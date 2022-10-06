Read full article on original website
Geist-area resident killed by roommate at Purdue University
Varun Manish Chheda, a Geist-area resident and Purdue University student, was allegedly killed by his roommate in their dormitory room in the early morning of Oct. 5. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified Ji Min Sha, 22, a junior exchange student from South Korea, as the suspect in Chheda’s death.
Students learn of Purdue homicide through friends, Google
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University students continue to pay their respects to senior Varun Chheda. They're also discussing the university's efforts to notify them about what officials are calling a "senseless and unprovoked" on-campus homicide. As we've reported, police say Chheda's dorm mate, junior Ji Min Sha,...
Greater Lafayette Honor Flight is taking off next week
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Happening next week, area veterans are getting the chance of a lifetime. The Greater Lafayette Honor Flight is taking off for the second time this year on Tuesday. It takes veterans from the Purdue Airport to Washington D.C. for a day. Veterans and their chaperones...
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 8
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 8 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, October 7, 2022 below. Week 8 Scores:. Adams Central 56, Bluffton 8. Alexandria 29, Frankton 22. Avon 27,...
Hundreds of People Attend Vigil to Honor Purdue Student Killed on Campus
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.–Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday night for a vigil to honor a Purdue University student who was killed early Wednesday morning. Police say Varun Chheda, 20, of Indianapolis was stabbed to death in his dorm room by his roommate. That roommate, Ji Min Sha, was arrested. At...
Purdue community mourns student allegedly killed by roommate
Hundreds of Purdue University students attended a vigil last night for a student who was allegedly stabbed to death early yesterday morning by his roommate in their dorm room.
'I was blackmailed': Purdue stabbing suspect makes first court appearance
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- As he walked down the hallway of the Tippecanoe County Jail, Ji Min Sha was asked why he killed his Purdue University roommate, 20-year-old Varun Chheda. "I was blackmailed," Sha said, without explaining what he meant by the statement. Sha appeared before Tippecanoe County Magistrate Sarah...
Visitation services announce for Varun Chheda services
(WFLI) — For those wanting to pay your final respects to Varun Chheda. His visitation is being held this Sunday. Chheda's visitation will take place at Leppert Mortuary in Indianapolis. Services are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the 86th Street Leppert location. If you would like to...
'Unprovoked and senseless': Vigil held for Purdue student killed; roommate in custody, police say
A 20-year-old senior majoring in data science from Indianapolis was found dead in his dorm room, police said.
Judge grants extension for prosecutors to charge Purdue stabbing suspect
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- Tippecanoe County Magistrate Judge Sarah Wyatt granted an extension request from prosecutors Friday afternoon to formally file charges against Ji Min Sha. Sha is the suspect who allegedly stabbed his roommate in their McCutcheon Hall dorm room early Wednesday morning. The 72-hour continuance gives prosecutors until...
‘You were so loved’: Memorial grows for Purdue student killed in dorm
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue is a campus in mourning. Hundreds have come together since a student was killed in his dorm room early Wednesday morning. Notes and flowers covered the Unfinished Block P on the Purdue campus. It’s all for Varun Chheda, the student killed in McCutcheon Hall on Wednesday.
Roommate facing murder charge after Purdue University student killed in dorm
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student is facing a murder charge after allegedly killing his roommate in a residence hall on the Indiana campus, the school’s police chief confirmed Wednesday. A university spokesperson confirmed to WTTV that a student was found dead overnight in McCutcheon Hall...
