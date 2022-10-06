ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Comments / 1

ABC4

Missing in Utah: In search of a homeless man

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Nearly three years ago, Gordon Turner disappeared after a family visit. His sister said he left not in the best of terms. It turned out that day was the last anyone has seen or heard from him. “We haven’t heard from him in so long and the last I knew […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Pioneer Park Coalition proposes homelessness solution

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Pioneer Park Coalition proposed a new solution to reduce homelessness and crime in Salt Lake City.   Despite the millions of dollars of state funding going towards reducing homelessness and the Salt Lake City Police Department’s (SLCPD) statistics that say crime is down, the coalition, along with neighbors and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah Chick-fil-A employee praised for paying for family’s wedding catering

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Chick-fil-A employee is being praised after he covered the bill for a wedding when he heard of the challenges the family had faced. Kelli Smith, the local restaurant operator of Chick-fil-A Centerville wrote in a post, “In July, Jared asked if we could cater a wedding at the last minute because a couple’s original caterer was unable to fulfill the order.”
CENTERVILLE, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a steak in the comfort of your own food and enjoy it with your friends and family, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time. If you too enjoy exploring new restaurants and you also happen to live in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s classic burger joint ‘The Training Table’ is back

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The cheese fries are back, Utahns. Popular Utah burger joint The Training Table, known for its burgers and cheese fries as well as its iconic table-phone ordering, is coming back “with a modern twist” after a six-year closure. “On the 45th anniversary of opening our doors, we’re beginning the next […]
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Haunted attractions to visit in Utah this Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY — Spooky season is upon us and we’re on the hunt for some holiday-themed activities. Here’s a list of some haunted attractions we found that you can enjoy this Halloween season. If you have something to add to the list send us an email to Assignmentdesk @ KSL dot com with the subject line “Haunted Attractions.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Family displaced after fire at home in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A family has been displaced after a fire at a home in South Ogden. Officials said family members made it safely out of the home, but their dog was unfortunately lost in the fire. Local agencies responded to the home Saturday morning and said...
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
ABC4

University of Utah Health scientists unlock window into autism

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – In a groundbreaking research study, scientists from University of Utah Health may have opened a window into autism. By bioengineering the “brain-like organoids”, Dr. Alex Scheglovitov, an assistant professor of neurobiology at U of U Health, and his team were able to investigate the effects of energetic abnormalities associated […]
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Utah

If you love pizza and you are living in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of four amazing pizza places that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

