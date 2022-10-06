Read full article on original website
Sheriff's Office : 'Stray projectile' fired from unknown area injures man at RV park in Bridge City
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting in Bridge City left one person injured. The incident took place Friday night. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the Town & Country RV Park located in the 800 block of LaPointe Street after receiving a call about a shooting victim, according to Captain Joey Jacobs.
BREAKING: Firefighters discover body in home where fire was reported
BEAUMONT — Beaumont fire investigators and police are on the scene of a house fire in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue where they tell us they've discovered a body inside the home. Firefighters discovered the body shortly after 11 a.m. during a secondary search once the fire was...
Twenty-four hours of mayhem in the Golden Triangle: Three people and seven horses dead, four people with gunshot wounds
Twenty-four hours of mayhem in the Golden Triangle has left three people and seven horses dead, while four people are undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds. It all started at about 11:00 Tuesday night in Beaumont. Investigators are looking very closely at the possibility of arson being the cause of a horse barn fire near Tyrell Park in the far south end of the city. Seven horses died in the suspicious blaze.
'I never expected this' : Friend mourns death of woman who was allegedly shot by man that Port Neches Police later killed
'Badly burned' body found in Beaumont home following Friday fire, Beaumont Police investigating
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a body was found in a Beaumont home after a fire. The body was found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue, Beaumont Police announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call to assist Beaumont Fire Rescue with a structure fire shortly after 9:30 a.m.
'Please help us' : Family of woman shot, killed in Port Arthur hours after entering US frustrated with police
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of a woman who was shot and killed in Port Arthur are frustrated in their fight for justice and asking for help. It has been a little more than a month since Alondra Navarro Trejo was shot and killed on September 5, 2022. The 22-year-old woman had been shot in the head.
Driver injured by piece of metal striking windshield
A Jasper man underwent treatment for facial injuries after a piece of metal struck the windshield of his pickup truck during the noon hour on Friday. It happened on U.S. Highway 190 east near Farm to Market Road 1408. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, 73-year-old Calvin Starkie was driving...
Chambers County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery and shooting
Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that on October 7, 2022 at 11:23 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu, Texas, in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, and a vehicle in the ditch. Deputies arrived shortly after and located a black Chrysler 300 wrecked in the ditch on the northbound service road near HEB. Multiple witnesses on scene advised that the Chrysler 300 and a black sports car were involved in a shootout in the intersection and it appeared that the Chrysler was attempting to flee from the other involved car.
Port Arthur News
Woman killed in Port Neches identified as daughter of another shooting victim; suspect also named
DPS: Bicyclist hospitalized after Kountze ISD bus driver fails to yield and hits him
HARDIN COUNTY — DPS - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a crash involving a school bus and a bicycle on U.S. Highway 69 at Paula Drive, today, October 7, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:20 a.m., a 2020 Kountze ISD school...
Fire destroys barn and storage building west of town
The quick response and immediate action of local firemen saved a home and at least two other nearby structures on Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out in a large barn located west of Jasper. The volunteers of both the Japer and Beech Grove Fire Departments were dispatched to the...
Officials identify woman who died, man injured after shooting at Lloyd's RV Park in Port Neches
Kevin Frederick, 53, is the father of Laurie Frederick, 29, who died at the scene. Kevin remains in the hospital.
Port Neches officer fatally shoots man police say killed woman, wounded man at trailer park Wednesday night
Silsbee man charged after 17-year-old Warren girl found with him
32-year-old man charged with Harboring a Runaway after 17-year-old girl found with him
Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel issues burn ban for unincorporated areas
HARDIN COUNTY — Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel has declared a local state of disaster due to "the current climate conditions that exist which are forecasted to deteriorate." As such, all outdoor burning of trash, brush, trees, or debris is prohibited in all unincorporated areas of Hardin County.
AMBER Alert canceled after two week old girl and non-custodial mother found
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Investigators have canceled an AMBER Alert after finding a two week old girl and her non-custodial mother, according to Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons. He says Sylvia Norman and her 2 week old girl, Sonni Meilike, have been located and are safe with law enforcement and CPS personnel.
Silsbee man arrested, charged with harboring a runaway after deputies find missing 17-year-old girl
SILSBEE, Texas — A 32-year-old Silsbee man is facing a Class A misdemeanor charge after deputies found a missing 17-year-old girl from Warren. Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office were able to determine where the missing teenager was on October 6, 2022. Officials suspected she had been with Lucas Toutloff for days, according to a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office release.
Woman ran over by her own vehicle just north of Kirbyville
A woman is undergoing treatment after being run over by a small pickup truck on Wednesday afternoon just north of Kirbyville. It happened shortly before 2:00, near County Road 480, about midway between Kirbyville and the Erin Community. The volunteers of the Kirbyville Fire Department and emergency medical technicians from...
Sheriff: “Gut wrenching” to respond to drowning death of 20-year-old woman
A 20-year-old local woman who died after being pulled from a pool at a home is reportedly the daughter of a Southeast Texas first responder. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a first responder or a citizen we serve,” said Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney. “We have family ourselves and it’s gut wrenching, especially when it’s a small child or young person.”
