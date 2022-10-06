ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Bang Bang Burgers is renovating its South End outdoor space

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just in time for cooler fall temperatures, Bang Bang Burgers is preparing to upgrade the patio space at the South End location. Bang Bang Burgers owner Joe Huang said its outdoor space will have a permanent roof added, installed lighting and possibly the addition of a television. Construction is expected to begin later this month.
12 Haunted Houses and Trails in the Charlotte Area

Note: Most haunted houses and trails happen on the weekends, and, of course, Halloween, unless otherwise stated. Call or check websites to verify times. 278 Doolittle St., Blacksburg, S.C. 864-492-7246. Select nights through Oct. 31. Fri.-Sat., 7 p.m.-midnight; Sun.-Mon., 7-10:30 p.m. Cost: $25 for admission to all three attractions: Haunted...
Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
CMPD searching for missing Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8. Willie Mae McLean, 91, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at her home along Coronet Way near Bungalow Road in Charlotte, according to police. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink house coat.
Bang Bang Burgers to update outdoor space at Tremont location

CHARLOTTE – Bang Bang Burgers is preparing to upgrade the patio space at the South End location. The outdoor space – about 40-by-15 – will have a permanent roof added, installed lighting and possibly the addition of television, owner Joe Huang said. Construction is expected to begin later this month.
Pick your perfect pumpkin at Gross Farms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Maze and Shooting Pumpkins. This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to the Gross Farm website, The farm used for "the maze" (which is a 10-acre labyrinth) has been owned and farmed by the Gross family for over five generations.
Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
Longtime Charlotte Barbeque Joint Reopens

It’s a story if we heard once, we heard a thousand times. And it’s not a happy one. You know how it goes. A family-owned restaurant thrives for years in the Queen City and then, Covid-19 hit. And the restaurant could not sustain and closed its doors. However, this time that story does indeed have a happy ending, or should I say, “new beginning.” Bubba’s Barbeque is back!
E & J Gallo Winery Opens Regional Distribution Center

FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 15 months later, from an announcement to reality. We are talking about E and J Gallo Winery which is set to bring close to 500 jobs to Chester County officially opened part of its operations on this Friday. E and J Gallo Winery,...
Police: Death investigation underway in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death in west Charlotte Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to the incident along Tuckaseegee Road, just off I-85 just after 12:45 p.m. Police initially ruled the incident as a homicide but later said it had been ruled a...
North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
