WTOP
Women’s March to be held in DC Saturday
The Women’s March will hold events nationwide this weekend, including a Saturday march in D.C. to fight for reproductive rights — exactly one month before the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Organizers and participants to gather at 11 a.m. at Folger Park on D Street in Southeast, between...
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
The Nation's Capital has some of the most iconic landmarks and institutions in the United States. But Washington, D.C. also has its share of problems, including some dangerous neighborhoods.
howafrica.com
5 Once-Thriving Black Communities And What They Are Now
Black communities have always had a story to tell. Usually, it is about the people, a specific person or two, or just an event. Whichever one it is, without a shadow of a doubt, Black communities have always represented beautiful stories and sad ones especially when it’s a before and after.
massachusettsnewswire.com
Story of the Orange Dress: Private Chef Natalie Ramos Turned Heads at her Wedding in Berryville, Virginia
ASHBURN, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
trazeetravel.com
Best October Events to Attend in Loudoun County, Virginia
Loudoun County, Virginia, is known as Virginia’s wine country and October is Virginia Wine Month, so there’s no better time to visit the region than now. Here are a few wine-related (and other) events to add to your trip itinerary. The month kicked off with the 46th annual...
Fairfax Times
The Manhattans back at The Birchmere
Legendary group celebrates 60th anniversary with new member. It’s been a while since R&B legends, The Manhattans, have been able to visit Northern Virginia and play one of the group’s favorite venues, The Birchmere, but on Oct. 9, the golden voice of Gerald Alston will be back. “We’re...
fox5dc.com
2022 Legends Heels, Hats and Wheel Gala
The 2022 Legends Heels, Hats and Wheel Gala is coming to D.C. this weekend! So the curator and founder of the event, Saletta Coleman, joins Good Day D.C. to give us a preview.
abandonedspaces.com
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins
Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
northernvirginiamag.com
Over 245 Years of History Are on Exhibit at the National Museum of the United States Army
The interactive National Museum of the United States Army teaches visitors about American history through the lives of soldiers. Being so close to the District, it’s easy to understand the patriotism that flows throughout the region. And it’s hard to find a place more patriotic than the recently opened National Museum of the United States Army.
arlingtonmagazine.com
What Exactly Is ‘Dirty Wellness’?
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland. My guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist (his company is called NatureWorx). He is also sticking his tongue out.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Traveling ‘Wheel of Fortune’ tour hits Tysons, VA
Growing up, I spent most of my childhood watching Wheel of Fortune with my grandfather. I loved sitting in his chair and trying to guess along with him. It was really wonderful for me to be able to go to a live event for that very same show! It was an awesome way to start a weekend. It was also great to take my mom along! Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia is a stunning venue located just across the river from Washington D.C. The venue was very modern and sleek. With the lights raised, the room was warm and bright.
WTOP
Bowser continues review of DC deputy mayor charged with assault as residency questions grow
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said a review of all claims against Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart, including his compliance with the District’s residency requirement, is ongoing after he allegedly assaulted a man in Arlington, Virginia. During a news conference Friday, Bowser responded to reported concerns that Geldart...
montanarightnow.com
georgetowner.com
‘In Bloom’ Wolf Trap Ball Raises $1.8 Million
Wolf Trap Ball co-chairs Alka and Sudhakar Kesavan and Kevin and Kate Robbins welcomed more than 750 guests to celebrate the end of Wolf Trap’s summer season on Sept. 23. The annual Wolf Trap Ball was held onstage at the Filene Center for the first time since 2019 and raised $1.8 million in support of Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts’ arts and education programs. The theme for this year’s celebration was “Wolf Trap In Bloom.” Guests and décor filled the space with vibrant colors and illustrious florals. Wolf Trap Opera alumna, Ann Toomey, soprano, accompanied by Christopher Cano, piano, opened the program with renditions of “America the Beautiful” and “Everything’s Comin’ Up Roses!”
Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com
BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
ourcommunitynow.com
6 Haunted Houses and Terror Trails in Maryland
From haunted forests to horror movie-themed escape rooms, there is something scary for everyone. If your favorite thing to do in October is to visit haunted houses, you’re in the right place. Among the dry cornstalks and dark forests of Maryland are some of the scariest haunted attractions in the nation. Grab your coat and some friends and prepare to be thoroughly terrified. Here are 6 haunted houses in Maryland you need to visit this year:
Washingtonian.com
13 Fall Festivals You Can Enjoy Without Kids Around
Fall festival season comes with a lot of great things: pumpkin-picking, delicious apple cider, and picturesque fall foliage. It also means bumping into small children everywhere you go because every farm is “family-friendly.” If that’s not your style, here are more than a dozen fall festivals around DC where there’s either age restrictions or a small chance of interacting with a child.
Fairfax Times
Clifton Day aims to foster community
Several thousand people are expected to converge on the small town of Clifton Oct. 9 for the 54th annual Clifton Day Festival. “This year’s festival theme, ‘Better Together,’ reflects the idea that neighbors who come together have unlimited potential to foster positive change,” said Kathy Hertz, the event chair. “In 2022, we plan to focus on the environment and include fun, educational activities that encourage recycling and preservation.”
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: An Alexandria Home That Pre-Dates the Declaration of Independence
Northern Virginia is full of history and it’s probably safe to say this 252-year-old home has seen its fair share. We know that the entire region is full of history, but it’s not often that you can own a piece of that history for yourself. That’s unless you become the new owner of the home at 304 N. Pitt St. in Alexandria.
Nothing Bundt Cakes to open first bakery in Prince George's County
WOODMORE, Md. — Editor's note - The video above was from when Nothing Bundt Cakes gave out bundtlets to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Sept. 1. The town of Woodmore is getting a whole lot sweeter. A bakery chain specializing in Bundt Cakes is opening up its first store...
