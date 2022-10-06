Read full article on original website
Victim named in deadly crash involving TN Rep. Ron Gant
A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in a wreck involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report.
WALA-TV FOX10
Tennessee murder suspect arrested in Gulf Shores
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A murder suspect out of Tennessee is in the Baldwin County Jail after being arrested in Gulf Shores. Agents subsequently worked with the U.S. Marshals Service Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest 21-year-old Gabriel Seth Box Wednesday in Gulf Shores,
Woman arrested, man sought for making false reports
A woman has been arrested and a man is being sought after making false reports to the Clarksville Police Department.
radionwtn.com
Driver Critical After Motorcycle Collision In Henry
Henry, Tenn.–The driver was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition after his motorcycle crashed on Hwy. 79S in Henry. The accident occurred around 1 p.m. and the Henry Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County EMS and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded. While working that scene, Police Chief Thomas Tharpe said, another collision happened due to distracted driving. There were no injuries in the second collision. Henry PD photo.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WBBJ
Hit and run kills 1 in Jackson, police investigate
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left one dead. According to police, around 7:15 pm on October 6, officers responded to the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and the Hwy 45 Bypass in reference to a person struck by a vehicle.
Tennessee lawmaker from Mid-South seriously injured in crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The investigation continues tonight after a man was killed and a state lawmaker injured in a car crash. It happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday night on Highway 18 in Hardeman County. State Representative Ron M. Gant was taken to Regional One in Memphis. FOX13′s Cierra Jordan...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/06/22 – 10/07/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/06/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/07/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBIR
TBI: Tennessee man arrested in Alabama nearly a year after 19-year-old woman's murder
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A New Johnsonville man is in custody for murder after an investigation into the murder of a 19-year-old woman. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents joined an investigation after authorities found the body of Felicity Nicole Inman at an address on Highway 412 in Decatur County in Nov. 2021.
TN Rep. Ron Gant injured in crash that killed one person
One person was killed in the crash. Rep. Gant was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.
clarksvillenow.com
Couple sentenced to probation in death of medically disabled woman left on floor mattress
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A couple convicted of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a medically disabled woman were sentenced to probation this week at the Montgomery County Courts Center. William “Bill” Norris Greene, 61, and his wife, Deadra Tidwell Greene, 56, both of Cumberland Furnace, had...
One person killed and State Rep. injured in fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died, and a Tennessee State Representative was injured in a fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to Senator Marsha Blackburn, House Rep. Ron M. Gant was involved in the "serious" accident. Gant represents District 94, which includes Fayette, McNairy, and part of Hardeman counties.
actionnews5.com
15-year-old charged with auto theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 15-year-old male was charged with auto theft of a Hyundai Sonata. On September 25, 2022, at 2:05 a.m., officers responded to an auto theft on Bishop Drive. When officers arrived, they were advised that the victim had parked their car the night before, and her...
1 killed, 3 injured in Clarksville crash
At least one fatality and several injuries have been reported following a crash in Clarksville.
WBBJ
Joe Winkfield
Mr. Joe Winkfield was born on August 10, 1937, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on September 29, 2022. A Tribute Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Chapel. Open Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
thecamdenchronicle.com
County welcomes new state representative
Benton County’s newest representative visited with constituents recently for an introductory meet and greet. Jay Reedy, Tennessee District 74 Representative, is the sole candidate for the House seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Reedy served Houston and Humphreys counties and a portion of Montgomery County in Tennessee District...
Pedestrian injured in Clarksville crash on Wilma Rudolph Blvd.
A pedestrian was airlifted to a Nashville hospital after being hit by a car in Clarksville.
mainstreetclarksville.com
The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier
From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
Lawmaker complaint forces Tennessee pride festival indoors
The drag show at a Tennessee pride festival will go on Saturday — but not in the way organizers had planned it. After weeks of criticism, online threats from far-right groups and a legal complaint, the Jackson Pride Committee and the city of Jackson, which sits about 70 miles northeast of Memphis in Madison County, reached a compromise with state Republican representatives and community members who had complained about the pride festival’s drag show.
WBBJ
Legrane Poston
Visitation for the late Legrane Poston will be from 11 am to 5 pm on Friday, October 14th. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 15th at 2 pm. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN. For any...
