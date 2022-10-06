Read full article on original website
NC State QB Jack Chambers on stepping up, win over FSU
NC State quarterback Jack Chambers spoke with members of the media following the Wolfpack's 19-17 home win over Florida State.
Coach Hayes talks Fayetteville’s win over Chowan
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville State Broncos are at home this week and looking to get a win for what they are expecting to be a capacity homecoming crowd at Luther “Nick” Jeralds Stadium. Coach Hayes talked with us this week about their win over Chowan,...
FSU vs. NC State delayed due to issues with the stadium lighting system
Florida State's road matchup at No. 14 NC State will not start on time, due to the LED lights at Carter-Finley Stadium failing to come on during the time in which pregame warm-ups were set to get underway. The start has been delayed, indefinitely, an announcement in the stadium just revealed. The game is set to start 47 minutes after the lights in the stadium turn on - as that time period allows for both teams to properly warm up.
2024 WR Target Alex Taylor Calls Clemson Environment for NC State 'Unexplainable'
2024 WR target Alex Taylor was on hand for the Tigers' big win over NC State and All Clemson caught up with the blue-chip talent to recap the visit.
NC State HC Dave Doeren offers final thoughts ahead of FSU
NC State football coach Dave Doeren spoke with members of the media following practice Thursday ahead of the Wolfpack's.
"Felt like it was a way to play for him"; Andrews star switches number to honor cousin
Andrews — (WLOS) Isaac Weaver has been terrorizing Smoky Mountain Conference defenses since he pulled on an Andrews Wildcats jersey. His senior season is no different as he's second in the conference in rushing with just under 150 yards per game, but this time around the teams success is shining brighter.
