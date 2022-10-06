Read full article on original website
utahstories.com
Crime Rate Soaring in Salt Lake Neighborhoods with Homeless Resource Centers
Utah Stories attended press conference organized the Pioneer Park Coalition where the coalition released its plans to curtail the problems of homelessness and crime that are plaguing Salt Lake City. The Pioneer Park Coalition is made up of concerned residents, citizens, and business owners who believe that the homeless policy...
Missing in Utah: In search of a homeless man
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Nearly three years ago, Gordon Turner disappeared after a family visit. His sister said he left not in the best of terms. It turned out that day was the last anyone has seen or heard from him. “We haven’t heard from him in so long and the last I knew […]
Pioneer Park Coalition proposes homelessness solution
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Pioneer Park Coalition proposed a new solution to reduce homelessness and crime in Salt Lake City. Despite the millions of dollars of state funding going towards reducing homelessness and the Salt Lake City Police Department’s (SLCPD) statistics that say crime is down, the coalition, along with neighbors and […]
KSLTV
Homeless families in Utah reaching ‘crisis,’ as advocates push for solutions
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — At an undisclosed location in Salt Lake County, Wendy Garvin makes frequent checks to a group of tents set up under the shade of a few trees. She’s used to making the rounds to different camps as the executive director for Unsheltered Utah, a small volunteer organization that helps connect unsheltered residents with food and supplies.
KSLTV
Utah Chick-fil-A employee praised for paying for family’s wedding catering
CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Chick-fil-A employee is being praised after he covered the bill for a wedding when he heard of the challenges the family had faced. Kelli Smith, the local restaurant operator of Chick-fil-A Centerville wrote in a post, “In July, Jared asked if we could cater a wedding at the last minute because a couple’s original caterer was unable to fulfill the order.”
kjzz.com
'Very troubling' video of fights, vandalism seen outside homeless resource center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Fighting and vandalism were captured on "very troubling" video outside a homeless resource center in Salt Lake City. Bob Danielson said he’s had a bottle thrown at him, been chased by a man with a knife, and had his building including the windows pelted by rocks—all at the place where he makes a living.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a steak in the comfort of your own food and enjoy it with your friends and family, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time. If you too enjoy exploring new restaurants and you also happen to live in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Utah’s classic burger joint ‘The Training Table’ is back
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The cheese fries are back, Utahns. Popular Utah burger joint The Training Table, known for its burgers and cheese fries as well as its iconic table-phone ordering, is coming back “with a modern twist” after a six-year closure. “On the 45th anniversary of opening our doors, we’re beginning the next […]
Ogden family hope to give bikes to those in need after losing son to suicide
After losing their son, an Ogden family hopes to remember him by continuing his wishes by building and giving bikes to those in need.
kjzz.com
Details released of settlement between Dr. Gadson and Salt Lake City School District
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City's former superintendent will be paid more than $200,000 after a single year in the position. The "separation agreement" between Dr. Timothy Gadson and the Salt Lake School District was investigated by our Crisis in the Classroom team. The district's Tuesday night...
KUTV
Black North Carolina man surprised to learn about White relatives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Imagine getting an email, out of the blue from a person you even don’t know, claiming to be your relative. That’s exactly what happened to Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina. He received an email through Ancestry.com from Deena Hill of Mount...
Utah Housing Preservation Fund receives $10 million to save affordable housing
Affordable housing across Utah will receive a boost thanks to a $10 million contribution to the Utah Housing Preservation Fund, whose mission is to renovate low-income housing across the state.
Utah DNR marks the end of the ‘water year’ with a new drought update
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — In a press release from October 7, Utah’s Division of Natural Resources (DNR) provided some updates about Utah’s drought status. The update is a big […]
KSLTV
Haunted attractions to visit in Utah this Halloween
SALT LAKE CITY — Spooky season is upon us and we’re on the hunt for some holiday-themed activities. Here’s a list of some haunted attractions we found that you can enjoy this Halloween season. If you have something to add to the list send us an email to Assignmentdesk @ KSL dot com with the subject line “Haunted Attractions.”
Yes, the mosquitoes in Utah are worse this year
The mosquitos we’re seeing in our cities aren't breeding in over-watered lawns; the insects are all coming from our wetlands.
KUTV
Family displaced after fire at home in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A family has been displaced after a fire at a home in South Ogden. Officials said family members made it safely out of the home, but their dog was unfortunately lost in the fire. Local agencies responded to the home Saturday morning and said...
The Training Table is officially coming back
The Training Table announced Friday that it will be returning to Utah after closing in 2016
University of Utah Health scientists unlock window into autism
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – In a groundbreaking research study, scientists from University of Utah Health may have opened a window into autism. By bioengineering the “brain-like organoids”, Dr. Alex Scheglovitov, an assistant professor of neurobiology at U of U Health, and his team were able to investigate the effects of energetic abnormalities associated […]
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you love pizza and you are living in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of four amazing pizza places that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza.
kvnutalk
Another Northern Utah resident dies; now 5,028 COVID deaths in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – For the third straight week a resident living in the Bear River Health District (BRHD) died from the effects of COVID-19. A Cache County man age 85 or older was one of seven deaths in Utah the last seven days. Since the start of the pandemic COVID...
