but are not limited to, answering phones, entering accounts payable, shipping items via FedEx, entering customer invoices, and filing. Applicant should be proficient in Microsoft Office, have good communication skills, and be able...
JOBS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Non-CDL Drivers
Heeter Lumber currently has openings for Non-CDL Drivers at their Knox location. This position starts immediately. Primary duties are to load and deliver customer orders including lumber and building materials, as well as assist with sales inside the store. Stop in for an application or apply on Indeed. Responsibilities:. Greeting...
JOBS・
explore venango
Police: Man Faces Aggravated Assault Charges for Intentionally Ramming ATV in Sparta Township
SPARTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 49-year-old man is facing aggravated assault and related charges for allegedly ramming an ATV operated by a Titusville man. According to a report released by Corry-based State Police on Thursday, October 6, troopers responded to an aggravated assault incident on Welsh Hill Road, in Sparta Township, Crawford County.
explore venango
Polk Borough Police Chief Recognized for 25 Years of Service; Patrolman Promoted to Sergeant
POLK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Polk Borough Council recognized borough police officers during its monthly meeting on Thursday. Chief Ed Sharp, who spearheaded the start of the Polk Borough Police Department in 1997, was honored during the meeting for 25 years of service. “Even though we fail to...
explore venango
One Dead in Route 8 Crash
ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
Comments / 0