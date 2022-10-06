ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie men's swimming and diving team places second at SMU Classic

DALLAS — The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team won two relays Saturday and finished second at the six-team SMU Classic. A&M’s Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 25.45 seconds. Foote’s 20.23 in the 50 butterfly leg is the second-fasted in school history. Foote, Bratanov, Gogulski and Baylor Nelson also won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:18.66.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M soccer team to face No. 20 Ole Miss on road Sunday

The Texas A&M soccer team will start the second half of Southeastern Conference play against No. 20 Ole Miss at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM). A&M (6-5-3, 0-4-1) earned its first point in SEC...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 3 Texas A&M cruise past No. 7 South Carolina 14-6 in equestrian

The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team swept reining and easily held off No. 7 South Carolina 14-6 on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Emmy-Lu Marsh led A&M’s reining riders by taking the discipline’s most outstanding performer honors. Keesa Luers, Lauren Hanson, Lisa Bricker and Ariana Gray also won in reining, while Devon Thomas, Brooke Brombach and Maggie Nealon won in flat. A&M’s Morgan Rosia and Brombach won in fences, and Millie Anderson, Ella Petak, Cori Cansdale and Hanna Olaussen won in horsemanship. Nealon, Rosia and Anderson each earned MOP honors.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Three Aggies reach quarterfinals at ITA Women’s All-American

CARY, N.C. — Texas A&M’s Mary Stoiana, Carson Branstine and Jayci Goldsmith advanced to the quarterfinals at the ITA Women’s All-American Championships on Thursday at Cary Tennis Park. Ranked 58th, Stoiana advanced in singles with a 7-6 (6), 6-1 victory over Ohio State’s No. 10 Irina Cantos...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M football team might have found itself in Alabama on Saturday night

Alabama has a way of bringing out the best in Texas A&M. The Aggies came oh so close to hitting a rare trifecta, beating the top-ranked Crimson Tide for the third time since joining the Southeastern Conference. Sophomore Haynes King had a chance to join Johnny Manziel and Zach Calzada in Aggie folklore as quarterbacks who upset college football’s kingpin, but Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold was all over Aggie receiver Evan Stewart on the game’s final play. The high and hard throw from the 2-yard line never had a chance as Alabama held on for a 24-20 victory on Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's loss at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After last week’s lackluster loss at Mississippi State, Texas A&M was looking to do the impossible against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night, and it almost happened. Here are three quick takes from the game:. 1. Missed opportunities. With four turnovers and two missed field...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M can't convert on final play, drops upset bid against No.1 Alabama 24-20

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — From a summer of back-and-forth fireworks between Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban, it was the anticipation of the contact between those two shaking — or not shaking — hands that stirred college football fans flocking to Bryant-Denny Stadium for Saturday night’s Southeastern Conference matchup.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bryan College Station Eagle

Game Day pop quiz with Texas A&M offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II

Though only a sophomore, Texas A&M offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II has already become a constant on the Aggie football team. When he’s away from football he’s constantly at the lake with a rod and a reel. He sat down with The Eagle’s Alex Miller to take Game Day’s pop quiz this week:
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggies drop first of two volleyball matches with Bulldogs

The Texas A&M volleyball team suffered a 31-29, 25-18, 25-22 loss to Mississippi State on Friday in Southeastern Conference action at Reed Arena. The teams played through 20 ties and 11 lead changes in a marathon first set, but MSU (10-5, 3-2) finally got the winning points on kills by Shania Cromartie and Gabby Waden.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station volleyball team sweeps Magnolia in 21-5A play

Avery Psencik had 16 kills and 11 digs, and Carson Thiebaud had eight blocks for the College Station volleyball team in its 25-14, 25-9, 25-21 victory over Magnolia on Friday in District 21-5A play at Cougar Gym. Ava Martindale also had 21 digs for the Lady Cougars (24-15, 6-3), and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie women's swimming and diving team opens season with victory over Cougars

The Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team opened the season with a 166-123 victory over Houston on Thursday at the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies won 15 of 16 events. Jordan Buechler, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minutes, 41.74 seconds. Stepanek won the 200 freestyle (1:48.75) and 200 backstroke (1:59.67). Theall won the 200 butterfly (1:59.62) and 100 butterfly (53.85), and Abby Grottle won the 1,000 freestyle (10:07.28) and 500 freestyle (4:56.84).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Pregame Blitz: How Texas A&M, Alabama match up

Here’s how Texas A&M and Alabama match up against each other:. Texas A&M ran the ball well against Mississippi State early in last week’s game, but the Bulldogs stacked the line in the second half to stop Devon Achane. Alabama, which allows only 87.4 yards on the ground per game, will do the same. Haynes Kings’ legs could be a plus, but do the Aggies want him to risk getting another quarterback hurt? EDGE: ALABAMA.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bryan College Station Eagle

local roundup

Lady Cougars sweep Magnolia in 21-5A play: Avery Psencik had 16 kills and 11 digs, and Carson Thiebaud had eight blocks for the College Station volleyball team in its 25-14, 25-9, 25-21 victory over Magnolia on Friday in District 21-5A play at Cougar Gym. Ava Martindale also had 21 digs...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

