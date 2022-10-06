Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Notre Dame hands Syracuse 1st conference loss in 3-0 sweep
After dropping the first set, the Orange jumped out to a 7-6 lead in the second frame before it all unraveled, as Notre Dame picked up seven consecutive points to secure a comfortable lead. Syracuse committed three attack errors during the run, while three different Fighting Irish recorded a kill.
Daily Orange
No. 7 Syracuse’s higher press shuts out No. 4 Wake Forest
Head coach Ian McIntyre learned that opponents knew how to bypass Syracuse's press. They simply played right at it. The Orange understood this much more over the past couple of games, where...
Daily Orange
Syracuse struggles to defend middle in straight sets loss to Notre Dame
Alyssa Bert rose up and sent the ball low and hard over the net, only being dug out by Hattie Monson, who sent a cushioned ball to Avery Ross, firing it to the Syracuse side. Bert was the first to the ball, directing a pass over to Riley Hoffman who sent it along to Polina Shemanova, slamming it back over the net.
Daily Orange
2 1st-half goals grant No. 7 SU win over No. 4 Wake Forest
Christian Curti received a pass back after a throw-in on the left side of Wake Forest's defensive half. He played a cross, hoping to find the head of Lorenzo Boselli. The Demon Deacons' Prince Amponsah got to the ball first, but he accidentally headed the ball into his own net, giving the Orange a 2-0 lead in the 24th minute.
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s offense stumbles in 2-0 loss to St. Lawrence
Tatum White raced to the middle of the ice. After Sarah Marchand got hold of a scampering puck that just bounced off the boards, White found an uncommon empty area in St. Lawrence's defense. Marchand flipped her stick to its backside, flicking the puck towards White.
Daily Orange
After National Coffee Day on Oct. 1, take a look inside Recess Coffee – a popular spot just off campus
Here's what customers and employees love about Recess Coffee in honor of National Coffee Day on Oct. 1. Shot by Isabella Flores and Vikrant Bajaj, edited by Yui Inagawa.
