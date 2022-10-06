Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Pedestrian injured, driver facing DUII charge in crash in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in a crash being investigated as a DUII in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue...
KATU.com
Portland Police identify victim from Friday morning shooting in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have identified the man shot and killed early Friday morning in Portland’s entertainment district. PAST COVERAGE | Man found dead after shooting in downtown Portland. Police say 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar was killed just after 2:00 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue...
Motorcyclist critical after crash with 2 cars in Salem
Around 7 p.m. the crash at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE sent one of the cars into the parking lot of a convenience store. That car also hit the doors and side of the building.
KATU.com
Pedestrian critically hurt in North Portland crash
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a driver in North Portland’s Overlook neighborhood on Friday morning. The crash was reported at about 9:40 a.m. near the intersection of North Ensign Street and Basin Avenue. First responders arrived to find that a pedestrian had been “critically...
Portland police dispatched to 6 ‘significant calls’ in under 24 hours
In under 24 hours, the Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to calls on Thursday and Friday ranging from a possible burglary, a homicide investigation, a shooting, an alarm call, a crash and a stabbing.
‘More than corporate logo’: Portland deli vandalized by swastika
Vandals spray-painted a swastika on the sign outside a Northeast Portland deli, the most recent vandalism targeting the Jewish-owned business.
KATU.com
Police identify man killed in stabbing in Portland's Old Town District
Police have identified the person who was fatally stabbed in downtown Portland last Friday night as a 53-year-old Portland man. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Mark Anthony Davis died from a stab wound, and that his death was a homicide. The stabbing happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, September...
Man cited after allegedly firing shots inside NE Portland home
Officials say a 39-year-old man having a mental health crisis was cited after several birdshots were fired in Northeast Portland Thursday evening.
Coast Guard stops 17-foot boat on Willamette River
A 17-foot boat with 3 people on board was stopped by the Coast Guard on the Willamette River near Oregon City for being an illegal charter, authorities said.
1 in critical condition after car crashes into Clackamas Wing Stop
One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. According to Public Information Officer Izak Hamilton, it is not confirmed whether the injured person was a driver or customer.
Body found in downtown Portland, homicide investigation opens
A homicide investigation was launched early Friday morning after authorities said a man was found dead in downtown Portland.
kptv.com
Residents near quake’s epicenter in Lacomb describe moment it hit
LACOMB, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon residents may have felt the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Salem on Friday morning. People near where the quake struck certainly did and they said it made their morning routine a lot different. Kaitlynn Clark woke up in Lebanon to her baby’s crib...
KATU.com
Firefighters battling brush fire between Wilsonville and Newberg
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire burning between Newberg and Wilsonville, just off of SW Kramien Road. Firefighters were dispatched just before 3:00 p.m. Officials from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue say they are providing structure protection for one building. This is a...
kptv.com
Two hospitalized after shooting in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest 6th Avenue. Police said a man was located at the scene with an injury to one of his legs. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.
Portland transportation commissioner calls for transfer of Powell Blvd. to city control, after cyclist killed in crash
Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is calling for the state transportation department to transfer the entirety of Powell Boulevard to city control, after a woman was struck and killed by a semi truck while cycling on the road this week. Sarah Pliner, 50, was riding her bike at the...
Alleged night of felonies ends with man being shot by a Hillsboro Police officer
A Klamath Falls man was arrested after he committed multiple felonies and was shot by a Hillsboro Police officer.
4th victim in 24-hour string of homicides identified
Portland police identified the fourth victim in last week’s spate of homicides in 24 hours as 36-year-old Nicholas Scott Hammann. Hammann died in a shooting around 1:22 a.m. Saturday in Northeast Portland’s Wilkes neighborhood. Crime Stoppers of Oregon on Thursday announced a reward for information leading to the...
KATU.com
Man found dead after shooting in downtown Portland
Portland Police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Portland early Friday morning. Reports came in just after 2 a.m. for gunfire at the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street in downtown Portland. Arriving officers say they found a man dead. The intersection will be closed into the...
Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986. The Associated Press generally does not name people who have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly. Edens has spoken out about the assault and recently wrote on social media that she received a voicemail in August from the state’s Victim Information and Notification Service telling her of his impending release. “I have been slowly processing the reality of it all,” she wrote.
Flowers, candles, tears: Family holds Old Town vigil
Family and friends of Mark Davis held a vigil for him Saturday afternoon in Portland's Old Town, near the spot where he was stabbed to death on September 30.
