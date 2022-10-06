Read full article on original website
nodawaynews.com
Activities abound in Nodaway County this week
– Northwest hosts Missouri Hope emergency response field training exercise which invites students, employees and community members to work in volunteer roles at Mozingo Outdoor Education and Recreation Area (MOERA). The majority of volunteers are required to commit their time in the following 6-hour blocks: Friday, 11 am to 5...
nodawaynews.com
Elaine Haist
Elaine Marie Haist, 79, Maryville, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph. She was born September 14, 1943, in Maryville, to Eldon Chesley McGeorge and Frances Elizabeth Guenther McGeorge. She was a South Nodaway High School graduate and later graduated with a business degree.
nodawaynews.com
South Main Phase II considered ‘shovel ready’
Maryville’s planned Phase II of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project has approved the final design, acquired right-of-way and easements, and has also received environmental NEPA clearance. Phase II will continue improvements south to Highway 71 with an expanded three-lane roadway, concrete curb and gutter, realigned and reduced access...
nodawaynews.com
Dogtown Fall Festival features local crafts, vendors
The Dogtown Fall Festival is sponsored by the Nodaway County Senior Center on October 1 saw the senior center filled with vendors and customers getting a head start on preparing for gift giving. Marla Messner and Dorry Florea are the “2 Crafty Sisters.” The duo, both from Maryville, offered fall...
nodawaynews.com
Sue McMichael
Glenda Sue McMichael, 80, Maryville, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care – Maryville. She was born December 26, 1941, in Guilford, to William Ernest “Bill” Dudley and Ellen Alverta Sharp Dudley. On January 21, 1961, she married Francis David McMichael in Savannah. Mrs. McMichael...
northwestmoinfo.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 10-16
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 10 – 16. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
nodawaynews.com
Rodney Vogel
Rodney Vogel, 63, Clarinda, IA, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. He was born n July 28, 1959, in Shenandoah, IA, to Glen and Anita Bowenkamp Vogel. He was a 1977 graduate of West Nodaway High School. On May 30, 1981, he married Julia...
nodawaynews.com
Eldon Graham
Eldon Ivyl Graham, 72, Bethany, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home. He was born October 10, 1949, at Reed Hospital in Bethany, to Ivyl and Mildred Graham. He was a graduate of South Harrison High School class of 1967. He received his bachelor’s degree in economics and business management from Missouri Western, St. Joseph in 1971.
nodawaynews.com
Skidmore holds citizen town hall
The Skidmore City Council held a town hall meeting which included some council work, September 20. Discussion was held on electrical repairs needed at the sewer plant to run the floats and pump that activate the trickle wheel. Sean Slocum, S and S Electrical, estimated the cost to be between $1,800 and $2,100. The council approved hiring the firm for the float and pump repairs at $1,800 and the business was to communicate additional costs if the repairs are not done without going over the $1,800.
nodawaynews.com
Richard Jones
Floyd Richard Jones, 82, Skidmore, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home. He was born August 26, 1940, in Skidmore, to Mary Edna Johnson and Francis Star Jones. Mr. Jones served in the US Army for 28 years. He retired as a chief warrant officer III. He was a Vietnam veteran, support to the first Gulf War, and provided comfort for Iraqi Freedom.
nodawaynews.com
Northwest overcomes Missouri Western in slugfest
The Northwest Missouri State Football Team moved to 4-1 on the season, after beating Missouri Western 16-3 in Maryville on October 1. The Bearcats take on Pittsburg State at 2 pm Saturday, October 8.
kttn.com
Homecoming King and Queen crowned in Gallatin
Homecoming royalty was crowned Wednesday night in Gallatin. The Homecoming Queen is Elle Copple and the King is Ethan Adkison. Both are seniors and the couple will reign over additional Homecoming activities. The parade, which begins at the school, rolls through Gallatin on Friday afternoon beginning at 1:55. Senior night...
kttn.com
Defendent in Livingston County murder case granted a change of venue
A motion for change of venue was sustained in Livingston County Circuit Court on October 6th for a woman charged with first-degree murder. Forty-two-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall’s case was transferred to Clinton County and continued to December 6th for a plea or trial setting. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox...
Police in Kan. arrest Iowa man on Nodaway Co. warrant
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an Iowa man on allegations after an arrest in Kansas. On Wednesday, police arrested 34-year-old Samuel G. Pitts, 34, Iowa City, Iowa, on a Nodaway County, Missouri warrant for failure to appear on a charge of non-support, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Former Chillicothe hospital worker’s murder trial moving to new county
Former Chillicothe, Missouri, hospital worker Jennifer Hall faces murder charges from a 2002 case where she's accused of killing a patient.
northwestmoinfo.com
South Harrison Crowns Homecoming King & Queen
BETHANY, MO – South Harrison crowned its homecoming king and queen Luke Sweat and Rowan Hendren last night. Homecoming festivities continue this week with the parade on Friday beginning at 2 pm at Hy-Vee and continuing to the downtown square where the pep rally will take place. The parade and pep rally will be broadcast live on our Regional Radio Facebook page. The homecoming football game against Milan will be broadcast on KAAN Sports Radio 103.7 FM on Friday night beginning at 7 pm.
nwmissourinews.com
Maryville officers talk domestic disturbance calls
When the police receive a domestic disturbance call, a lot can go wrong. Whenever police show up to a heated domestic situation, whether it be an abusive call or a heated argument, things can go wrong. Domestic disturbance calls happen often in any jurisdiction, and according to Police Chief Ron Christian, Maryville’s jurisdiction is no different.
nodawaynews.com
Maryville routs Benton for Homecoming win
The Spoofhound Football Team handled Homecoming in style, beating the Benton Cardinals 55-13 in Maryville September 30. It was a fast start to the game for the Cardinals, scoring on a 52 yard touchdown pass just minutes into the game. Maryville would answer right away however, as junior Derek Quinlin found junior Delton Davis for the 56 yard TD to tie things up. The Spoofhounds wouldn’t look back, as they would score 34 more points during the half to take a 41-7 lead, eventually winning 55-13.
Buchanan Co. man injured after rear-end crash
ANDREW COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 4p.m. Friday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Kia passenger vehicle driven by Howard L. Smith 34, Rushville, was southbound on U.S. 169 two miles north of St. Joseph. The Kia rear-ended a 2017...
bethanyclipper.com
Man charged with fleeing officer, endangering child
Bethany, MO: A Bethany man was charged with resisting arrest and allowing his minor child to steer his vehicle following an incident on 220th Avenue on Sept. 18, according to the sheriff’s department. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
