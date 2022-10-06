ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

A pair of Brookstone seniors rewrite school records

By Rex Castillo
 3 days ago

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – It’s been a history making season for the Brookstone Cougars volleyball team. A pair of seniors have set new school records in the same season.
Senior Jenna Smith has crossed the 1,000 kills plain and that’s a new Brookstone record. Along with her record, her long time teammate and fellow senior setter Hailey Todt, has recorded over 3,000 career assists to put her name in the Brookstone record books.


These two ladies have helped Brookstone capture the top seed in the GIAA playoffs. Their team chemistry is near flawless and they look like a well oiled machine. That performance is built on a team chemistry that took years to build.


“I’ve known her since I was 13. We’ve played on travel teams together. So it’s just been really great having her. Pretty much she knows what I want to run, and I’m like you’ve got it. You run the show,” said Smith.


“I was really proud of myself. I’ve been here for a long time and setting for so long. I’m just really proud that I could put that number on the board and say like that’s something I did because I worked so hard. We’ve been playing together for so many years and we’ve been starters for four years for us to do that together is really amazing,” said Todt.


The Brookstone Lady Cougars will host their crosstown rivals the Pacelli Lady Vikings in the second round of the GIAA Playoffs this Friday.

