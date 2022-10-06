ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Struggling Kentucky falls to South Carolina in disappointing 24-14 loss at home — without Levis

Kentucky faced adversity long before kickoff at Kroger Field Saturday night and it’s a good thing the suddenly struggling Wildcats weren’t playing a nationally-ranked opponent. Although it could not have been much worse. Facing a reality check following last Saturday’s disappointing three-point loss to Mississippi in Oxford, the...
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops confident Cats will bounce back Saturday at South Carolina

Coach Mark Stoops is confident Kentucky will bounce back from a disappointing loss to Mississippi when the Wildcats host South Carolina on Saturday night. “These guys are mature and can handle it,” Stoops said. “Everybody is heated and emotional after a big game like that, and our guys know, the belief is there. I think the intensity needs to come back. As you get into game six, you get into game six without a break, and we’re getting banged up.
Sen. Reggie Thomas of Lexington to be keynote speaker at Rotary Club of Florence on Monday

Senate Minority Caucus chair Reggie Thomas of Lexington will be keynote speaker at the Rotary Club of Florence meeting on Monday. Guests are welcome. Reginald L. Thomas was elected to the Kentucky State Senate to represent the 13th District of Fayette County in a special election in 2013. He took his oath of office and began service in January 2014. He was elected to Senate Democratic Leadership as Caucus Chair by his democratic colleagues in 2020.
Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock

Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

