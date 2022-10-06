Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Michigan State University Board faces pressure to cease investigation into former business dean
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has called for the outside investigation into Dr. Sanjay Gupta to stop. Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
lansingcitypulse.com
Message to MSU’s trustees: ‘Shut up,’ we explained
Mercifully, the bee that flew into the bonnet of Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees about President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. has gone and buzzed away. Stanley and the Trustees have come to an understanding about how Title IX reports are supposed to be handled from here on out, according to a press statement the Board sent out last Friday.
MSU joins other universities in attempt to stifle abuse survivors' Title IX suits
MSU signed a brief aimed at keeping sexual abuse survivors from being able to file a lawsuit against universities. This brief supports Ohio State University's appeal against a court's previous decision to allow survivors to take the university to court. The survivors and universities disagree on defining the scope of Title IX and the timeline to file a lawsuit.OSU is calling for an en banc review, which is rare. This review asks that all 16 judges in the Sixth Circuit review the case to prevent it from moving forward. Background on the caseThe amicus brief supporting OSU, which was signed...
howafrica.com
Profiling Alexa Canady, The First African American To Become A Neurosurgeon
Dr. Alexa Irene Canady broke gender and colour barriers by becoming the first American woman and first black person to become a neurosurgeon. Canady was born in Lansing, Michigan in 1950 to Elizabeth Hortense Canady and Dr. Clinton Canady, Jr., a dentist – her father from the Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry and her mother from Fisk University.
jtv.tv
Jackson News Briefs October 7, 2022
Governor Names Monique Zantop to Michigan Parents’ Council. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monique Zantop, of Jackson, has been named to the Michigan Parents’ Council, an advisory group the governor established to more formally bring parents into the education budget process for the first time in Michigan history. The council will build on Governor Whitmer’s inclusion of the parent perspective in the most recent education budget she signed for the current 2022-2023 school year. The council represents parents from across Michigan, as well as parents of students with a variety of educational needs. The council will convene a series of regional parent roundtables to gather input.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Public Schools drop to eighth best district in Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town students and teachers are part of the eighth-best school district in Michigan, according to Niche. Ann Arbor Public Schools ranked in the top 10 of Michigan schools on the financial advice website’s “2023 Best School Districts in Michigan” list. While...
Detroit News
Recap: Ohio State handles Michigan State, 49-20
No. 3 Ohio State came into East Lansing and took care of business, beating wayward Michigan State handedly, 49-20. The Buckeyes' offense sliced through the feeble Spartan defense for 614 yards and Heisman hopeful C.J. Stroud had a near-perfect day, throwing for 361 yards and six touchdowns. Michigan State’s offense...
See who’s running for a State Senate seat representing parts of Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Some Jackson County residents will help pick the winner of a newly-drawn Michigan Senate seat in the Nov. 8 general election. Republican candidate Jonathan Lindsey of Bronson defeated Kim LaSata of Niles in the Aug. 2 primary election for the new 17th District State Senate seat. Now he faces Democratic candidate Scott Rex Starr of Coldwater.
Mel Tucker has much to prove as MSU's 2022 season continues to crumble
After four consecutive losses, Michigan State has to decide who to go forward with on its coaching staff...
Vandercook Lake selects Ann Arbor Pioneer principal to lead district
JACKSON, MI - After an eight-year stint as principal at Ann Arbor Pioneer High School, Tracey Lowder is returning to Jackson County, where he attended school and spent 16 years as an educator. Lowder was unanimously selected by the Vandercook Lake School Board on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to become the...
WILX-TV
Why are there so many uncontested candidates in Mid-Michigan?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In Mid-Michigan, there are 170 races on the 2022 ballot that are uncontested. That means either no one is running or the people on the ballot didn’t have an opponent. These seats range from county commissioner, mayor, school board, and village offices. But why are...
MLive.com
Michigan, Michigan State represented on All-Big Ten preseason basketball team
Michigan and Michigan State are represented on the All-Big Ten preseason men’s basketball team. Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson was a unanimous selection by a select media panel, while Michigan State’s Malik Hall was also part of the 11-man squad. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis was the conference’s preseason Player of...
lansingcitypulse.com
LCC to polish Darius Moon’s gem of a house on Capitol Avenue
In his career as an educator, Lansing Community College President Steve Robinson has been a great many things. One of them, though, has not been a historical preservationist — until now. It’s a role he relishes learning, as the college begins an effort to properly restore the exterior of...
Detroit News
Bernia named Walled Lake Schools new superintendent
The Walled Lake Consolidated School District, one of largest districts in Oakland County, has named John Bernia, the former chief academic officer of Warren Consolidated Schools, as its new superintendent. Walled Lake's Board of Education formally approved the appointment and contract of Bernia on Thursday. He begins his tenure Oct....
Detroit News
Wojo's Pigskin Picks: Buckeyes won't punt away chances to hammer Spartans
The last time we saw Michigan State and Ohio State on the same field, they were slugging it out to an epic standstill, 7-7 for an entire half. OK, it was the second half last November and it came after the Buckeyes built a slender 49-0 lead. But that’s some...
Detroit News
Michigan prosecutors reviewing cases after lab scientist fired over mishandled documents
Northville — Prosecutors across southeast Michigan are reviewing cases for possibly tainted fingerprint evidence after recently learning that a Michigan State Police Crime Laboratory forensic scientist was fired 10 months ago by the agency for mishandling documents and then lying about it. The development could potentially result in anything...
Michigan Has Four of the Top 20 Most Violent Cities in the Nation
This comes as somewhat of a shock but not surprising at all. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation. Can you believe that Lansing, Michigan, is on the list as one of the most violent cities? This totally shocks me personally. I've lived in...
stockbridgecommunitynews.com
Stockbridge 2022 Homecoming Court
Stockbridge High School held its 2022 Homecoming Friday night with the Panthers beating Perry 14-12. Thalia Sayre was named the 2022 Homecoming Queen at halftime.
Julia Ayrault, Pierre Brooks steal the show in scrimmages as MSU Madness returns after three year hiatus
Fans packed the Breslin Center Friday night to get a preview of the women's and men's basketball teams during the first Michigan State University Madness since 2019.The event started out with performances from the MSU Marching Band and Spirit Squad and then shifted to a concert by Starfarm, a local 80's pop band. After the performance, players and coaches were introduced. During her speech, women's basketball Head Coach Suzy Merchant lost her voice. She mentioned how the squad is bringing back key players from injury last year as well as adding some quality transfers and returning key sophomores. "We're gonna go win...
Detroit News
Editorial: Probe needed into crime lab firing
Michigan State Police are showing a baffling lack of urgency in determining and disseminating what impact a crime lab forensic scientist fired for mishandling documents may have on criminal prosecutions in the state. Sarah Nutter, who worked at MSP's Northville lab, was fired 10 months ago for improperly documenting a...
