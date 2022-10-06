ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
WTOP

Protests reach 19 cities in Iran despite internet disruption

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protests swept across at least 19 cities in Iran on Wednesday sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained last month by the country’s morality police, even as security forces targeted demonstrators in the streets, activists said. The protests over the...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled...
ARIZONA STATE
WTOP

NBC reporter’s comment about Fetterman draws criticism

NEW YORK (AP) — An NBC News correspondent who interviewed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman says an on-air remark she made about him having difficulty following part of their conversation should not be seen as a commentary on his fitness for office after he suffered a stroke. But reporter...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Un Security Council#Political Repression#Democracy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ap Top Political News#Imf#Ibm#Democrats#The Associated Press
WTOP

The Hunt: Massive strike on Ukraine a ‘genocidal terror attack’

Earlier this week, Russia unleashed its most widespread strike against Ukraine in months. The deadly attack hit civilian targets with both missiles and drones. On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s minister of defense, says it was a miracle that he and many others survived an attack on a school playground.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy