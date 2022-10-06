Henry, Tenn.–The driver was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition after his motorcycle crashed on Hwy. 79S in Henry. The accident occurred around 1 p.m. and the Henry Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County EMS and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded. While working that scene, Police Chief Thomas Tharpe said, another collision happened due to distracted driving. There were no injuries in the second collision. Henry PD photo.

HENRY, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO