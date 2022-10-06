The Dallas Cowboys have been working Jason Peters into the swing of things over the last several games. Signed during training camp, Peters was added after the club lost a different future Hall of Famer, Tyron Smith, for the majority of the year with a serious hamstring injury. Peters has been worked into the rotation at left guard, after rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith acquitted himself well at left tackle. In Week 3 he played 14 snaps. In Week 4 that stepped up to 21 snaps despite starter Connor McGovern returning from his high ankle sprain.

