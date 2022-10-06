Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall GetawayTravel MavenLigonier, PA
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
2 Peters Township football players pushing toward success at a bakery
Two Peters Township high school football players set their alarm early to head to work at a local bakery where they’re learning about team chemistry and work ethic over the summer. Early morning wake-up calls come quickly for Peters Township quarterback Chris Cibrone and running back Richie Woods. The...
Brady Heiser, Jayden Johnson combine to lead Gettysburg past Waynesboro
It is Gettysburg’s first season back in the Mid-Penn and the list of schools who wish that wasn’t so — or that the Warriors would have at least waited another year — continues to grow. Waynesboro joined the ranks Friday falling at Gettysburg, 21-10.
wtae.com
Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games
It's another Friday night of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. Here is a list of Week 6 games in the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. Game of the Week: Mount Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward. Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair. Montour at Central Valley. Belle Vernon...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3rd-ranked Belle Vernon too much for Greensburg Salem
Jake Gedekoh is old school. He listens to classic rock. He tells it like it is. He likes to get his uniform dirty. “I love to run the football,” the Belle Vernon junior said. “I love the contact.”. Infused by the play of Gedekoh and standout Quinton Martin,...
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: Pitt’s Top Recruit Arrested
According to Pittsburgh Sports, star freshman Dior Johnson has been arrested. Johnson, who is a five-star recruit, is facing charges of aggravated assault which includes strangulation. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of unlawful restraint. The University of Pittsburgh has yet to comment on the matter, but it can be expected that they will in the coming days.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington
Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
Pitt basketball player facing assault charges, suspended from team
PITTSBURGH — A University of Pittsburgh basketball player is facing aggravated assault charges after an incident at an apartment building near the university’s campus, court documents say. According to Pittsburgh police, Dior Johnson, 18, slapped, punched and pushed a woman’s face into a bed. Police were called...
saturdaydownsouth.com
High school football game stopped after gunshots, multiple people reportedly shot
The high school football game between Toledo Central Catholic and Whitmer (Ohio) came to an awful ending Friday night. With 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter with Central Catholic leading Whitmer 46-16, gunshots rang out. It appears that around 7 gunshots can be heard on the broadcast below. The...
Pitt G Dior Johnson Suspended Following Felony Assault Charges
The Pitt Panthers guard was charged for an incident last month.
Here’s the scoop on the Penn State Berkey Creamery’s performance at a national dairy contest
The World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest is the only one in North America open to all dairy products.
Caliente Pizza named Official Pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Caliente Pizza has been named the Official Pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins and will have five new locations inside PPG Paints Arena.Last month, Caliente celebrated its 10th anniversary and now they're joining up with the Penguins to expand their business."The Caliente family is thrilled that our championship pizzas are now affiliated with a champion franchise like the Penguins," said Caliente owner and founder Nick Bogacz. "As a longtime Pens fan myself, being named the Official Pizza of the Penguins is a great honor and a reminder of the importance of Caliente's roots and growth in this city." Caliente will be offered at five locations inside the arena, including outside sections 107, 212, and 232, and in both lower bowl club levels.Sicilian cheese and pepperoni pizza will be available at Caliente's arena locations.
wtae.com
Mother says son was attacked by several football players at a game
MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Manor Township police are investigating the attack of a 13-year-old boy. His mother, Ashley Capiross, said several students who were on a youth football team beat her son up after a game. Watch the report from Armstrong County in the video player above. She said,...
Grant awarded for design of bike trail through Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum
Penn Hills was recently granted a $1.173 million grant through the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County’s Trail Development Fund to design and engineer a multi-municipality bike and walking trail. The project, dubbed the VOPP Trail – Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum - is a proposed 13.4 mile stretch...
WJAC TV
Wife calls for answers after husband falls into Johnstown flood channel, dies
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. 6 News spoke with some of...
wtae.com
Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore
PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
Pittsburgh Police search for missing 12-year-old girl
Pittsburgh Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Jaliana Montgomery has been missing since Friday, according to police. She was last seen in the Woods Run area near Highwood Cemetery. Montgomery is 5’2” and has red, curly hair. Those with information of...
After being hit by a pickup, South Huntingdon girl spent summer recovering from injuries
Peyton Benner did not have a fun, carefree summer like some of her classmates at Yough Middle School. The South Huntingdon girl instead spent the warm months recovering after being hit by a pickup while riding a hoverboard May 28 on the street where she lives in the village of Wyano. Her family is amazed that, after 11 weeks in the hospital and rehabilitation, Peyton, 13, is back at school and relearning how to ride a bicycle.
Crowds gather in downtown Pittsburg for Women’s Wave march
PITTSBURGH — Crowds gathered in downtown Pittsburgh to advocate for women’s rights. The march was part of a larger movement across the nation. Women’s Wave marches are taking place throughout various places in the county. Marches were held in Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, just to name a few.
wtae.com
New Kensington man sheltered in his Steelers bar in Florida when Ian hit
PITTSBURGH — John Nader moved from New Kensington to Southwest Florida in 2004, just before Hurricane Charley came ashore. He hoped that would be the worst storm he would see. Then Hurricane Ian hit. "It was more powerful than Charley," Nader said Thursday. See the damage on Sanibel Island:...
