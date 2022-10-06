ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggies' run ends at ITA Women's All-American Championships

GARY, N.C. — Texas A&M’s No. No. 58 Mary Stoiana lost in singles, and No. 21 Carson Branstine and Jayci Goldsmith lost in doubles Friday in the quarterfinals at the ITA All-American Women’s Championships at the Cary Tennis Center. Stoiana fell to North Carolina’s No. 21 Fiona...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M soccer team to face No. 20 Ole Miss on road Sunday

The Texas A&M soccer team will start the second half of Southeastern Conference play against No. 20 Ole Miss at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM). A&M (6-5-3, 0-4-1) earned its first point in SEC...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M's Hilderbrand, Schachter lose at ITA Men's All-American

TULSA, Okla. — Texas A&M’s No. 25 Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter lost in doubles, and No. 50 Hilderbrand lost in singles Friday at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center. Hilderbrand-Schachter fell to Florida’s Tanapatt Nirundorn-Togan Tokac 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the doubles...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 3 Texas A&M cruise past No. 7 South Carolina 14-6 in equestrian

The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team swept reining and easily held off No. 7 South Carolina 14-6 on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Emmy-Lu Marsh led A&M’s reining riders by taking the discipline’s most outstanding performer honors. Keesa Luers, Lauren Hanson, Lisa Bricker and Ariana Gray also won in reining, while Devon Thomas, Brooke Brombach and Maggie Nealon won in flat. A&M’s Morgan Rosia and Brombach won in fences, and Millie Anderson, Ella Petak, Cori Cansdale and Hanna Olaussen won in horsemanship. Nealon, Rosia and Anderson each earned MOP honors.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie men's swimming and diving team places second at SMU Classic

DALLAS — The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team won two relays Saturday and finished second at the six-team SMU Classic. A&M’s Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 25.45 seconds. Foote’s 20.23 in the 50 butterfly leg is the second-fasted in school history. Foote, Bratanov, Gogulski and Baylor Nelson also won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:18.66.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station volleyball team sweeps Magnolia in 21-5A play

Avery Psencik had 16 kills and 11 digs, and Carson Thiebaud had eight blocks for the College Station volleyball team in its 25-14, 25-9, 25-21 victory over Magnolia on Friday in District 21-5A play at Cougar Gym. Ava Martindale also had 21 digs for the Lady Cougars (24-15, 6-3), and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Three Aggies reach quarterfinals at ITA Women's All-American

CARY, N.C. — Texas A&M’s Mary Stoiana, Carson Branstine and Jayci Goldsmith advanced to the quarterfinals at the ITA Women’s All-American Championships on Thursday at Cary Tennis Park. Ranked 58th, Stoiana advanced in singles with a 7-6 (6), 6-1 victory over Ohio State’s No. 10 Irina Cantos...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn defeats Texas Wesleyan 2-1 in Super Smash Bros

BRENHAM — The Blinn Super Smash Bros esports team topped Texas Wesleyan 2-1 on Thursday. Sophomores Brett Fahrenholz and Christian Ekpenike and freshmen Jacob Starr and Dawson Beatty led the Buccaneers to victory. Blinn will have a Valorant match against the University of Central Florida Rising at 8 p.m....
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 14 Blinn volleyball team sweeps Coastal Bend in road match

BEEVILLE — The 14th-ranked Blinn volleyball team beat Coastal Bend 25-15, 25-12, 25-12 in Region XIV Conference play on Thursday. Sophomore hitter Kierslynn Wright led Blinn (26-6, 7-4) in kills with 18, while sophomore libero Ellie Turner had a team-high 17 digs. The Buccaneers will host Lee at 6...
BRENHAM, TX
Texas A&M football team might have found itself in Alabama on Saturday night

Alabama has a way of bringing out the best in Texas A&M. The Aggies came oh so close to hitting a rare trifecta, beating the top-ranked Crimson Tide for the third time since joining the Southeastern Conference. Sophomore Haynes King had a chance to join Johnny Manziel and Zach Calzada in Aggie folklore as quarterbacks who upset college football’s kingpin, but Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold was all over Aggie receiver Evan Stewart on the game’s final play. The high and hard throw from the 2-yard line never had a chance as Alabama held on for a 24-20 victory on Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggies set to host Bulldogs for pair of SEC volleyball matches

The Texas A&M volleyball team will host Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday in Southeastern Conference action at Reed Arena. A&M (10-6, 3-2) lost two matches at Georgia last weekend in Athens, Georgia, while MSU (9-5, 2-2) split two matches against Arkansas in Starkville, Mississippi.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie women's swimming and diving team opens season with victory over Cougars

The Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team opened the season with a 166-123 victory over Houston on Thursday at the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies won 15 of 16 events. Jordan Buechler, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minutes, 41.74 seconds. Stepanek won the 200 freestyle (1:48.75) and 200 backstroke (1:59.67). Theall won the 200 butterfly (1:59.62) and 100 butterfly (53.85), and Abby Grottle won the 1,000 freestyle (10:07.28) and 500 freestyle (4:56.84).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Game Day pop quiz with Texas A&M offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II

Though only a sophomore, Texas A&M offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II has already become a constant on the Aggie football team. When he’s away from football he’s constantly at the lake with a rod and a reel. He sat down with The Eagle’s Alex Miller to take Game Day’s pop quiz this week:
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brenham takes 3 of 4 middle school matches against A&M Consolidated

The Brenham Middle School volleyball teams won three of four matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. In seventh grade matches, Brenham topped Consol Silver 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, while Consol Black won 13-25, 25-19, 27-15. In eighth grade play, Brenham beat Consol Silver 25-13, 25-23 and Consol Black 25-16, 22-25, 25-20.
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's loss at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After last week’s lackluster loss at Mississippi State, Texas A&M was looking to do the impossible against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night, and it almost happened. Here are three quick takes from the game:. 1. Missed opportunities. With four turnovers and two missed field...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

