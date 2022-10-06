ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Could Have Notable Loss On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys head to SoFi Stadium this Sunday for a tough game against the Los Angeles Rams, but may be without one of their key defenders for the battle. According to Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis is "hopeful" but still appears a bit iffy to go on Sunday. He's been dealing with a groin issue that started bothering him in this Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Release Veteran Tight End

The Arizona Cardinals have had an up-and-down season so far this year. They're winless at home and undefeated on the road. But ahead of Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cardinals are making room on their roster. According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals are releasing tight end...
NFL
ESPN

NFL Week 5 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips

The Week 5 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we have you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
NFL
NBC Sports

PFT’s Week 5 2022 NFL picks

It was a very good week. In two ways. One, I went 12-4. Two, I picked up three more games in the head-to-head competition with MDS. I prevailed this week in four of five disagreements. I went 12-4 for the week, MDS finished 9-7. For the year, I’m now 37-26-1....
NFL
atozsports.com

Bills place veteran on IR, rule out multiple starters ahead of Steelers matchup

The Buffalo Bills’ injury-plagued season continues into Week 5 with the team gearing up for an AFC matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills received more bad news on Friday as head coach Sean McDermott announced that TE Dawson Knox, S Jordan Poyer, CB Christian Benford, WR Jake Kumerow, and WR Jamison Crowder will all miss Sunday’s contest.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Los Angeles Rams Receive Brutal Updates On Two Key Injuries

The Los Angeles Rams’ defense of their Super Bowl victory has been tough sledding thus far. They are 2-2 heading into Week 5 as they have struggled to find consistency and put together a complete performance in every facet of the game. One week the offense looks good but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: Cowboys OL Jason Peters unavailable for Week 5, maybe longer

The Dallas Cowboys have been working Jason Peters into the swing of things over the last several games. Signed during training camp, Peters was added after the club lost a different future Hall of Famer, Tyron Smith, for the majority of the year with a serious hamstring injury. Peters has been worked into the rotation at left guard, after rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith acquitted himself well at left tackle. In Week 3 he played 14 snaps. In Week 4 that stepped up to 21 snaps despite starter Connor McGovern returning from his high ankle sprain.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Steelers, Browns, Rams headline Cowherd's Week 5 'Blazin' 5'

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season continues on Sunday, which means it's time for Colin Cowherd to reveal his "Blazin' 5" picks. Cowherd shared which teams are best positioned to win against the spread on Friday's edition of "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's predictions, along with odds and win...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Fantasy Football: 5 Boom-Or-Bust Wide Receiver Plays In Week 5

We are at the quarter point of the NFL season as we head into Week 5. This is an important time for Fantasy Football owners as it could be the last time for them to cash in on a player outperforming expectations but they are unsustainable. Or, acquire a player that is on the cusp of breaking out.
NFL

