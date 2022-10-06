LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the past few years, a rise in sales taxes has allowed Lincoln to devote more dollars to fixing and maintaining roads. Today, the mayor and city leaders discussed how that money is being spent--and what drivers may notice. Lincoln drivers saw more orange cones than they’re used to in previous construction seasons. City officials say crews improved 28 miles of Lincoln streets with a total of 38 projects between September 2021 and September 2022.

