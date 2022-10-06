Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Mahsa Amini Died of Illness Not Beatings, Iran Says
Paris, France — Iran said Friday an investigation into the death in custody of Mahsa Amini found she died of illness rather than reported beatings that sparked three weeks of bloody protests. Amini, 22, died September 16, three days after falling into a coma following her arrest in Tehran...
Voice of America
US Sanctions Iranian Officials Over Crackdown on Protesters
Washington — The United States on Thursday sanctioned seven senior Iranian leaders for their role in shutting down the country's internet access and the crackdown on dissidents protesting the death of a young woman in the custody of the country's morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab.
Voice of America
Belgian Minister, Lawmakers Cut Hair to Support Iran
Belgium's foreign minister and two other lawmakers cut their hair in parliament, in solidarity with anti-government demonstrations in Iran triggered by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. (Reuters)
Voice of America
Artist Turns Iran Fountains Red to Reflect Bloody Crackdown
Fountains in Tehran appeared to be pouring blood Friday after an artist turned their waters red to reflect a deadly crackdown amid weeks of protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini. A wave of unrest has rocked Iran since the 22-year-old Kurdish woman's death was announced on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Thai PM Visits Families of Attack Victims
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha arrived in northeastern Nong Bua Lamphu province Friday to hand out oversized compensation checks to relatives of slain day care center victims, as the country reeled in shock at the mass killing. (Reuters)
ASIA・
Voice of America
The Inside Story-The Peoples' Protest TRANSCRIPT
Protests rage across the globe as the people demand change. What's driving unrest, and how are governments reacting?. We’ll take you around the world for the latest …. Now on The Inside Story… The Peoples’ Protest. The Inside Story:. ELIZABETH LEE, VOA Correspondent:. Hi. I’m Elizabeth Lee,...
Voice of America
UN Vote Will Test Countries' Views on Russian Annexation Bid
United nations — The U.N. General Assembly will convene Monday in a special session to discuss Russia's recent attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine. The session could reveal whether Russia's international isolation is growing as its war grinds on. "The U.N. Charter is clear: Any annexation of a...
Voice of America
Putin Faces ‘Most Perilous Moment’ as Russian Forces Retreat in Ukraine
In recent days, Ukraine has seized control of large areas in the east and south of the country from invading Russian forces. With the Kremlin troops' retreat, the war could be entering a critical new phase, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
US Reviewing Haiti's Request for International Security Assistance
Washington — The United States on Saturday said it was reviewing a request for international support from Haiti, which says it is seeking a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port. The U.S. State Department said criminal actors were...
Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia, kills at least 17 people after bridge bombing
Russian strikes in the city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least 17 people and damaged dozens of buildings on Saturday night, according to Ukrainian officials.
Voice of America
Bangladesh Accused of Rewarding Alleged Rights Abusers
Global human rights groups that have long campaigned against the alleged human rights violations by the security agencies in Bangladesh, and they have criticized its government for offering “promotions” and “rewards” to officers who were slapped with sanctions by the U.S. government last year. In December...
Voice of America
Forest Firefighters Protest, Demand Better Working Rights
About 2,000 forest firefighters demonstrated in Madrid, Oct. 8, 2022, to call for better working rights in a year when forest fires destroyed tens of thousands of hectares of woodland and forced hundreds from their homes across Europe. (Reuters)
Voice of America
At Least 36 Killed in Thailand's Childcare Center Shooting
A gunman shot and killed at least 36 people at a childcare center in Thailand, Thursday. Children and teachers were among the victims. Thai officials say the mass shooting is the deadliest incident in the country’s history. The shooter, a former police officer, had been dismissed from the service...
Voice of America
Somalia Warns Media Not to Publish Al-Shabab Propaganda
Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's government announced Saturday a crackdown on media outlets that publish what it deems propaganda for the Islamist militant group al-Shabab and warned that offenders would be punished. The move comes as Somalia's armed forces, backed by local militias and international allies, wage an aggressive counteroffensive...
Voice of America
At Least 12 Dead, 30 Injured in Bus Fire in India's Nashik City
MUMBAI — At least 12 people died and two were in critical condition after a bus caught fire in Nashik city in India's western state of Maharashtra on Saturday, a police official told Reuters. More than 30 injured were being treated at the local Civil Hospital while an investigation...
Greek FM in Egypt for talks after Turkey's deals with Libya
Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry in Cairo
Voice of America
Energy Firm Starts Tests at Sensitive Israel-Lebanon Border Gas Field
Jerusalem — London-listed firm Energean on Sunday began testing pipes between Israel and the Karish offshore gas field, a key step towards production from the eastern Mediterranean site, a source of friction between neighbors Israel and Lebanon. Israel has maintained that Karish falls entirely within its territory and is...
Voice of America
Lebanon Reports First Case of Cholera Since 1993
Lebanon reported its first case of cholera since 1993, Health Minister Firas Abiad said Thursday. The case, recorded Wednesday, was from the rural northern province of Akkar, Abiad said, adding the infected person was a Syrian national who was receiving treatment. Akkar province borders Syria, where a cholera outbreak has...
Voice of America
South Korea Plans to Fight Kimchi ‘Crisis’
Kimchi is a traditional food served in South Korea. The main part of the food is a preserved vegetable, often cabbage. But this year, Kimchi is more costly than usual because the cabbage crop has been small. Some farmers say climate change has made it harder to grow cabbage. Temperatures have been high and there has been more rain than usual.
Voice of America
VOA Contributor Sentenced to 3 Years' Prison in Myanmar
Yangon, Myanmar — A Myanmar journalist who contributed to Voice of America's Burmese Service was sentenced Friday to three years in prison with hard labor after being convicted of incitement. Sithu Aung Myint, who also reported for the media outlets SkyNet and Frontier Myanmar, was arrested Aug. 15, 2021.
Comments / 1