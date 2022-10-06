ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Centre Region Down Syndrome Society hosts annual Buddy Walk at Medlar Field

Running the bases isn’t always a competition, and the Centre Region Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk was one of those times. There was music and mingling before announcements were made by various members of the Centre Region Down Syndrome Society, as the event kicked off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football's history after bye weeks under James Franklin

Penn State once again starts the season 5-0 for the second straight year and is now on its bye week. Over the years, James Franklin has had his ups and downs when playing out of a bye week and has come off the bye winning three times in the past five years, excluding the 2020 season where there was no bye.
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey displays strong offense at all levels in season opener against Canisius

During its home opener against Cansius, Penn State wasted no time applying high pressure and an up-tempo pace. Throughout the first period, defenders Christian Berger and Paul DeNaples held tight lines. The junior and fifth-year seamlessly worked with starting goalie Liam Souliere, while simultaneously creating goal-scoring opportunities for wings Connor McMenamin and Ashton Calder and center Connor MacEachern.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

