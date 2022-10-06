ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Comments / 0

Related
concordnh.gov

Indigenous Peoples' Day

City offices will be closed on Monday, October 10 in observance of Indigenous Peoples' Day. Trash and recycling collection will not be postponed. Collection will follow its regular schedule for the entire week. All City of Concord public meetings are accessible for persons with disabilities. Any person who feels that...
CONCORD, NH
homenewshere.com

55+ living planned for former Wood Haven site

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Sept. 26, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Town Planner Alex Lowder discussed the town’s sidewalk fund, built up over several years of collecting fees in lieu of sidewalks from developers. Lowder suggested that the board start considering how to implement the funds in the community.
TEWKSBURY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NH
Government
Concord, NH
Sports
City
Concord, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Light the Night effort reaches the top of Mount Washington

LACONIA — A growing number of residents and businesses have taken to shining red lights from their buildings during the first week of October. The display is known as Light the Night, a nationwide display to honor fallen firefighters. Gayle Miller brought the ceremony to the city four years...
LACONIA, NH
valleypatriot.com

KANE’S CORNER ~ Lowell Housing Authority Registered Nurse Paula Gouveia

The Adventure of Valley Patriot Mascot, Kane – Sept, 2022. Promoting Health, Wellness, and Financial Stability for Residents. Paula Gouveia an admired and long-term resident of Lowell, serves as the registered public health and wellness nurse employed by the Lowell Housing Authority. Paula explained to Kane that this career was the perfect opportunity to serve her fellow community members and give back to the community she loves. Hired in November, Paula hit the ground running in coordination with the Lowell Health Alliance to determine the top wellness challenges experienced by her residents in affordable and public housing. Paula explained to Kane this information was compiled through a federal wellness survey.
LOWELL, MA
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: 100 Years of The Red Arrow Diner

Wednesday, October 12th — Tonight, we are celebrating the 100th birthday of The Red Arrow Diner. The landmark opened its doors 100 years ago this week, and as Jean Makin shows us, the diner still draws crowds to the exact same spot where it served its first meal a century ago.
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Planning Board#The City Council Chambers#The Council Chambers#N H Please
valleypatriot.com

Methuen Police Welcome K-9 “Bohdi” to the Department

Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara and the Methuen Police Department are pleased to announce that Officer Griffin Waller has been selected to train with and be the handler of the department’s newest member, K-9 Bohdi. Bohdi is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois who was purchased with a grant provided...
METHUEN, MA
valleypatriot.com

LGBTQ+ Community: Does Dani B. Langevin Speak for You?

Dani B. Langevin is a Methuen High School U.S. History teacher, an aspiring writer, and a member of the LGBTQ+ Community of the Merrimack Valley. As an aspiring writer and LGBTQ+ Community Member, she does a column in this periodical under the heading, “Ye Ol’e Gay Valley.” I first became acquainted with Miss Langevin’s writings in July 2022 when I picked up a copy of ‘The Valley Patriot’ off of the counter of my local convenience store. It contained her article entitled “The Big Lie.”
METHUEN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nhbr.com

Mass General Brigham’s healthcare facility opens in Tuscan Village

Mass General Brigham Integrated Care at Tuscan Village is now open, offering primary care, behavioral health services, imaging and eventually more. A spokesperson for the hospital said ambulatory surgery — to happen in four operating rooms on the top floor — won’t happen until after the new year, but all other services are available. The building’s completion was celebrated with a recent ribbon-cutting attended by hospital, state and local leaders.
whdh.com

Nashua Police investigating 3 separate missing teen cases

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing/runaway juvenile cases. Nashua Police said that the cases of 17-year-old Gabrielle Etrata, 16-year-old Jefferson Vidal-Morel and 14-year-old Nishie Garcia are all unrelated. According to Police:. Etrata was last seen near...
NASHUA, NH
high-profile.com

Construction Completed  at SIG SAUER Experience Center

Epping, NH – North Branch Construction recently completed construction of the SIG SAUER Experience Center in Epping. The 2-story, 40,500sf facility of structural steel and load-bearing masonry with a structural steel roof includes a 6,000sf SIG SAUER Flagship retail showroom, state-of-the-art indoor shooting ranges, a high-tech interactive SIG SAUER Museum depicting the history of SIG SAUER and a one-of-a-kind educational experience for SIG SAUER products, a members-only Club 1751 lounge, conference and events facility, and corporate office space.
EPPING, NH
cambridgeday.com

Street brawl of up to 200 outside restaurant ended with the sound of gunfire, police say (updated)

Street brawl of up to 200 outside restaurant ended with the sound of gunfire, police say (updated) The fight reported overnight between Central and Harvard squares was no simple affair, but a street brawl culminated in the sound of gunfire, police said Saturday. The size of the crowd was given as anywhere between 50 to 200 people – though the larger estimate was from police.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy