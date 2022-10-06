ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
packinsider.com

#14 NC State 19 FSU 17: BOX SCORE

#14 NC State found a way where there seemed to be no way, defeating FSU 19-17 tonight. The Box Score is below. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

Dave Doeren After NC State’s Practice Prior to FSU

Head Coach Dave Doeren met with the media after practice on Thursday leading up to today’s matchup between #14 NC State and Florida State. You can watch it above, or checkout the Bulleted breakdown below. The guys were anxious to get back on the grass Tuesday and start working...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
Raleigh, NC
Football
packinsider.com

Devin Leary’s X-Ray Came Back Negative, MRI Scheduled for Tomorrow

NC State Quarterback Devin Leary left the game with 5 minutes left in the 3rd Quarter tonight, with significant pain in his shoulder. According to Wolfpack Head Coach Dave Doeren, the x-rays came back negative, but he will have an MRI tomorrow. Here’s a look at the play where Devin...
RALEIGH, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football coach resigns days before team’s Saturday game

Well they say timing is everything and for Wofford football coach Josh Conklin the time to leave was right now. Conklin, 43, resigned from the program effective immediately according to the school’s athletic website. He took over the Wofford program in 2018. Conklin’s teams won the Southern Conference in 2018 and 2019 with the Terriers making the FCS playoffs in both seasons.
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#College Football#Espn#Cbs#American Football#Cfb#Abc#Sec
spartanburgsportsradio.com

Week 7 Picks

Week seven is here. The weeks just keep marching along faster and faster. The first week of region play was good and the second week promises to be just as exciting. Both teams got off to 0-1 starts in region play. Boiling Springs lost a one-sided affair to Dorman while Byrnes lost a close one to Spartanburg at Viking Stadium.
SPARTANBURG, SC
live5news.com

$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
golaurens.com

Munyan crowned 2022 LDHS Homecoming Queen

Laurens District 55 High School recognized the 2022 Homecoming Court on Friday night at halftime of the Raiders game versus Riverside. Kauree Munyan was crowned Homecoming Queen. Princesses were as follows: Freshman Princess- Zykeria Bobo, Sophomore Princess- Zakhia Davenport, Junior Princess- I'Nailyne Darby and Senior Princess- Marcelina Barcenas. (Photos by...
LAURENS, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
greenville.com

The History of Greenville, South Carolina

The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Airfield of dreams: Taking to the skies in Simpsonville

A love of flying created the Foothills Aerodrome neighborhood, but a sense of community keeps it grounded. Tucked into the rolling countryside southeast of Simpsonville, Foothills Aerodrome is an enclave of aviation, a place where those who’d rather be flying have made a lifestyle of it. Steve Barbour, president...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
GREER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy