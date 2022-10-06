Read full article on original website
Biden sends a careful but chilling new nuclear message to Putin in CNN interview
It’s never going to feel normal to hear a president discussing the danger of “Armageddon” — especially now, on camera. But Joe Biden used an exclusive CNN interview on Tuesday to send another careful, yet clear and chilling message to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the disastrous consequences of using nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine.
Biden acknowledges a ‘slight recession’ is possible, even if he doesn’t think it’ll happen
President Joe Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday that the prospect of a “slight recession” is possible but that he doesn’t anticipate it — even as experts are sounding the alarm about the future of the American and global economies. “I don’t think there...
Democrats issue fresh ultimatum to Saudi Arabia over oil production
Members of Congress raise prospect of one-year arms sales ban unless kingdom reverses Opec+ decision to cut output
Russian missiles target Ukraine's Mykolaiv, U.N. denounces 'annexations'
KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles on the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Thursday, officials said, after the United Nations General Assembly condemned Moscow's attempted annexation of four Ukrainian areas and Kyiv's allies committed more military aid.
Putin: Russia ready to resume gas supplies via one link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline that remains operational
MOSCOW (AP) — Putin: Russia ready to resume gas supplies via one link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline that remains operational. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
U.S. has not had consular access to Griner since August -State Dept
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States has not had consular access to Brittney Griner, an American detained in Russia, since the beginning of August, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out in a statement after a judge ordered him to answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s
The head of UN’s nuclear watchdog says Ukrainian nuclear plant surrounded by Russian troops has lost external power
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of UN’s nuclear watchdog says Ukrainian nuclear plant surrounded by Russian troops has lost external power. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Protests reach 19 cities in Iran despite internet disruption
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protests swept across at least 19 cities in Iran on Wednesday sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained last month by the country’s morality police, even as security forces targeted demonstrators in the streets, activists said. The protests over the...
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled...
Ukrainian military command says its forces recapture 5 settlements in southern Kherson as part of counteroffensive
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian military command says its forces recapture 5 settlements in southern Kherson as part of counteroffensive. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
NBC reporter’s comment about Fetterman draws criticism
NEW YORK (AP) — An NBC News correspondent who interviewed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman says an on-air remark she made about him having difficulty following part of their conversation should not be seen as a commentary on his fitness for office after he suffered a stroke. But reporter...
Legal official: Myanmar convicts ousted leader Suu Kyi on 2 more corruption counts, extending prison term to 26 years
BANGKOK (AP) — Legal official: Myanmar convicts ousted leader Suu Kyi on 2 more corruption counts, extending prison term to 26 years. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
The Hunt: Massive strike on Ukraine a ‘genocidal terror attack’
Earlier this week, Russia unleashed its most widespread strike against Ukraine in months. The deadly attack hit civilian targets with both missiles and drones. On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s minister of defense, says it was a miracle that he and many others survived an attack on a school playground.
