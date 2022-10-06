PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Caliente Pizza has been named the Official Pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins and will have five new locations inside PPG Paints Arena.Last month, Caliente celebrated its 10th anniversary and now they're joining up with the Penguins to expand their business."The Caliente family is thrilled that our championship pizzas are now affiliated with a champion franchise like the Penguins," said Caliente owner and founder Nick Bogacz. "As a longtime Pens fan myself, being named the Official Pizza of the Penguins is a great honor and a reminder of the importance of Caliente's roots and growth in this city." Caliente will be offered at five locations inside the arena, including outside sections 107, 212, and 232, and in both lower bowl club levels.Sicilian cheese and pepperoni pizza will be available at Caliente's arena locations.

