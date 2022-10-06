ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

12NewsNow

Sheriff's Office : 'Stray projectile' fired from unknown area injures man at RV park in Bridge City

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting in Bridge City left one person injured. The incident took place Friday night. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the Town & Country RV Park located in the 800 block of LaPointe Street after receiving a call about a shooting victim, according to Captain Joey Jacobs.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

BREAKING: Firefighters discover body in home where fire was reported

BEAUMONT — Beaumont fire investigators and police are on the scene of a house fire in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue where they tell us they've discovered a body inside the home. Firefighters discovered the body shortly after 11 a.m. during a secondary search once the fire was...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Twenty-four hours of mayhem in the Golden Triangle: Three people and seven horses dead, four people with gunshot wounds

Twenty-four hours of mayhem in the Golden Triangle has left three people and seven horses dead, while four people are undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds. It all started at about 11:00 Tuesday night in Beaumont. Investigators are looking very closely at the possibility of arson being the cause of a horse barn fire near Tyrell Park in the far south end of the city. Seven horses died in the suspicious blaze.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

'I never expected this' : Friend mourns death of woman who was allegedly shot by man that Port Neches Police later killed

PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches community are mourning after a woman was reportedly murdered by a man who was later shot and killed by Port Neches Police. The deadly shootings happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Port Neches Police responded to Lloyds Trailer Park located at 350 Twin City Highway shortly after 8 p.m., after receiving a call about shots fired.
PORT NECHES, TX
kjas.com

Driver injured by piece of metal striking windshield

A Jasper man underwent treatment for facial injuries after a piece of metal struck the windshield of his pickup truck during the noon hour on Friday. It happened on U.S. Highway 190 east near Farm to Market Road 1408. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, 73-year-old Calvin Starkie was driving...
JASPER, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Chambers County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery and shooting

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that on October 7, 2022 at 11:23 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu, Texas, in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, and a vehicle in the ditch. Deputies arrived shortly after and located a black Chrysler 300 wrecked in the ditch on the northbound service road near HEB. Multiple witnesses on scene advised that the Chrysler 300 and a black sports car were involved in a shootout in the intersection and it appeared that the Chrysler was attempting to flee from the other involved car.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Fire destroys barn and storage building west of town

The quick response and immediate action of local firemen saved a home and at least two other nearby structures on Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out in a large barn located west of Jasper. The volunteers of both the Japer and Beech Grove Fire Departments were dispatched to the...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Silsbee man charged after 17-year-old Warren girl found with him

A man from Silsbee is charged with Harboring a Runaway in the case of a 17-year-old Tyler County girl who was found with him. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office says on Thursday the girl, a resident of Warren, was found with Lucas Toutloff, 32, and had been with him for multiple days.
SILSBEE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

12NewsNow

kjas.com

Woman ran over by her own vehicle just north of Kirbyville

A woman is undergoing treatment after being run over by a small pickup truck on Wednesday afternoon just north of Kirbyville. It happened shortly before 2:00, near County Road 480, about midway between Kirbyville and the Erin Community. The volunteers of the Kirbyville Fire Department and emergency medical technicians from...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
Orange Leader

Sheriff: “Gut wrenching” to respond to drowning death of 20-year-old woman

A 20-year-old local woman who died after being pulled from a pool at a home is reportedly the daughter of a Southeast Texas first responder. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a first responder or a citizen we serve,” said Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney. “We have family ourselves and it’s gut wrenching, especially when it’s a small child or young person.”
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

