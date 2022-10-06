ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

PennLive.com

Ashley Economopoulos’ 2 goals lift Lower Dauphin to soccer win against Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG - Waking up on a breezy Saturday morning isn’t always the most fun, but if you can go and get a win like Lower Dauphin did it isn’t so bad, either. And, while the Falcons (11-2-1) had to wait four days for their rematch - with Tuesday’s contest being rescheduled due to the weather from Hurricane Ian - Nic Amici’s crew evened out the regular-season series with a 2-1 win against Mechanicsburg.
