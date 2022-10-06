Read full article on original website
Residents Stirred by New Sugar Creek Townhomes Priced at $3K a Month
Some call it gentrification others call it an upgrade. New townhomes being built in the Sugar Creek neighborhood off I-85 exit 41 has created some buzz around Charlotte and on social media. It’s the price of the homes that have people stunned. The townhomes are selling for about $3,000 a month. People who are familiar […]
Bang Bang Burgers is renovating its South End outdoor space
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just in time for cooler fall temperatures, Bang Bang Burgers is preparing to upgrade the patio space at the South End location. Bang Bang Burgers owner Joe Huang said its outdoor space will have a permanent roof added, installed lighting and possibly the addition of a television. Construction is expected to begin later this month.
E. & J. Gallo Winery opens first piece of planned $1B complex in region
When E. & J. Gallo Winery announced its plans and began construction last June for a massive East Coast hub in Chester County, company leaders targeted October 2022 to open the first piece of the operation. The nation’s largest winemaker held a ceremony Friday to celebrate the fact it achieved that goal despite supply-chain challenges stemming from the Covid-19 outbreak.
'Nobody is going to pay 3k to live in the hood': New Charlotte development raises gentrification concerns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new development near Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte has created some buzz across Queen City, with people saying they're shocked by the price and location. You'll find Barbara Johnson, a Sugar Creek resident, sitting in her chair out front. She's out there at least...
12 Haunted Houses and Trails in the Charlotte Area
Note: Most haunted houses and trails happen on the weekends, and, of course, Halloween, unless otherwise stated. Call or check websites to verify times. 278 Doolittle St., Blacksburg, S.C. 864-492-7246. Select nights through Oct. 31. Fri.-Sat., 7 p.m.-midnight; Sun.-Mon., 7-10:30 p.m. Cost: $25 for admission to all three attractions: Haunted...
Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Homeowner asks City of Charlotte for help with 6-foot-deep hole that keeps getting bigger
CHARLOTTE — A man says a massive hole in the backyard of his University City home is expanding, and he’s hoping the City of Charlotte can fix it. Bernard Walker says the problem has been growing for the last year. “Every time it rains it just gets bigger,”...
CMPD searching for missing Charlotte woman
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8. Willie Mae McLean, 91, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at her home along Coronet Way near Bungalow Road in Charlotte, according to police. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink house coat.
West Charlotte motel turns into nonprofit to offer affordable housing once again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The idea of building shipping container homes for affordable housing has floated around the Charlotte area for a couple of years. Now, one nonprofit is making blueprints for the plans. The Southern Comfort Inn is gearing up to reopen after closing in June. Its plans include...
Bang Bang Burgers to update outdoor space at Tremont location
CHARLOTTE – Bang Bang Burgers is preparing to upgrade the patio space at the South End location. The outdoor space – about 40-by-15 – will have a permanent roof added, installed lighting and possibly the addition of television, owner Joe Huang said. Construction is expected to begin later this month.
‘We’re going to live here forever hopefully’: Retired teacher upset with cabinets, turns to Action 9
CHARLOTTE — A retired teacher says she spent thousands of dollars to have her kitchen cabinets repainted, but when the paint started coming off she tried resolving the problem with the cabinet company on her own and couldn’t, so that’s when she contacted Action 9. Lori Pagliarini...
Pick your perfect pumpkin at Gross Farms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Maze and Shooting Pumpkins. This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to the Gross Farm website, The farm used for "the maze" (which is a 10-acre labyrinth) has been owned and farmed by the Gross family for over five generations.
Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
Chester neighbors enjoy a weekly game of Bingo
The state handles the lottery, but nonprofits can run raffles and bingo with a license.
Raise money for hurricane relief efforts with a "Low Pressure System New England Session IPAnovich"
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Happy Thursday, or as we say "Friday Eve". Can your weekend started early, this evening and help raise funds to help with hurricane relief efforts at Lower Left Brewing Co. (llbrewco.com) here in Charlotte. Their Address is: 4528 Nations Crossing Road. Order one of their special...
Longtime Charlotte Barbeque Joint Reopens
It’s a story if we heard once, we heard a thousand times. And it’s not a happy one. You know how it goes. A family-owned restaurant thrives for years in the Queen City and then, Covid-19 hit. And the restaurant could not sustain and closed its doors. However, this time that story does indeed have a happy ending, or should I say, “new beginning.” Bubba’s Barbeque is back!
E & J Gallo Winery Opens Regional Distribution Center
FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 15 months later, from an announcement to reality. We are talking about E and J Gallo Winery which is set to bring close to 500 jobs to Chester County officially opened part of its operations on this Friday. E and J Gallo Winery,...
Police: Death investigation underway in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death in west Charlotte Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to the incident along Tuckaseegee Road, just off I-85 just after 12:45 p.m. Police initially ruled the incident as a homicide but later said it had been ruled a...
North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
QC Checklist: Fall Festival events for the weekend
First up, The Inaugural Charlotte Chalk Art Festival will host a street chalk art competition Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
