Nazareth football rolls to victory vs. Central after offense adds key ingredient: the ball
The Nazareth Area High School football team’s offense can do some special things. The Blue Eagles just need one key ingredient: the ball. Host Allentown Central Catholic did its best to keep the rock away from Nazareth on Saturday night. The visitors, however, got opportunities in the second half, and the result was 35 straight points and a comfortable Blue Eagles victory.
Averill Park graduate reacts to perfect score on AP exam
AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s a story NEWS10 ABC first told you about: an Averill Park High School student representing the Class of 2022 got a perfect score of 5 on his AP art exam this past spring. Not only did Liam Rounds earn a perfect score, but he also scored the maximum amount […]
Section III field hockey goal scoring leaders, ranked by league
Here are Section III field hockey goal scoring leaders ranked by league. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches.
Santa Fe Catholic Lausell wins The Ledger's Tremendous 10 poll
Santa Fe Catholic girls basketball player Maren Lausell won the most recent Tremendous 10 poll that ended last week. Lausell finished with 33.4 percent of the vote to beat out Mulberry football player Lloyd Knight (27 percent) and Lake Gibson volleyball player Ava Wilke (16.5 percent). Rounding out the poll are Lake Wales...
Hudson School District cancel remaining football season
The Hudson City School District has decided to cancel the remainder of the varsity football season due to a lack of eligible players. The district made this decision on October 5.
Section III girls soccer best single-game performances of 2022
Here are the top single-game performances in Section III girls soccer through Oct. 7. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches.
Section III girls soccer assist leaders, ranked by league (Week 6)
Here are Section III girls soccer assist leaders by league through Week 6. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches.
Baldwinsville football gets crucial win over Utica Proctor
BALDWINSVILLE – Urgency in football can either paralyze a team, or bring out its best effort. Baldwinsville felt that urgency going into Friday night’s game against Utica Proctor, having endured […]
Pen Argyl and Bangor boys soccer split honors in rivalry matchup
Just seven miles separate Pen Argyl and Bangor Area High Schools in the Slate Belt region of the Keystone State. The two schools’ boys soccer teams are closely matched as well. The Slaters and the Green Knights played out to a 2-2 draw after two overtimes in a Colonial...
