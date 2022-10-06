Read full article on original website
Joe Winkfield
Mr. Joe Winkfield was born on August 10, 1937, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on September 29, 2022. A Tribute Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Chapel. Open Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Homecoming celebrations continue at Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. –Lane continues to celebrate Homecoming week with a tailgate celebration. Today, Lane held its Tailgate Extravaganza for homecoming. It is a tradition that dates back many years. The event took place on “The Hill” and Hays Avenue at 12 p.m. The college continues its tradition...
Ep. 3 • The Salvation Army Karaoke Fundraiser • 06-17-22
Join in the fun at The Salvation Army Karaoke Fundraiser with Lauren “Lou” Harper as we interview Lt. Mark Cancia. The Salvation Army Karaoke Fundraiser was hosted on June 17, 2022 in Jackson, TN.
In Good Company • Ep. 4 Summer Celebration @ UT Martin • 07-14-22
Join in on the fun at the Summer Celebration with your host, Lauren “Lou” Harper as we interview Julia Ewoldt. Summer Celebration was hosted on June 14, 2022 in Jackson, TN at the UT Martin Agricultural Campus.
Shiloh Nat. Park to host special children’s program
SHILOH, Tenn. –Weaving a great time… children’s program coming to Shiloh!. According to information received from Shiloh National Military Park, next Saturday a fun and creative program will be available to kids. On Saturday, October 15, at 10:00 a.m. children can join Shiloh rangers in learning the ancient art of basket weaving.
Cherished Homecoming event returns to Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local College celebrates Homecoming with a parade. This morning Lane College was in full swing for Homecoming and celebrated by having a parade. The parade started off with the sound of the Quiet Storm Marching Band followed by the Lane College color guard. Many alumni, current students,...
Lane Homecoming week continues with crowd-favorite events Saturday
JACKSON, Tenn. — Excitement rises as the annual Homecoming activities for Lane College commence. There are many events left to participate in. The Homecoming parade, the tailgate and the big game are all crowd favorites. Saturday will start off with the parade on Lane Avenue and end at the...
‘Hog Wild in Haywood’ BBQ fest underway in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Hog Wild in Haywood!. This weekend, Brownsville is having its first ever BBQ competition and festival. The festival hosts BBQ teams from all over the south looking to get their brand noticed and get first place. The event is being held Friday and Saturday. Gates opened...
Lawmaker complaint forces Tennessee pride festival indoors
The drag show at a Tennessee pride festival will go on Saturday — but not in the way organizers had planned it. After weeks of criticism, online threats from far-right groups and a legal complaint, the Jackson Pride Committee and the city of Jackson, which sits about 70 miles northeast of Memphis in Madison County, reached a compromise with state Republican representatives and community members who had complained about the pride festival’s drag show.
Both parties reach agreement to permit Jackson Pride’s drag show, with terms
JACKSON, Tenn. — After several days, Representative Chris Todd, along with local pastors and the City of Jackson, have come to an agreement regarding Jackson Pride Fest and the drag show. The injunction filed by the local group on Tuesday was heard in Madison County Chancery Court by Chancellor...
Lane College Class of ’72 gathers to celebrate 50-year reunion
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s Homecoming week at Lane College, and the Class of 1972 is celebrating their 50-year anniversary. The event allowed members of the Class of ’72 to reconnect and reminisce about their time at Lane College, with classmates enjoying food and fellowship. Jean Potts talks...
City of Milan prepares for annual Fall Fest on Saturday
MILAN, Tenn. — Saturday the City of Milan is hosting their annual Fall Fest. Before this event, Friday the city allowed various businesses and organizations to compete against one another by decorating light poles downtown. Saturday, a winner will be announced along with live music, games, and more. This...
Victim named in deadly crash involving TN Rep. Ron Gant
A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in a wreck involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report.
Tennessee lawmaker from Mid-South seriously injured in crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The investigation continues tonight after a man was killed and a state lawmaker injured in a car crash. It happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday night on Highway 18 in Hardeman County. State Representative Ron M. Gant was taken to Regional One in Memphis. FOX13′s Cierra Jordan...
Local art gallery celebrates 13 years
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local art event hits Jackson. Art in the Village hosted a meet and greet today, where individuals could purchase art from local artists. The event happened from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Casey Jones Village. The event had a good turnout with many members of the community coming to admire the local artwork.
Maurice Bryant
Visitation for the late will be from 11 am to 5 pm on Friday, October 14th. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 15th at 12 pm. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN. For any further inquires...
Lane College alumni contribute to care packages for current students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Friday at Lane College, alumni from all over the country came to make gifts for the current students. There were many alumni students, current students, faculty, and members of the community in attendance. This helps students reach their goals by graduating with a Lane education. Some...
October programs at Jackson-Madison County Library
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs to enjoy this October for people of all ages. BookTok Book Talks (New Program) October 25 at 6:00 pm at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. Game Nights. Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 pm on October...
Daniel Owens
Visitation for the late Daniel Owens will be from 11 am to 5 pm on Monday, October 10th. Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 11th at 12 pm. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN. For any...
Ashley Lynn Walk
Ashley Lynn Walk, age 35, resident of Oakland and wife of Travis Walk, departed this life Friday afternoon, September 30, 2022. Ashley was born May 14, 1987, in Millington, Tennessee, the daughter of Michael Pannell and Rhonda Ball Jordon. She was the owner of a swimming pool company and loved rockhounding, crystal mining, taking trips to the beach, fishing, hunting and off-roading. “Honey”, as Ashley was known by her sons, will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, niece, great-granddaughter and goddaughter.
