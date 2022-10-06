ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Tennessee murder suspect arrested in Gulf Shores

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A murder suspect out of Tennessee is in the Baldwin County Jail after being arrested in Gulf Shores. Agents subsequently worked with the U.S. Marshals Service Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest 21-year-old Gabriel Seth Box Wednesday in Gulf Shores,
GULF SHORES, AL
radionwtn.com

Driver Critical After Motorcycle Collision In Henry

Henry, Tenn.–The driver was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition after his motorcycle crashed on Hwy. 79S in Henry. The accident occurred around 1 p.m. and the Henry Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County EMS and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded. While working that scene, Police Chief Thomas Tharpe said, another collision happened due to distracted driving. There were no injuries in the second collision. Henry PD photo.
HENRY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbi#Murder#Tennessee#Alabama#Indictments#Violent Crime#Henderson Co#Felicity Nicole Inman
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Hit and run kills 1 in Jackson, police investigate

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left one dead. According to police, around 7:15 pm on October 6, officers responded to the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and the Hwy 45 Bypass in reference to a person struck by a vehicle.
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

15-year-old charged with auto theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 15-year-old male was charged with auto theft of a Hyundai Sonata. On September 25, 2022, at 2:05 a.m., officers responded to an auto theft on Bishop Drive. When officers arrived, they were advised that the victim had parked their car the night before, and her...
CRUMP, TN
WBBJ

Joe Winkfield

Mr. Joe Winkfield was born on August 10, 1937, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on September 29, 2022. A Tribute Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Chapel. Open Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
JACKSON, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

County welcomes new state representative

Benton County’s newest representative visited with constituents recently for an introductory meet and greet. Jay Reedy, Tennessee District 74 Representative, is the sole candidate for the House seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Reedy served Houston and Humphreys counties and a portion of Montgomery County in Tennessee District...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier

From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
NBC News

Lawmaker complaint forces Tennessee pride festival indoors

The drag show at a Tennessee pride festival will go on Saturday — but not in the way organizers had planned it. After weeks of criticism, online threats from far-right groups and a legal complaint, the Jackson Pride Committee and the city of Jackson, which sits about 70 miles northeast of Memphis in Madison County, reached a compromise with state Republican representatives and community members who had complained about the pride festival’s drag show.
WBBJ

Legrane Poston

Visitation for the late Legrane Poston will be from 11 am to 5 pm on Friday, October 14th. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 15th at 2 pm. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN. For any...
JACKSON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy