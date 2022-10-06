Read full article on original website
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: eight, twenty; White Balls: twenty, twenty-six) (six, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 1, Day: 1, Year: 70. (Month: one; Day: one; Year: seventy) Pick 3. People are also reading…
Nebraska volleyball alone in first place in the Big Ten after win at No. 24 Michigan
Madi Kubik had 15 kills and Whitney Lauenstein had a strong all-around match as the third-ranked Nebraska volleyball team beat No. 24 Michigan 25-14, 26-24, 25-19 on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Nebraska’s win, along with Wisconsin’s four-set win against Purdue on Saturday, means Nebraska is now alone in first...
Rapid reaction: Nebraska defeats Rutgers 14-13
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 14-13 win vs. Rutgers. Remember when Anthony Grant converted a fourth-and-2 on Nebraska's first scoring drive? That was a key turning point, writes Luke Mullin.
Tom's Takes: Nebraska is 3 wins away from a bowl — but the bar is raised next week
1. Halfway through this season Nebraska is 3-3 and yes, three wins from bowl eligibility. That seems like a crazy sentence to write, but as we have seen, anything is possible in the Big Ten West. NU has found ways to win consecutive games over Indiana and Rutgers. This was the stretch where you figured Nebraska would have to make hay. The bar gets raised next week at sold-out Purdue. But who knows? What I know is that the three remaining home game atmospheres, against Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin, are going to be fun. Maybe the most fun and intrigue that's been here in a long time.
North Platte volleyball drops two in home double dual
The North Platte volleyball team fell in straight sets to both Lincoln Northeast (25-17, 25-23) and Lincoln Southeast (25-15, 25-17) during the North Platte Double Duals on Saturday in North Platte. “They’re learning to work together through it all, and it’s really fun to see the changes and stuff when...
Judge hears arguments in USA Today lawsuit to get metrics on Scott Frost, Fred Hoiberg contracts
A Lincoln judge heard closing arguments Thursday at a public-records trial over whether the University of Nebraska-Lincoln should have to release agreed-upon metrics for fired Husker football coach Scott Frost and men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg. The trial pit the university, which turned down the request, calling it confidential information,...
Just askin': Nebraska or Wisconsin the better job? And, why isn't Vokolek being targeted?
Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer them. Doesn’t have to just be football. Can be volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball — you name it. If you want your question included in...
Amie Just: Nebraska using shaky Big Ten West as motivation, but there's a problem
The Big Ten West is a dumpster fire. To pull out the thesaurus for other applicable terms: It’s in shambles. It’s a heap of you-know-what. It’s in complete disarray. After two weeks of true Big Ten play, it’s dysfunction junction out there. As it stands, six...
Updates: Nebraska vs. Rutgers in New Jersey
The Huskers and Scarlet Knights are set to battle under the lights Friday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Nebraska, playing its first true road game of the season, seeks its second straight win. The basics. Nebraska at Rutgers. 6 p.m. Fox Sports One. 98.1, 1400.
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 14-13 win vs. Rutgers
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 14-13 win over Rutgers on Friday at SHI Stadium. It was over when: Rutgers' Keesawn Abraham committed a personal foul late in the fourth quarter. Rutgers sold out on stopping Nebraska's drive by calling all of its timeouts, and it appeared to work when Oliver Martin was stopped short of a first down.
The grades: Nebraska 14, Rutgers 13
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from Nebraska’s 14-13 win over Rutgers. Nebraska, who has had success with Anthony Grant all season, had a lethargic-looking first half as it pertained to the run game. By halftime, Nebraska had just 35 yards on the ground.
Fourth-quarter surge lifts Nebraska to 14-13 win over Rutgers
Mickey Joseph knows what winning football teams do in the fourth quarter. After Nebraska dominated the fourth quarter in a win over Indiana, Joseph repeatedly emphasized that the Huskers would need to bring that same effort to future fourth quarters. Just six days after that win, Joseph’s words rang true....
Nebraska-Rutgers predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets
Friday night in New Jersey. Can Nebraska piece together a winning streak in its first true road game of the season?. Here's how we see the game playing out. Does the Nebraska defense take another step forward?. Luke Mullin, beat reporter: Let’s call it a sideways step. They won’t play...
Nebraska defense pitches second half shutout vs Rutgers as Bill Busch's transformation continues
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Malcolm Hartzog skipped to the sideline as defenders swarmed him. Eteva Mauga-Clements stopped near the 10-yard line and screamed to the sky. The Husker defense – stripped of Blackshirts and seemingly a lost cause as recently as three weeks ago – danced in the drizzle on the turf at SHI Stadium on Friday night. In the next chapter of an unpredictable season, it was the once-beleaguered unit that secured NU’s first road win in two years.
Thompson's toughness: Nebraska's starting quarterback delivers comeback win
Casey Thompson spent far more of his Friday night on his back than he'd like. Nebraska's starting quarterback took hit after hit during NU's 14-13 win over Rutgers on Friday night, something which contributed to Nebraska's scoreless first half. Thompson even spent most of halftime being examined and taped up...
Sandhills Valley rides to 52-12 win over Sutherland
SUTHERLAND — Caleb Burnside had an unofficial 189 yards receiving and caught three touchdown passes as Sandhills Valley defeated Sutherland 52-12 on Friday in Sutherland. “Caleb stepped up,” Sandhills Valley coach Luke Connell said. “We lost Cole Kramer to injury. He’s a big dude and a big part of our offense. I challenged the 5-foot-8 Caleb to really step up and become Cole, and he performed.”
Nebraska-Rutgers: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know
LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's win over Rutgers. 1. Opponents are going to keep throwing away from Quinton Newsome — which means they’ll throw at Malcolm Hartzog. Nebraska has one top-shelf corner,...
Lincoln Northwest will not play varsity boys or girls basketball this winter, school announces
Lincoln Northwest High School will not play boys or girls varsity basketball this winter, Lincoln Public Schools announced Friday. The Falcons will instead play junior varsity, reserve, and freshman games to build experience before playing a varsity schedule in 2023-24. "We have learned valuable lessons during our fall sports season...
DMV offices to close in some Nebraska counties due to staff shortages
The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will be closing offices in several counties on certain days in October because there aren't enough employees to staff them. The department announced this week that offices in a dozen counties will be closed to the public at least one day in October. All but one of the county DMV offices will be closed only one or two days out of the month. The exception is Madison County's office, which will be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday in October.
131 years later, a new marker remembers George Smith, who was lynched in Omaha
OMAHA — “No one was ever held accountable for the lynching of George Smith.”. So reads the last sentence of a freshly planted plaque that was unveiled Friday in front of the Douglas County Courthouse, marking the murder of a 20-year-old Black man at the hands of a White mob in 1891.
