Police pursuit with shots fired, becomes a standoff, man arrested and charged
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 reports of police pursuing a silver pickup truck traveling south on Schifferdecker with shots fired from the pickup. Joplin Police say the incident began near 2623 W 7th St in Joplin. Officers responded to the area, where a possible DWI driver was located. Police say Jonathan A. Green, 32, of...
Fugitives from Justice, two from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Most Wanted
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves shares two priority ‘Fugitive Friday’ individuals on October 7, 2022. They are wanted on their outstanding warrants. Two individuals, Cole David Eden and Felicia Ann McGinnis, are wanted on separate and unrelated charges. They are seeking the location of these individuals listed among the Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff’s office Most Wanted. 180 arrests...
All Ottawa County escapees back behind bars
The last two of four inmates who escaped their jail pod are back behind bars today.
BREAKING: Suspect in custody after shots fired at Joplin Police
JOPLIN, Mo. — One man is in custody after shooting at Joplin Police and then leading officers on a vehicle pursuit. The incident began around 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening in the area of 7th and Schifferdecker, when Joplin Police attempted to pull over a vehicle for a routine traffic stop.
$2.5k Rewards offered for 2 Ottawa County jail escapees
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities offer $2,500 rewards for information leading to the capture of two escapees. Police consider Daniel Zajicek and Tyler Tavis armed and dangerous. They are 2 of 4 inmates who escaped Tuesday while in a dorm-style pod. There were contractors working in the pod at the time of their escape.
UPDATE: Double homicide investigation in Labette County
LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office released additional information related to the deaths of two people found Monday inside a residence in Mound Valley. Autopsies determined that both victims died from gunshot wounds. The cases are now considered...
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates suspicious fires behind Southwest Missouri Humane Society
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard Fire Protection District investigators say they do not know what has caused multiple fires behind the Southwest Missouri Humane Society in recent weeks. Firefighters have turned to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for answers. “There was no reason to believe that it was caused...
Home Burglary leads to theft of 2 dogs; shooting of 1 dog
WEBB CITY, Mo. – A Webb City Police Officer wounded a dog after the animal charged him down during a burglary investigation. At around 5:30 p.m. today, the Webb City Police Department was called to the 1000 block of West First Street in Webb City in reference to a burglary and assault in progress.
News To Know: pursuit becomes standoff, reward for escapees
JOPLIN, Mo. – About 9:30 p.m. reports of a police pursuing a silver pickup truck traveling south on Schifferdecker. The pickup was spiked and stopped near Coyote and Concord Lane, south of 32nd and Schifferdecker. Joplin Police requested assistance in a Felony Car Stop. Witnesses who live in the Arbor Hills Neighborhood tell us they heard a gunshot as Joplin Police closed down the road to all traffic and began a contain and call-out for the driver of the pickup. Joplin Police have not confirmed any weapons were fired. Click here to read more.
Joplin man sentenced nearly 14 years in Kansas DOC
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Cherokee County District Court handed down a nearly 14 year prison sentence to a Joplin, Missouri man on Friday morning. Michael Wayne Martsolf, age 34, was sentenced to 165 months of incarceration in the Kansas Department of Corrections after having pled guilty in August of this year. | RELATED >> WOMAN ARRESTED FOR HELPING CHEROKEE COUNTY...
Double homicide victims identified in Labette County
MOUND VALLEY, Kan. – Authorities say the deaths of two southeast Kansas residents are now considered homicides. Previous Article —> 2 bodies discovered in rural Labette County; Autopsies scheduled. On October 3, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call. Someone found two bodies at around 8:30...
New video shows Springfield officer use deadly force
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Newly released video KOLR10 Investigates obtained shows body camera and surveillance footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in September. Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson ruled Cpl. Thomas Jordan’s use of deadly force was justified in self-defense. Footage shows Jordan approaching a white truck in the Bass Pro Catalog Outlet parking lot on […]
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in deadly Greene County crash nearly one year ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - U.S. Marshals have arrested a man wanted for a deadly Greene County crash nearly one year ago. The Greene County prosecutor charged Donald Pierce, Jr., 49, with second-degree murder and several charges related to driving while intoxicated. Marshals arrested Pierce at a home in the 800 block of South Jefferson.
Sheriff: “It is heartbreaking that a young girl tragically lost her life in this Fire”
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. – A child dies after a house fire in Independence, Kansas. The fire happened on Wednesday afternoon. Cherryvale firefighters, along with crews from Independence Rural Fire, Sycamore Rural Fire and the City of Independence Fire and EMS, were dealing with a fully engulfed fire. An 8-year-old was...
Crash on E 32nd sends one person to hospital
JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday morning at 10:05 a.m. two vehicle crash reported near 32nd and Texas, alerting Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Station 5, Newton County Ambulance 42 and Joplin Police responded. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On scene we learn a pickup traveling east on 32nd collided with a red passenger car traveling west. Ofc Dalton Farmer with Joplin...
KBI: Bodies found by authorities in eastern Kansas identified, cause of death revealed
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has released an update regarding two people who were found dead on Monday in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. Autopsies revealed that both victims died of gunshot wounds, and the cases are now considered homicides.
15K gallons of vinegar overturns at roundabout in Webb City
UPDATE: The roadway was reopened to all traffic and all lanes at 6:05 p.m. WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. Saturday reports of a tanker rollover on the McArthur Roundabout alerted Webb City 911. Webb City Fire, Webb City Police and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were requested for assistance. Google Maps screenshot of crash location during...
News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
Train crashes into car on tracks near Columbus, Kan.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — About 6 a.m. Friday reports of a BNSF train approaching the Columbus, Kan. rail yard has collided with a passenger car. Sheriff David Groves of Cherokee County states in a media release, “Deputies and other emergency personnel are on scene of a non-injury crash involving a train north of Columbus on Kansas Highway 7 near Bethlehem...
Charges dropped against 1 person related to Pittsburg murder
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Court drops charges against one of two suspects in connection to a Pittsburg murder. On May 13, 2022, police responded to the shooting of two female victims in the 100 block of West 23rd Street in Pittsburg. When officers arrived at the scene, they located...
