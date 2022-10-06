ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Coach Hayes talks Fayetteville’s win over Chowan

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville State Broncos are at home this week and looking to get a win for what they are expecting to be a capacity homecoming crowd at Luther “Nick” Jeralds Stadium. Coach Hayes talked with us this week about their win over Chowan,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
247Sports

FSU vs. NC State delayed due to issues with the stadium lighting system

Florida State's road matchup at No. 14 NC State will not start on time, due to the LED lights at Carter-Finley Stadium failing to come on during the time in which pregame warm-ups were set to get underway. The start has been delayed, indefinitely, an announcement in the stadium just revealed. The game is set to start 47 minutes after the lights in the stadium turn on - as that time period allows for both teams to properly warm up.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State

Comments / 0

Community Policy