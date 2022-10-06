Read full article on original website
Struggling Kentucky falls to South Carolina in disappointing 24-14 loss at home — without Levis
Kentucky faced adversity long before kickoff at Kroger Field Saturday night and it’s a good thing the suddenly struggling Wildcats weren’t playing a nationally-ranked opponent. Although it could not have been much worse. Facing a reality check following last Saturday’s disappointing three-point loss to Mississippi in Oxford, the...
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops confident Cats will bounce back Saturday at South Carolina
Coach Mark Stoops is confident Kentucky will bounce back from a disappointing loss to Mississippi when the Wildcats host South Carolina on Saturday night. “These guys are mature and can handle it,” Stoops said. “Everybody is heated and emotional after a big game like that, and our guys know, the belief is there. I think the intensity needs to come back. As you get into game six, you get into game six without a break, and we’re getting banged up.
Keven Moore: Is your business prepared for a disaster? Develop a disaster-recovery plan
We all witnessed Hurricane Ian come ashore twice in the US wreaking havoc in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, leaving more than 2.5 million without power and wreaking gut-wrenching, incomprehensible destruction. Florida had never seen a storm surge of that magnitude. Governor DeSantis called it “basically a 500-year flood event.”...
Sen. Reggie Thomas of Lexington to be keynote speaker at Rotary Club of Florence on Monday
Senate Minority Caucus chair Reggie Thomas of Lexington will be keynote speaker at the Rotary Club of Florence meeting on Monday. Guests are welcome. Reginald L. Thomas was elected to the Kentucky State Senate to represent the 13th District of Fayette County in a special election in 2013. He took his oath of office and began service in January 2014. He was elected to Senate Democratic Leadership as Caucus Chair by his democratic colleagues in 2020.
Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock
Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
With tailgating season underway, here’s how to keep safe from foodborne illnesses
Tailgating has been a sporting tradition for decades. For many fans, football and tailgating go hand in hand. However, poor food handling procedures at your tailgating party could result in a foodborne illness. Take the following precautions to keep you and your visitors safe from foodborne illnesses. • Wash your...
