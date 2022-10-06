ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nodaway County, MO

Activities abound in Nodaway County this week

– Northwest hosts Missouri Hope emergency response field training exercise which invites students, employees and community members to work in volunteer roles at Mozingo Outdoor Education and Recreation Area (MOERA). The majority of volunteers are required to commit their time in the following 6-hour blocks: Friday, 11 am to 5...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Elaine Haist

Elaine Marie Haist, 79, Maryville, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph. She was born September 14, 1943, in Maryville, to Eldon Chesley McGeorge and Frances Elizabeth Guenther McGeorge. She was a South Nodaway High School graduate and later graduated with a business degree.
MARYVILLE, MO
South Main Phase II considered ‘shovel ready’

Maryville’s planned Phase II of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project has approved the final design, acquired right-of-way and easements, and has also received environmental NEPA clearance. Phase II will continue improvements south to Highway 71 with an expanded three-lane roadway, concrete curb and gutter, realigned and reduced access...
MARYVILLE, MO
Dogtown Fall Festival features local crafts, vendors

The Dogtown Fall Festival is sponsored by the Nodaway County Senior Center on October 1 saw the senior center filled with vendors and customers getting a head start on preparing for gift giving. Marla Messner and Dorry Florea are the “2 Crafty Sisters.” The duo, both from Maryville, offered fall...
MARYVILLE, MO
Sue McMichael

Glenda Sue McMichael, 80, Maryville, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care – Maryville. She was born December 26, 1941, in Guilford, to William Ernest “Bill” Dudley and Ellen Alverta Sharp Dudley. On January 21, 1961, she married Francis David McMichael in Savannah. Mrs. McMichael...
MARYVILLE, MO
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 10-16

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 10 – 16. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Rodney Vogel

Rodney Vogel, 63, Clarinda, IA, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. He was born n July 28, 1959, in Shenandoah, IA, to Glen and Anita Bowenkamp Vogel. He was a 1977 graduate of West Nodaway High School. On May 30, 1981, he married Julia...
CLARINDA, IA
Eldon Graham

Eldon Ivyl Graham, 72, Bethany, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home. He was born October 10, 1949, at Reed Hospital in Bethany, to Ivyl and Mildred Graham. He was a graduate of South Harrison High School class of 1967. He received his bachelor’s degree in economics and business management from Missouri Western, St. Joseph in 1971.
BETHANY, MO
Skidmore holds citizen town hall

The Skidmore City Council held a town hall meeting which included some council work, September 20. Discussion was held on electrical repairs needed at the sewer plant to run the floats and pump that activate the trickle wheel. Sean Slocum, S and S Electrical, estimated the cost to be between $1,800 and $2,100. The council approved hiring the firm for the float and pump repairs at $1,800 and the business was to communicate additional costs if the repairs are not done without going over the $1,800.
SKIDMORE, MO
Richard Jones

Floyd Richard Jones, 82, Skidmore, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home. He was born August 26, 1940, in Skidmore, to Mary Edna Johnson and Francis Star Jones. Mr. Jones served in the US Army for 28 years. He retired as a chief warrant officer III. He was a Vietnam veteran, support to the first Gulf War, and provided comfort for Iraqi Freedom.
SKIDMORE, MO
Homecoming King and Queen crowned in Gallatin

Homecoming royalty was crowned Wednesday night in Gallatin. The Homecoming Queen is Elle Copple and the King is Ethan Adkison. Both are seniors and the couple will reign over additional Homecoming activities. The parade, which begins at the school, rolls through Gallatin on Friday afternoon beginning at 1:55. Senior night...
GALLATIN, MO
News Break
Politics
Police in Kan. arrest Iowa man on Nodaway Co. warrant

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an Iowa man on allegations after an arrest in Kansas. On Wednesday, police arrested 34-year-old Samuel G. Pitts, 34, Iowa City, Iowa, on a Nodaway County, Missouri warrant for failure to appear on a charge of non-support, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
South Harrison Crowns Homecoming King & Queen

BETHANY, MO – South Harrison crowned its homecoming king and queen Luke Sweat and Rowan Hendren last night. Homecoming festivities continue this week with the parade on Friday beginning at 2 pm at Hy-Vee and continuing to the downtown square where the pep rally will take place. The parade and pep rally will be broadcast live on our Regional Radio Facebook page. The homecoming football game against Milan will be broadcast on KAAN Sports Radio 103.7 FM on Friday night beginning at 7 pm.
BETHANY, MO
Maryville officers talk domestic disturbance calls

When the police receive a domestic disturbance call, a lot can go wrong. Whenever police show up to a heated domestic situation, whether it be an abusive call or a heated argument, things can go wrong. Domestic disturbance calls happen often in any jurisdiction, and according to Police Chief Ron Christian, Maryville’s jurisdiction is no different.
MARYVILLE, MO
Maryville routs Benton for Homecoming win

The Spoofhound Football Team handled Homecoming in style, beating the Benton Cardinals 55-13 in Maryville September 30. It was a fast start to the game for the Cardinals, scoring on a 52 yard touchdown pass just minutes into the game. Maryville would answer right away however, as junior Derek Quinlin found junior Delton Davis for the 56 yard TD to tie things up. The Spoofhounds wouldn’t look back, as they would score 34 more points during the half to take a 41-7 lead, eventually winning 55-13.
MARYVILLE, MO
Buchanan Co. man injured after rear-end crash

ANDREW COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 4p.m. Friday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Kia passenger vehicle driven by Howard L. Smith 34, Rushville, was southbound on U.S. 169 two miles north of St. Joseph. The Kia rear-ended a 2017...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
Man charged with fleeing officer, endangering child

Bethany, MO: A Bethany man was charged with resisting arrest and allowing his minor child to steer his vehicle following an incident on 220th Avenue on Sept. 18, according to the sheriff’s department. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
BETHANY, MO

