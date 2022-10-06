Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that on October 7, 2022 at 11:23 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu, Texas, in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, and a vehicle in the ditch. Deputies arrived shortly after and located a black Chrysler 300 wrecked in the ditch on the northbound service road near HEB. Multiple witnesses on scene advised that the Chrysler 300 and a black sports car were involved in a shootout in the intersection and it appeared that the Chrysler was attempting to flee from the other involved car.

