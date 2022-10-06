ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, NC

FOX Carolina

Parts of western North Carolina under overnight frost advisory

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service announced that parts of western North Carolina will be in a frost advisory overnight. Officials said the advisory will be in effect on October 9, from 12:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Officials advised residents to get their plants ready for the...
ocracokeobserver.com

North Carolina to celebrate Oyster Week

Three island restaurants are among the many featured Oct. 10 through 16 for North Carolina Oyster Week. Howard’s Pub, Flying Melon and Ocracoke Oyster Company are members of the North Carolina Oyster Trail. Ocracoke Mariculture, a family-owned oyster farm located in the Pamlico Sound off Ocracoke, while not a restaurant, is also part of the trail as it is one of the suppliers of oysters.
WCNC

VERIFY: North Carolina recording laws

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cellphones can do just about everything these days, including acting as a camera while people record everything about them with the click of a button. But is it legal to record anything you see in public in North Carolina? A VERIFY viewer reached out to WCNC Charlotte about North Carolina's recording laws.
WECT

NC Wildlife expert talks about deer hunting warnings after high levels of PFAS found in some animals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Deer hunting season is underway for some — and there have been concerns about the detection of harmful PFAS chemicals in some wildlife. Right now, there is no warning for wild game in the state of North Carolina. But other states, like Michigan and Maine, are under a ‘do not consume warning’ for those hunting deer due to forever chemicals.
WITN

Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
FOX8 News

Governor Roy Cooper pushes to legalize marijuana possession in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s two top Democratic state officials are urging the Republican-led legislature to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in light of President Joe Biden’s pardon Thursday of thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” under federal law. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein, the state’s top lawyer […]
wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina Breaks Record For Number Of Films Produced Across The State

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is breaking records for the number of movies produced across the state. In 2021, during the pandemic, North Carolina raked-in over 400 million dollars in film productions, 100 million of that was spent in Charlotte. Officials say Hollywood producers love the state’s natural beauty, and also its reputation for a strong workforce.
WITN

Pitt County announces 2022 Industry of the Year winner

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has honored Package Craft as the 2022 Pitt County Industry of the Year. Pitt County Economic Development presented the award on Wednesday. The reception was also sponsored by ElectriCities, Greenville ENC Alliance, Greenville Utilities Commission, and the Hilton Greenville. For nearly 30 years,...
kiss951.com

What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like

Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
wcti12.com

Gas prices in Eastern Carolina start to rise in October

North Carolina — Gas prices in Eastern Carolina started to climb back up in October. From October 5th to 6th, gas prices in New Bern and Jacksonville saw an increase of about 20 cents. Earlier that same week in New Bern, gas prices were under $3 per gallon for...
neusenews.com

U.S. 258 in Southern Lenoir County Requires Temporary Closure

PINK HILL – A section of U.S. 258 in southern Lenoir County is scheduled to close for two days next week for drainage improvements. The road just north of West Pleasant Hill Road in Irving’s Crossroads will be closed Monday and Tuesday to allow state highway workers to replace a crossline drainage pipe.
