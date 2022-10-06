ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownstations.com

No. 3 Ohio State RB Henderson hurt against Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — No. 3 Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson limped off the field with an apparent right leg injury against Michigan State on Saturday. Henderson was hit hard by cornerback Charles Brantley in the third quarter. After initially trying to stay on the field, Henderson tapped his helmet to signal to the sideline that he was hurt.
COLUMBUS, OH
hometownstations.com

Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — C.J. Stroud tied a school record with six touchdown passes and No. 3 Ohio State coasted to a 49-20 win over Michigan State on Saturday. The Buckeyes scored on their opening drive for the fifth straight game when Marvin Harrison Jr. caught his first of three touchdowns. TreVeyon Henderson ran for 118 yards and a touchdown before limping off the field with an apparent right leg injury in the third quarter. The Spartan have lost four straight after winning their first two games this season.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy