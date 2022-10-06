Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Mail-in ballots sent to Westmoreland voters
Westmoreland County has sent out the first batch of more than 14,000 mail-in ballots to voters, the election bureau director said Friday. “Our goal was to get them in the mail (Friday), and, starting today, people should start receiving them in their mailboxes,” Greg McCloskey said. As of Friday,...
Crowds gather in downtown Pittsburg for Women’s Wave march
PITTSBURGH — Crowds gathered in downtown Pittsburgh to advocate for women’s rights. The march was part of a larger movement across the nation. Women’s Wave marches are taking place throughout various places in the county. Marches were held in Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, just to name a few.
Hempfield Area sets public hearing on possible middle school closure
Hempfield residents have an opportunity this month to comment on proposed middle school consolidation plans and the possible closure of Harrold Middle School. The public hearing — scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 24 in the high school auditorium — will allow residents to voice their opinions on the plans, which were first discussed in the spring.
monvalleyindependent.com
Monessen: Mayor places demolition bet
The name of the game in Monessen these days is blight removal, and Mayor Ron Mozer decided it was time to make it a little more interesting. There are two buildings in town that must be demolished as soon as possible, Mozer said. They are the building at 123-129 Sixth St., the site of the former Valley Independent’s old office, and 544 Donner Ave., which most recently housed a pet grooming service at least a decade ago.
monvalleyindependent.com
Jan Lynn Milcheck
Jan Lynn Milcheck, 66, of West Brownsville, Pa., died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. She was born Thursday, Dec. 29, 1955, in Waynesburg, Pa., a daughter of the late George and the late Elizabeth (Majersick) Milcheck. Jan graduated from California High School and California University with a degree in psychology. After graduation, she lived in New Mexico as a caretaker at a copper mine and then in Houston, Texas, as an activities director in a nursing home. After returning home, she worked as a social worker for the Area Agency on Aging. She loved all animals, especially horses and her beloved cats, Kitty Girl and Phil. She was a very good cook and loved to paint and draw. Jan was preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, George Milcheck and wife Cathy of Clover Hill, Pa.; sister, Joan Moore and husband Mark of Spraggs, Pa.; and several nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa. A celebration of her life will be announced by her family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.
nextpittsburgh.com
Mayor Gainey visiting all of Pittsburgh’s 90 neighborhoods to hear directly from residents
One of candidate Ed Gainey’s campaign promises was that as mayor, he would make it out into the neighborhoods instead of spending all of his time Downtown. On Friday, Sept. 9, Mayor Gainey made good on the promise for Shadyside when he took a walking tour of the Ellsworth Avenue business district accompanied by residents, business owners and city staff to get a feel for the problems the area is facing.
Washington Examiner
Oz's comeback
Walking along the crumbling sidewalk that lines his New Birth Ministry congregation in Duquesne, Pastor Jim Nelson greets Dr. Mehmet Oz with a hardy handshake and a pat on the back as Oz exits his SUV. “I’d really like to take you for a little ride in the neighborhood before...
Westmoreland County community holds search party for missing man
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Community members in Westmoreland County held a search party today for a man who has been missing for almost a month. 43-year-old Aaron D. Ross was last seen in Herminie on Sept. 7. The search was held Thursday morning in Sewickley Township in a wooded...
Sherwood Nursery in Washington County feeling the impact of inflation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Fall is one of the busiest times of the year for Sherwood Nursery, which has been family-owned and operated in Washington County for more than half a century. Even though they have the most loyal customers, who have been coming for decades, a lot of...
Sen. Sherrod Brown: Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio legislature are “anti-union”
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Labor unions may be down in terms of their numbers—but if you ask Senator Sherrod Brown, they shouldn’t be counted out. During his appearance in Steubenville this week, the Ohio congressman said that 70 percent of the population sees unions as a force for good. […]
Pittsburgh school extending remote learning after teacher is assaulted, safety precautions announced
PITTSBURGH — The return to in-person classes for students from the Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy has been extended and new safety precautions will be put in for when they come back. Students began learning remotely after a teacher was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old student who is now facing...
Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers.
Pennsylvania brothers tried to take semi at gunpoint in West Virginia
Two brothers from Pennsylvania have been charged after they allegedly took a tractor at gunpoint from a Morgantown home.
Pa. man boards school bus, threatening students and using profanity: report
Talk about a weird way to start the school day. According to WTAE, police in the city of Butler, Butler County, said a man boarded a school bus Thursday morning and then threatened students and used profanity. It happened around 7 a.m. when the man allegedly boarded the Valley Lines...
Duquesne, Homestead residents say they pray for peace amid ongoing teen violence
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Mon Valley residents told Channel 11 that they are heartbroken by the ongoing violence among disputing teen groups. On Thursday, Allegheny County Police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy in last month’s shooting at Kennywood. Investigators suspect that the incident was linked to...
Pa. police officer punched woman at rock concert: reports
An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer is accused of punching a woman in the face during a heavy metal concert, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. Citing a criminal complaint, WPXI said that Chas Kulow and his girlfriend were at a Five Finger Death Punch concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Washington County.
Grant awarded for design of bike trail through Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum
Penn Hills was recently granted a $1.173 million grant through the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County’s Trail Development Fund to design and engineer a multi-municipality bike and walking trail. The project, dubbed the VOPP Trail – Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum - is a proposed 13.4 mile stretch...
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh firefighter takes near-lethal dose of heroin in firehouse
PITTSBURGH — A City of Pittsburgh firefighter who works at the Engine 37 Firehouse in Manchester was found unconscious and unresponsive in the fire station on the afternoon of Aug. 10. According to a City of Pittsburgh police report obtained by Target 11, a fellow firefighter discovered him on...
wtae.com
Bigelow Boulevard reopens after emergency closure
PITTSBURGH — Bigelow Blvd. is now reopened to traffic after an emergency closure that began Friday afternoon. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Work...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River
A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
