WIBW
Emporia State notches second win a row, defeats Central Missouri at home
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State Hornets made sure last week’s victory in the Turnpike Tussle against Washburn didn’t get in the way of Saturday’s matchup against Central Missouri. The Hornets controlled the game all the way through, securing a 44-27 victory over the Mules at...
WIBW
Hundreds wake up early to showcase Jayhawk football for national audience
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of football fans woke up early Saturday morning for a trip to Lawrence. The University of Kansas campus hosted ESPN’s College GameDay program. It was the first time ever for the football version of the show to originate from Lawrence. Fans arrived to the...
WIBW
No. 19 KU suffers first loss of the year against No. 17 TCU
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU fell to TCU 38-31 in a back and forth affair between unbeaten teams Saturday afternoon in Lawrence. The Jayhawks attempted to continue its magical run, one that brought ESPN’s “College GameDay” show to Lawrence on Saturday. After forcing another punt from TCU,...
WIBW
Hayden volleyball takes down Topeka West
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats came into the contest 10-20 but that didn’t matter as Hayden topped Chargers in five sets. It was senior night for Hayden and the only senior the Wildcats has was Jenessa Broxterman, who played a pivotal role in the win. The Chargers fell...
WIBW
No. 20 Kansas State wins nail-biter vs. Iowa State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Wildcats squeeze out a win in a low-scoring battle against the Iowa State Cyclones 10-9. K-State’s lone touchdown came in the first quarter from an 81-yard pass from QB Adrian Martinez to WR Philip Brooks. Iowa State then tacked on nine unanswered...
WIBW
KU RB Daniel Hishaw Jr. to miss significant time
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In Sunday’s win over Iowa State, Running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. had to be be carted off the field on a stretcher. Head coach Lance Leipold said Hishaw Jr. would be out an ‘extended period of time’ Tuesday morning at his weekly press conference.
1350kman.com
HSFB Preview: Manhattan, Junction City Battle Highlights Schedule
The battle for the silver trophy is tonight as the top-ranked team in 6A, Manhattan High, visits Junction City. The Indians are the only unbeaten team on the western side in 6A, with Junction City at 4-1 and ranked 5th. Game time is at seven, with coverage on Newsradio KMAN from JC beginning at 6:30.
WIBW
K-State’s Sundell named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State sophomore guard Serena Sundell was named to the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, as announced by the conference on Wednesday. Sundell had a stellar freshman season with the Wildcats, earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors, and was a unanimous selection to the 2022 Big 12 All-Freshman Team. She finished the 2021-22 season averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game.
WIBW
Three star wide receiver announces commitment to Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State football landed a recruit from the state of Florida on Thursday. Jayce Brown, a three star wide receiver Fort Walton Beach, Florida announced he will be heading to Manhattan next fall. Brown is a multi-sport athlete who also plays basketball and runs track. On the football field, he played two ways for Choctawhatchee High School in Florida’s 6A classification. 247 Sports said Brown caught 30 passes for 558 yards and 8 touchdowns in 10 games last year.
thecomeback.com
Kansas makes major announcement after 5-0 start
One of the most shocking stories in college football has been the success of the Kansas Jayhawks this season. After winning just five games combined in the past three seasons, the Kansas Jayhawks have begun their season with a 5-0 start, and it appears that the program is now taking its football program very seriously.
WIBW
K-State AD Gene Taylor proud of direction football program is headed
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With Kansas State ranked No. 20 in the country right now, it’s creating a good buzz around campus. 13 Sports talked with K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor and he’s thrilled to see the football program excelling at a high level. “There was a lot...
WIBW
Lance Leipold announces Gavin Potter no longer with program
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - During Tuesday’s weekly press conference, head coach Lance Leipold says Linebacker Gavin Potter is no longer with the program. “He’s left the program... there wasn’t a whole lot. He’s decided that he was going to redshirt and then move on,” Leipold said.
This Kansas celebrity selected as guest picker for College Gameday in Lawrence
The KU Athletic Department tweeted Friday that former U.S. Marine actor and comedian Rob Riggle would make an appearance on the show.
Homecoming royalty are crowned at JCHS
Grace Harris was named Homecoming Queen and Christopher Beers the Homecoming King at Junction City High School Friday night. The royalty were crowned at halftime of the Blue Jays 44-7 loss to the Manhattan Indians. For the freshman class the selections Ashley Picazo and Jackson Hollie, for the sophomores Cassidy...
WIBW
Students at Topeka Collegiate launch handmade rockets into the sky
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Not to be outdone by SpaceX’s launch at the Kennedy Space Center earlier this week, students in Topeka sent their own rockets into the sky on Friday. The second graders at Topeka Collegiate sent their handmade rockets into sub-orbit. “They are fabricating them at home,...
Warning, frost possible tonight, cover your plants
Topeka (KSNT) – We are now officially two weeks into our fall season and there are some signs in the atmosphere that one of our first big cool-downs is on the way. We’ve asked our meteorologists how to protect your gardens. *FREEZE WARNING* – Saturday Morning – Brown, Marshall, Nemaha, and Washington counties *FROST ADVISORY* – […]
WIBW
Axe & Ale, Evergy Plaza host annual Axetoberfest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Axe & Ale and Evergy Plaza kicked off the fall with their annual Axetoberfest. The event was their first since the pandemic. Topeka City Cornhole led off the event with their tournament, with the winner taking home a cash prize. The event also included axe-throwing, bobbing for apples (and prizes), food trucks and a live concert by Chance Encounter to close out the night.
Three dead in crash on Kansas Turnpike South of Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities received a call at 9:08 Saturday morning of a car crash, south of Topeka, at turnpike 335 involving a mini van and a semi truck. When authorities arrived at the scene, three juveniles in the minivan were pronounced dead. The other two were taken to a hospital with non life threatening […]
WIBW
Blind Tiger Brewery takes home multiple awards for its beer
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant took home two gold medals for its beer during The Great American Beer Festival on Saturday. John Dean, brewmaster, and Al Canizales, head brewer, attended the ceremony put on by the Brewers Association in Denver, Colorado. They received multiple awards, including 2022 Brewery of the Year in the large Brewpub Division.
WIBW
Gas line struck in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gas leak was sprung Thursday afternoon near a construction site in central Topeka. A crew member working on the construction along 12th St. told 13NEWS a plastic gas line was struck by excavating equipment near the 12th and Frazier intersection. Kansas Gas Service was able...
