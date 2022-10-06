ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fugitives from Justice, two from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Most Wanted

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves shares two priority ‘Fugitive Friday’ individuals on October 7, 2022. They are wanted on their outstanding warrants. Two individuals, Cole David Eden and Felicia Ann McGinnis, are wanted on separate and unrelated charges. They are seeking the location of these individuals listed among the Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff’s office Most Wanted. 180 arrests...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oronogo, MO
Webb City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Webb City, MO
Oronogo, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
adastraradio.com

UPDATE: Double homicide investigation in Labette County

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office released additional information related to the deaths of two people found Monday inside a residence in Mound Valley. Autopsies determined that both victims died from gunshot wounds. The cases are now considered...
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Home Burglary leads to theft of 2 dogs; shooting of 1 dog

WEBB CITY, Mo. – A Webb City Police Officer wounded a dog after the animal charged him down during a burglary investigation. At around 5:30 p.m. today, the Webb City Police Department was called to the 1000 block of West First Street in Webb City in reference to a burglary and assault in progress.
WEBB CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Webb City Police#W First St
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: pursuit becomes standoff, reward for escapees

JOPLIN, Mo. – About 9:30 p.m. reports of a police pursuing a silver pickup truck traveling south on Schifferdecker. The pickup was spiked and stopped near Coyote and Concord Lane, south of 32nd and Schifferdecker. Joplin Police requested assistance in a Felony Car Stop. Witnesses who live in the Arbor Hills Neighborhood tell us they heard a gunshot as Joplin Police closed down the road to all traffic and began a contain and call-out for the driver of the pickup. Joplin Police have not confirmed any weapons were fired. Click here to read more.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin man sentenced nearly 14 years in Kansas DOC

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Cherokee County District Court handed down a nearly 14 year prison sentence to a Joplin, Missouri man on Friday morning. Michael Wayne Martsolf, age 34, was sentenced to 165 months of incarceration in the Kansas Department of Corrections after having pled guilty in August of this year. | RELATED >> WOMAN ARRESTED FOR HELPING CHEROKEE COUNTY...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

New video shows Springfield officer use deadly force

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Newly released video KOLR10 Investigates obtained shows body camera and surveillance footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in September. Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson ruled Cpl. Thomas Jordan’s use of deadly force was justified in self-defense. Footage shows Jordan approaching a white truck in the Bass Pro Catalog Outlet parking lot on […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Crash on E 32nd sends one person to hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday morning at 10:05 a.m. two vehicle crash reported near 32nd and Texas, alerting Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Station 5, Newton County Ambulance 42 and Joplin Police responded. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On scene we learn a pickup traveling east on 32nd collided with a red passenger car traveling west. Ofc Dalton Farmer with Joplin...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

15K gallons of vinegar overturns at roundabout in Webb City

UPDATE: The roadway was reopened to all traffic and all lanes at 6:05 p.m. WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. Saturday reports of a tanker rollover on the McArthur Roundabout alerted Webb City 911. Webb City Fire, Webb City Police and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were requested for assistance. Google Maps screenshot of crash location during...
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
NEOSHO, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Train crashes into car on tracks near Columbus, Kan.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — About 6 a.m. Friday reports of a BNSF train approaching the Columbus, Kan. rail yard has collided with a passenger car. Sheriff David Groves of Cherokee County states in a media release, “Deputies and other emergency personnel are on scene of a non-injury crash involving a train north of Columbus on Kansas Highway 7 near Bethlehem...
COLUMBUS, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy