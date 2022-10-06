Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Mrs. Maggie Lucille Taylor
Mrs. Maggie Lucille Taylor, 84, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at her residence in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1:00 P. M. at Peaceful Chapel Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at Peaceful Chapel Baptist Church.
WBBJ
Milan police dept. holds coat drive
MILAN, Tenn. — A local police department is making sure children stay warm this winter. The Milan Police Department is giving back to its community by hosting a coat drive. Officers say it helps to build a relationship with the community, while also helping kids in need. School resource...
WBBJ
New art exhibit addresses mental illness
DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — A new art exhibit opens in the Hub City. “Manic Depression” the Art, Emotions, and Therapy of Joshua Blankenship will be on display at the Ned. Blankenship says this exhibit celebrates the Arts and the way it can help people who are mentally ill.
WBBJ
Mr. Anthony Buchanan
Services for Mr. Anthony Buchanan, age 67 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 12 Noon, at the New Hope Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Center Point Church Cemetery. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Buchanan, you can click...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
Public meeting held to discuss future of animal shelter in Hardin County
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A public meeting was held at the Hardin County Courthouse Monday evening to discuss the recent conditions and status of the Hardin County Animal Services Center. Chris Sikes, director of the shelter, gave a brief overview of the status of the shelter. In the past year,...
WBBJ
Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary
HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat” of the Memphis rap group Three 6 Mafia, spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career...
WBBJ
William “Bill” Taylor Polston
William “Bill” Taylor Polston, age 66, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Tara Polston, departed this life Sunday morning, October 9, 2022 at his home. Bill was born February 20, 1956 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, the son of the late Billy Polston and Alma Taylor Butler. He was the owner of Polston Construction and was a big dreamer where he made many people’s dreams come true by building them their custom homes.
WBBJ
Bulk waste pickup soon to change in new year
JACKSON, Tenn.– The city of Jackson has a new way of picking up bulk waste in the city. Starting early next year there will be a new process for residents. “Starting January we’re going to go to a process where each pile has to be scheduled and that can be done two or three ways we’re going to have an only process where you can go to our website or the app and do it yourself or you can continue to call the office and we can schedule it,” says the City of Jackson superintendent of health, Chris Woods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Meet Spirit: Local veteran shares how service dog has impacted his life
JACKSON, Tenn. — Mental health is an important topic for everybody, and veterans are no exception. Statistics are showing nearly 22 veterans that have been diagnosed with PTSD are committing suicide a day, according to the Military Veteran Project. Organizations like K9s for Warriors are helping to change lives...
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 10-12-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying the two (2) suspects that took the victim’s wallet out of her purse at Cracker Barrel and in no time at all, charged $3,000 at Sam’s Club and $800 at another location. If you recognize them or have any information call...
WBBJ
Volunteers lend a hand at USDA’s food program distribution in Alamo
ALAMO, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program brings free food to West Tennessee. Volunteers handed out foot to those in need in Alamo on Wednesday. Every quarter of the year, the Northwest Economic Development Council gives food to those in need of...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/11/22 – 10/12/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/11/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/12/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Local expert shares tips for lawn care during colder months
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Some across the region are already seeing effects of the cooler weather, like the first frost of the season. But how do you keep your lawn looking nice in the winter? UT Ag Extension Agent Brian White says fertilizer is one of the answers. “Fall...
WBBJ
Jackson City Council votes in new member, approves new trash pickup rules
JACKSON, Tenn. — In Tuesday’s Jackson City Council meeting, council members voted on a new member. This member will take Gary Pickens’ place, who resigned earlier this year. Sam Turner won the vote seven to one and was sworn in after voting had completed. Turner says he...
WBBJ
California man charged with arson in Benton County house fire
HOLLADAY, Tenn. — A California man has been arrested for arson following a house fire in Benton County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, their agents joined the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the fire on Tuesday, October 11. The TBI says the fire occurred at...
WBBJ
Team of the Week – FFN Week 8 – Humboldt
See more scores and highlights at wbbjtv.com/sports. You can reach Zach Jones at zjones@wbbjtv.com with sports news tips and story ideas.
WBBJ
6-year-old struck by vehicle in Martin, police say
MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department says a six-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Friday. According to police, around 2:41 p.m. on October 7, officers responded to South Lindell Street in reference to a pedestrian stuck. A crash report states a 39-year-old woman from Martin was traveling...
WBBJ
2 arrested in ongoing fentanyl investigation in Benton County
CAMDEN, Tenn. — An ongoing investigation into the illegal distribution of fentanyl in Benton County resulted in two arrests on Tuesday. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 52-year-old David Webb and 37-year-old Kathryn Jastrzembski were booked into the Benton County jail on various charges. The TBI says agents...
WBBJ
Ribbon cutting held for Direct Customer Solutions in Bells
BELLS, Tenn. — Bells welcomes a new business with a ribbon cutting. Direct Customer Solutions was founded in 2017 to provide cost-effective, high-quality logistic services to the pharmaceutical and related health care industry. DCS creates partnerships to find a solution for every need. Their mission is to enhance the...
WBBJ
3 arrested at Huntingdon residence in ongoing drug investigation
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — An ongoing drug investigation in Carroll County resulted in the arrest of three additional people on Tuesday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Tracy Myles, Paula Alsbrook and Jazz Johnson were taken into custody from a home in Huntingdon, each facing various drug charges. According to...
Comments / 0