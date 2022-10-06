ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
blackheartgoldpants.com

Hawkeye Fans Not Ready to Move on From Ferentz Despite Pessimism

It’s been a rough start to the 2022 season for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Last week’s 27-14 loss to #4 Michigan didn’t do much to help matters for Iowa fans who have spent all year looking for any light at the end of the offensive tunnel. At this point, the light appears to simply be the headlights on a freight train.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa City, IA
Basketball
Local
Iowa Sports
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa College Basketball
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
College Basketball
Local
Iowa Basketball
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
tonyspicks.com

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Illinois Fighting Illini 10/8/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Iowa Hawkeyes will meet with the Illinois Fighting Illini in NCAAF action in Memorial Stadium, SC, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 7:30 PM ET. The Hawkeyes lost 27-14 last Saturday as Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras completed 21 of 31 passes for 246 yards and a score, the most of which came with the game already decided.
IOWA CITY, IA
CBS Sports

Illinois vs. Iowa: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Iowa Hawkeyes are 7-0 against the Illinois Fighting Illini since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Iowa and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (the Hawkeyes ten, the Fighting Illini 8.4), so any points scored will be well earned.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Bohannon
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Hero Looks to Rebuild This Destroyed Florida Community

A Cedar Rapids man who knows all too well what natural disasters can do to an entire state has started making an impact on the lives of people in Florida, after hurricane Ian. Iowans are very familiar with the term derecho and know the struggles that come with rebuilding communities when disaster strikes. A Cedar Rapids man, who lives and works in Florida during the winter months, is doing what he can to help rebuild his Fort Myers community. What started out as a simple GoFundMe page has grown into something more.
FLORIDA STATE
kciiradio.com

Southeast Iowa Fishing Report

With fall approaching, anglers in southeast Iowa are still out testing the bite. Water temperatures in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County are dropping fast. Down from the 80s last week, the lake currently sits in the mid-60s. Bluegill are fair, and are expected to move into shallow water as they adjust to the temperature change.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Two Iowa high schools, Fareway collaborate for apprenticeship

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Independence High School, Iowa EDGE-Boone High School and Fareway Stores announced they will be collaborating to create a meat cutting apprenticeship. This program allows for students to complete all or parts of the coursework online. Iowa EDGE-Boone High School allows for students across the state to...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Five CRANDIC taverns that feel like a home away from home

They’ve outlasted recessions, floods and indoor smoking bans. Every other customer through the doors is a regular. Longtime employees dispense beer, life advice and local legends in equal measure. Some are nestled into neighborhoods, aging alongside generations of residents who find it hard to imagine their hometown without “the bar.” Every nicked table, specific smell and tchotchke nailed to the wall speaks to the good old days. Rediscover some of the CRANDIC’s most historic pubs, taverns, lounges and bars.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com

Group of Iowa scientists release annual climate statement, focused on trees

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Over 200 scientists at colleges and universities around Iowa signed a statement about climate change, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a healthy tree population in the state. The 2022 edition of the Iowa Climate Statement, released by the University of Iowa Center for Global &...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
GRANDVIEW, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Hiawatha man arrested for making threats to officials in Arizona

HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An Iowa man was arrested in Hiawatha for allegedly threatening election officials in Arizona. Mark Rissi is accused of leaving threatening voicemails to an election official on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Maricopa County, Arizona, and an official with the Office of the Arizona Attorney General.
HIAWATHA, IA
kdat.com

Wheel of Fortune Live in Iowa City

America's Game is going on tour! "Wheel of Fortune Live!" is traveling across North America and coming to you with a chance to be part of the excitement!. Join us and take a spin to solve the puzzles in person! Guests can try out to go ON STAGE and PLAY to WIN BIG at every show. Audience members will be randomly selected to win cash and prizes! One of the greatest game shows of all time wants to make everyone a winner at "Wheel of Fortune Live!" - so bring your family and get ready for some F-U-N!
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
104.5 KDAT

Two New Businesses Coming to Westdale in Cedar Rapids

A pair of new businesses that will complement one another are under construction along Edgewood Road SW, in the Westdale Town Center. Over the last couple of months, building permits have been issued by the City of Cedar Rapids for new buildings for the businesses, at a total cost of more than $3 million.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids surgeon achieves milestone in robotic surgery

A milestone has been reached for St. Lukes surgeon Dr. Jonathan Rippentrop. He just completed his 1,500 surgery using the da Vinci Single Port SP, a robotic system that allows certain urological surgeries to be. performed with a tiny incision, which reduces the patient's recovery time. St. Luke’s is the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy