JOPLIN, Mo. – About 9:30 p.m. reports of a police pursuing a silver pickup truck traveling south on Schifferdecker. The pickup was spiked and stopped near Coyote and Concord Lane, south of 32nd and Schifferdecker. Joplin Police requested assistance in a Felony Car Stop. Witnesses who live in the Arbor Hills Neighborhood tell us they heard a gunshot as Joplin Police closed down the road to all traffic and began a contain and call-out for the driver of the pickup. Joplin Police have not confirmed any weapons were fired. Click here to read more.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO