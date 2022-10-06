ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

Fall events happening this weekend, Oct. 8 & 9

(WETM) — Looking for something to do this fall weekend? Here are some of the events happening around the Twin Tiers for the weekend of October 8 and 9. Date: Fri, Oct 07, 2022 , 6:00 p.m. Location: Mount Pishag State Park, Nature Center 28 Entrance Road. Contact: 570-297-2734.
HORSEHEADS, NY
Elmira man arrested as fugitive from justice out of Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
ON YOUR FEET! Sweepstakes: Your chance to win!

In the ON YOUR FEET! Sweepstakes you can enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see ON YOUR FEET! performed live at the Clemens Center in Elmira, N.Y. for the November 1st performance. HER VOICE. HIS VISION. THEIR STORY. ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true...
ELMIRA, NY
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michael R. Sherman

Michael R. Sherman is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Sherman has violated his probation. Sherman was convicted of two counts of assault and criminal mischief. Sherman is 43 years old. Sherman has brown hair and blue eyes. Sherman is 5’7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.
MILLPORT, NY
Three arrested after burglary on West Water Street

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police arrested three individuals for breaking into an apartment on West Water Street on October 7. Police responded to a multi-unit residence at the 500 block of W. Water Street for a reported burglary in progress. Once on scene, officers learned from another tenant that several people had broken into one of the apartment units and were still inside.
ELMIRA, NY

