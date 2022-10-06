Read full article on original website
Ashley Economopoulos’ 2 goals lift Lower Dauphin to soccer win against Mechanicsburg
MECHANICSBURG - Waking up on a breezy Saturday morning isn’t always the most fun, but if you can go and get a win like Lower Dauphin did it isn’t so bad, either. And, while the Falcons (11-2-1) had to wait four days for their rematch - with Tuesday’s contest being rescheduled due to the weather from Hurricane Ian - Nic Amici’s crew evened out the regular-season series with a 2-1 win against Mechanicsburg.
Lower Dauphin field hockey blanks Cumberland Valley behind Katelyn Strawser’s multi-goal performance
In a marquee Mid-Penn field hockey showdown, Lower Dauphin (8-3-1) rode a strong first half to a 2-0 victory against Cumberland Valley (8-3) Friday. Katelyn Strawser gave the Falcons an early lead with a first-quarter goal. Avery Pollock and Brynn Shaffer picked up assists on the tally. Strawser extended the...
Bamm Appleby’s three INTs in Steel-High debut help Rollers score easy win against Camp Hill
STEELTON— Bamm Appleby played his first game as a Steel-High Roller Saturday and if his performance on the field was any indication there are big things ahead for him in the program. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior, who transferred to Steel-High after Middletown cancelled its season due to hazing incidents...
‘The kid is built for that’: Derek Witmer’s last-second field goal gives Cedar Cliff 24-21 win over Lower Dauphin
When it became apparent Derek Witmer was going to get a second chance to kick for a Cedar Cliff win on Friday night, Colts head coach Colin Gillen had no doubt his senior was going to come through. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Complete effort leads Harrisburg to 52-0 homecoming win over CD East
Harrisburg defeats CD East 52-0 in high school football Harrisburg has things firing on all cylinders at just the right time. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
Cole Bartram’s big night helps Northern survive East Pennsboro in double overtime
ENOLA - For a while Friday it felt like Northern and East Pennsboro might play football all night. The Mid-Penn Colonial foes traded blows through four quarters, and tussled right into not one, but two overtimes before Northern managed to put down the Panthers, 28-27. Maybe the teams would still...
Boiling Springs standout Brooke Graham wins second District 3 2A golf title
YORK – That’s two postseason tournaments in with the same result for Boiling Springs ace Brooke Graham. Graham completed her wire-to-wire victory Saturday at the District 3 Class 2A Championships at Honey Run Golf Club, the senior firing a final round 9-over 81 under tough conditions. Wind gusts...
‘You got to play for the guy next to you’: Marcus Quaker’s 302 yards, 3 touchdowns lead West Perry past Big Spring
ELLIOTSBURG— If you ask West Perry’s Marcus Quaker about what separates the good teams from the bad ones, he’d tell you it all comes down to the personal relationships each individual person shares with one another. On Friday night in his game against Big Spring, the 5-foot-11,...
Colton Hoffman, Josh Patrick, Bryce Phillips help Red Land down Palmyra
When you are trying to jumpstart a program you’ve got to go all out to get wins. That’s exactly what Red Land did Friday in a 19-9 win over Palmyra.
Finn Furmanek’s 5 touchdowns lead State College past Carlisle
Finn Furmanek was a problem for which Carlisle had no answers Friday night in a 49-20 loss at State College. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior accounted for 300 yards — 219 passing, 81 rushing — and five touchdowns. He finished 5-of-8 passing with three touchdown tosses — two to Ty Salazer and one to D’Antae Sheffey.
Susquehanna Township uses big plays to spoil Greencastle-Antrim RB Tavon Cooper’s big day
Tavon Cooper had a big game for Greencastle-Antrim Friday, but Susquehanna Township just had more big plays. And, in the end, that allowed the Indians (4-3) to go on the road and get the 38-23 win against the Blue Devils (4-3).
Derek Gibney accounts for 278 yards, 4 TDs as Susquenita sinks Newport, 52-14
Derek Gibney had a big night Friday to lead Susquenita to a 52-14 win over Newport. He accounted for 278 yards — 239 passing, 39 rushing — and four touchdowns.
Greencastle-Antrim boys soccer takes down Bermudian Springs, 2-1
Second half goals by Mitch Lagoe and Caleb Baine lifted Greencastle-Antrim to a 2-1 non-conference victory over Bermudian Springs Saturday. Ethan Ford recorded 10 saves in net for the Blue Devils, who move to 9-4-0 on the season.
Cumberland Valley’s Ben Trautlein surges to runner-up finish at District 3 Golf
YORK – On the golf course, Lane Krosse said he prefers to be the hunted over the hunter. Controlling the pace of his game, particularly with the lead, determines how aggressive his nearest competitors must be in order to catch Dallastown’s talented golfer. No one caught Krosse Saturday...
Mid-Penn football top performers from Friday, October 7
CV beats CD 35-21 at Landis Field in Harrisburg The home stretch is here in the Mid-Penn football season, and strong performances are abound across the conference. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through...
Tucker Chamberlin’s 2 TD passes help Shippensburg take down Mechanicsburg
Tucker Chamberlin tossed a pair of touchdown passes Friday to help Shippensburg down Mechanicsburg, 14-10. After falling behind 10-0, Chamberlin found Erby Weller with a 9-yard touchdown pass to cut it to 10-7, and then connected with Amari Kerr for a 34-yard score that proved to be the game-winner for the Greyhounds (5-2, 2-2 Mid-Penn Colonial), according to The Carlisle Sentinel.
West Perry defeats Big Spring 31-14 in high school football
West Perry defeats Big Spring 31-14 in high school football. West Perry quarterback Marcus Quaker attempts to break free from Big Spring's Zachary Mell during West Perry’s 31-14 win in high school football on October 7, 2022. Vicki Vellios Briner | Special to PennLiveGet Photo. 18 / 26. West...
West Perry football knocks off Boiling Springs
West Perry head coach Bob Boden expected the first heavy dose of adversity for his undefeated and rarely challenged football team to be served by an explosive Boiling Springs squad that had stumbled through a few hard-fought losses to high-achieving teams like Gettysburg and Steel-High. It turns out, even the...
Line Mountain blocks Newport victory, 24-23 in OT
Live by the block, die by the block. The kick block unit was one of the few Buffalo bright spots through the first half of this football campaign as they have rejected seven boots through five games. So it is highly ironic that a blocked kick ended their chance at victory on Sept. 30 as Newport fell to Line Mountain 24-23 in overtime at Glenn Ressler Field.
West Perry boys’ soccer wallops Gettysburg, 6-1
Now that’s how one should close out a remarkably successful first half – with energy, passion and want-to, not to mention an impressive positive result. And with eight games remaining on their regular-season slate, West Perry’s Mustangs hope their splendid front end leads to a memorable second half.
