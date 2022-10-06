ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

wtae.com

Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games

It's another Friday night of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. Here is a list of Week 6 games in the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. Game of the Week: Mount Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward. Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair. Montour at Central Valley. Belle Vernon...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3rd-ranked Belle Vernon too much for Greensburg Salem

Jake Gedekoh is old school. He listens to classic rock. He tells it like it is. He likes to get his uniform dirty. “I love to run the football,” the Belle Vernon junior said. “I love the contact.”. Infused by the play of Gedekoh and standout Quinton Martin,...
GREENSBURG, PA
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: Pitt’s Top Recruit Arrested

According to Pittsburgh Sports, star freshman Dior Johnson has been arrested. Johnson, who is a five-star recruit, is facing charges of aggravated assault which includes strangulation. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of unlawful restraint. The University of Pittsburgh has yet to comment on the matter, but it can be expected that they will in the coming days.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington

Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
WASHINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Caliente Pizza named Official Pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Caliente Pizza has been named the Official Pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins and will have five new locations inside PPG Paints Arena.Last month, Caliente celebrated its 10th anniversary and now they're joining up with the Penguins to expand their business."The Caliente family is thrilled that our championship pizzas are now affiliated with a champion franchise like the Penguins," said Caliente owner and founder Nick Bogacz. "As a longtime Pens fan myself, being named the Official Pizza of the Penguins is a great honor and a reminder of the importance of Caliente's roots and growth in this city."   Caliente will be offered at five locations inside the arena, including outside sections 107, 212, and 232, and in both lower bowl club levels.Sicilian cheese and pepperoni pizza will be available at Caliente's arena locations. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Police search for missing 12-year-old girl

Pittsburgh Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Jaliana Montgomery has been missing since Friday, according to police. She was last seen in the Woods Run area near Highwood Cemetery. Montgomery is 5’2” and has red, curly hair. Those with information of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

After being hit by a pickup, South Huntingdon girl spent summer recovering from injuries

Peyton Benner did not have a fun, carefree summer like some of her classmates at Yough Middle School. The South Huntingdon girl instead spent the warm months recovering after being hit by a pickup while riding a hoverboard May 28 on the street where she lives in the village of Wyano. Her family is amazed that, after 11 weeks in the hospital and rehabilitation, Peyton, 13, is back at school and relearning how to ride a bicycle.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

