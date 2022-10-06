ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Nazareth football rolls to victory vs. Central after offense adds key ingredient: the ball

The Nazareth Area High School football team’s offense can do some special things. The Blue Eagles just need one key ingredient: the ball. Host Allentown Central Catholic did its best to keep the rock away from Nazareth on Saturday night. The visitors, however, got opportunities in the second half, and the result was 35 straight points and a comfortable Blue Eagles victory.
NAZARETH, PA
The Ledger

Santa Fe Catholic Lausell wins The Ledger's Tremendous 10 poll

Santa Fe Catholic girls basketball player Maren Lausell won the most recent Tremendous 10 poll that ended last week. Lausell finished with 33.4 percent of the vote to beat out Mulberry football player Lloyd Knight (27 percent) and Lake Gibson volleyball player Ava Wilke (16.5 percent). Rounding out the poll are Lake Wales...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ualbany#Points Per Game#Semiconductor#Suny#White Nationalist#Capitol Teen#Empire State Weekly#New York
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy