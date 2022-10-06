ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Tribune-Review

Mail-in ballots sent to Westmoreland voters

Westmoreland County has sent out the first batch of more than 14,000 mail-in ballots to voters, the election bureau director said Friday. “Our goal was to get them in the mail (Friday), and, starting today, people should start receiving them in their mailboxes,” Greg McCloskey said. As of Friday,...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Monessen: Mayor places demolition bet

The name of the game in Monessen these days is blight removal, and Mayor Ron Mozer decided it was time to make it a little more interesting. There are two buildings in town that must be demolished as soon as possible, Mozer said. They are the building at 123-129 Sixth St., the site of the former Valley Independent’s old office, and 544 Donner Ave., which most recently housed a pet grooming service at least a decade ago.
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Jan Lynn Milcheck

Jan Lynn Milcheck, 66, of West Brownsville, Pa., died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. She was born Thursday, Dec. 29, 1955, in Waynesburg, Pa., a daughter of the late George and the late Elizabeth (Majersick) Milcheck. Jan graduated from California High School and California University with a degree in psychology. After graduation, she lived in New Mexico as a caretaker at a copper mine and then in Houston, Texas, as an activities director in a nursing home. After returning home, she worked as a social worker for the Area Agency on Aging. She loved all animals, especially horses and her beloved cats, Kitty Girl and Phil. She was a very good cook and loved to paint and draw. Jan was preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, George Milcheck and wife Cathy of Clover Hill, Pa.; sister, Joan Moore and husband Mark of Spraggs, Pa.; and several nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa. A celebration of her life will be announced by her family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.
BROWNSVILLE, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Mayor Gainey visiting all of Pittsburgh’s 90 neighborhoods to hear directly from residents

One of candidate Ed Gainey’s campaign promises was that as mayor, he would make it out into the neighborhoods instead of spending all of his time Downtown. On Friday, Sept. 9, Mayor Gainey made good on the promise for Shadyside when he took a walking tour of the Ellsworth Avenue business district accompanied by residents, business owners and city staff to get a feel for the problems the area is facing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Washington Examiner

Oz's comeback

Walking along the crumbling sidewalk that lines his New Birth Ministry congregation in Duquesne, Pastor Jim Nelson greets Dr. Mehmet Oz with a hardy handshake and a pat on the back as Oz exits his SUV. “I’d really like to take you for a little ride in the neighborhood before...
DUQUESNE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. police officer punched woman at rock concert: reports

An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer is accused of punching a woman in the face during a heavy metal concert, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. Citing a criminal complaint, WPXI said that Chas Kulow and his girlfriend were at a Five Finger Death Punch concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Washington County.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Bigelow Boulevard reopens after emergency closure

PITTSBURGH — Bigelow Blvd. is now reopened to traffic after an emergency closure that began Friday afternoon. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Work...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River

A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
HARMONY, PA

