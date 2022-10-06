Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Rebuild Alabama funds being used to repave two Geneva Co. farm-to-market roads
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Several roads are getting a facelift soon thanks to an increase in the Alabama gas tax that was allocated to repave” local roadways. In Geneva County, work crews will “repave” two farm-to-market roads that haven’t seen any. Improvement in several decades. This...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass city issues burn ban due to extremely dry conditions
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Slocomb has issued a burn ban due to the extremely dry conditions. The ban went into effect immediately. A violation of the ban will result in a citation being issued. Much of the area has not seen significant rainfall in weeks. Chief Meteorologist...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Slocomb burn ban
SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN)—The city of Slocomb has issued a burn ban within city limits until further notice. Violation of this ban could result in a citation being issued. Over the past week, Slocomb Fire and Rescue has responded to multiple outdoor fires. This ban comes right before fire prevention...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Paramedics identified in Pike County crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The crash happened on U.S. Highway 231 near the 62-mile marker south of Brundidge, in Pike County. The two passengers with Parrish include patient Ruby D. Collins, 63, of Troy, and the on-board paramedic, Hannah L. Sumner, 28, of Dothan. Both were injured when the ambulance left the roadway, struck a ditch, hit a tree, and caught fire.
wdhn.com
Houston County plan to use federal dollars for industrial park project
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission is planning to allocate $900,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act money to go toward an industrial park project. For the past year and a half, the county, city, and industrial development boards have been working to acquire more property for another industrial park.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Pike County road now open
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – The scene is clear and the roadway is back open. PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – A single-vehicle crash that occurred in Pike County on Thursday has caused a road closure. The north and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 231 in Pike County near...
wtvy.com
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson Indicted
Mark Johnson was fired Thursday as a prosecutor in the Houston County District Attorney’s Office. The Wiregrass Republican Women’s Group held their first meeting October 6, in Enterprise. Coffee County murder investigation. Updated: 4 hours ago. A woman found dead in Coffee County on Tuesday sparked a murder...
wtvy.com
Child tumbles from second floor window of Dothan apartment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A small child fell from the second story window of a Dothan apartment on Saturday afternoon. The 4-year-old was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. She tumbled an estimated at 20 feet at Henry Green Apartments, a housing community near downtown Dothan.
wtvy.com
Little Miss Geneva County crowned new Little Miss National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Little Miss Geneva County Harper Kate Wilks is your new Little Miss National Peanut Festival. She also took home awards for state presence and interview. Little Miss Geneva Hadley Williams was first runner-up and the written communications winner. Little Miss Samson Brynlee Bowdoin finised as second runner-up and Little Miss Enterprise Tenley Ann Bomhard was third runner-up.
wdhn.com
WATCH: Explosion at Bay County bonfire
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and was without incident until tonight,” Ford said in a statement. “The deputy that set up the bonfire has done so at Mosley for the last 7 years. We are not sure yet what caused the explosion, but take responsibility for the incident.”
wtvy.com
Body found in Coffee County sparks murder investigation
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman found dead in Coffee County on Tuesday sparked a murder investigation, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Deputies arrived at the county road 117 home near Ariton after receiving a report of an unresponsive person. 37-year-old Melanie Amber Dorrill was pronounced dead...
wdhn.com
New information in the murder case of a Dothan businessman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan Police Department investigator believes a racial slur led to the murder of Robert Blount, a Dothan businessman who was found dead in his home on Labor Day weekend. During a recent preliminary hearing for the suspects, the DPD investigator, Morgan Owens, said Robert...
The Extra Point: Dale County vs Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Dale County and Geneva are two teams both on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff race in 4A region two. Coming into Friday night’s game, Geneva had not won a region contest while Dale County won just one game in that department. Panthers win 35-7.
Troy Messenger
Congressional aide for Barry Moore indicted for fraud
Earlier this week, Sherry McCormick, a congressional aide for Alabama Congressman Barry Moore, was indicted on insurance fraud charges. McCormick serves as Moore’s Director of Special Constitute Services and Events and works in his Dothan office. McCormick turned herself into Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indicted her on insurance fraud, originally reported by WSFA.
wtvy.com
Missing fisherman found safe near Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man was found safe several hours after he became stranded along the Choctawhatchee River near Geneva. “His motor quit on him after he put in at the river junction on Tuesday afternoon,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told News 4. The junction is...
wtvy.com
New GOP group started in the Wiregrass
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A new GOP organization is up and running in the Wiregrass. The Wiregrass Republican Women’s Group held their first meeting October 6, in Enterprise. The group includes women from all over the Wiregrass. The founder, Debra Boyd, started the organization to create an inclusive group...
WATCH: Fire contained after explosion at Mosley homecoming
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An explosion inside a bonfire was not part of the festivities at Mosley High School’s Homecoming Wednesday night. District leaders said the explosion was caused from inside the fire and was immediately contained by deputies and firefighters. The school has this event every year and used the same procedures to […]
wtvy.com
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson turned himself into the Houston County Jail before noon Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on six criminal ethics violations. He faces six counts of Soliciting For The Purpose Of Corruptly Influencing Official Action, though specific allegations have...
wdhn.com
The Full View: Dothan Double Murder
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Over four months, the double murder of a Dothan couple, which took place over two states, has shaken the community, brought multiple arrests and leaves one suspect on the run. See the timeline for a full list of events. Damien Bell and Shauna Terry were last seen...
wtvy.com
Mark Johnson fired from district attorney’s office
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mark Johnson was fired Thursday as a prosecutor in the Houston County District Attorney’s Office. That termination came less than an hour after Johnson’s arrest on six ethics violation charges. He had been on administrative leave with pay since February. District Attorney Pat Jones...
