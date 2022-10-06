Growing up, I spent most of my childhood watching Wheel of Fortune with my grandfather. I loved sitting in his chair and trying to guess along with him. It was really wonderful for me to be able to go to a live event for that very same show! It was an awesome way to start a weekend. It was also great to take my mom along! Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia is a stunning venue located just across the river from Washington D.C. The venue was very modern and sleek. With the lights raised, the room was warm and bright.

