The Skidmore City Council held a town hall meeting which included some council work, September 20. Discussion was held on electrical repairs needed at the sewer plant to run the floats and pump that activate the trickle wheel. Sean Slocum, S and S Electrical, estimated the cost to be between $1,800 and $2,100. The council approved hiring the firm for the float and pump repairs at $1,800 and the business was to communicate additional costs if the repairs are not done without going over the $1,800.

SKIDMORE, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO